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Houses for sale in Beyoglu, Turkey

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3 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Beyoglu, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 9
Flats in a Projet with Horizontal Architecture in İstanbul Beyoğlu The project with horizont…
$988 087
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8 bedroom House in Beyoglu, Turkey
8 bedroom House
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 5
Well-Kept Apartment Building 1 Kilometer From Taksim Square in Beyoğlu Beyoğlu is located on…
$1,80M
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2 bedroom house in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
We bring to your attention a limited number of exclusive options for residential real estate…
$427 107
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