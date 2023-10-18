Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Beyoglu
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Beyoglu, Turkey

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Beyoglu, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments in Beyoglu Istanbul with Modern City Concept. Apartments are located in Beyoglu, …
€1,24M
8 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair in Beyoglu, Turkey
8 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 5
Whole Building 300 m from the Sea in Beyoglu Istanbul. The 5-storey building for sale in Ist…
€1,71M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir