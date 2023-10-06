Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Kocaeli
33
Beylikduezue
27
Bueyuekcekmece
25
Fatih
17
Basaksehir
16
Mudanya
14
Besevler Mahallesi
11
Niluefer
11
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 22
New investment residence in Kartala We are glad to present you a new investment residence wi…
€228,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 5
Investment complex in Beilikduzu We are glad to present a new investment complex with its o…
€254,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 6
New complex in Beylikduzu We present to your attention a new complex with its own infrastru…
€400,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Silivri, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 486 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa complex in Silivri We present to your attention a new complex of villas with its o…
€1,09M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence in Beilikduzu We present to your attention a new residence with its own compl…
€1,02M
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 19
€250,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
New large-scale residence of villas in Bakhcheshehir We present to your attention a new larg…
€834,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 3
New elite residence in Zeytinburnu We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its…
€998,000
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beykoz, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 31
€643,000
Duplex 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Marmara Region, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
€106,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 5
€536,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with BBQ area, with concierge in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with BBQ area, with concierge
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 538 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,67M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Kadikoey, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 12
€2,73M
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 5
€610,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
€175,900
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 40
€501,500
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 12
€350,000
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with parking covered in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with parking covered
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 23
€990,000
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention the project of a new residential complex located on a site with…
€535,000
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Izmit, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Izmit, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 227 m²
Floor 1
The villas in the Akmesh area are the city of Kocaeli. On a landscaped area, 24 2-storey vil…
€1,06M
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with garden, with surveillance security system in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with garden, with surveillance security system
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 12
We present to your attention the project of a new residential complex located on a plot with…
€290,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with tennis court in Kurtkoey, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with tennis court
Kurtkoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 183 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury villa of premium class 4 + 1 in SakaryaArea: Sakarya, Sapanja, Kirkpinar HassanpashaL…
€659,500
Villa Villa with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
Villa Villa with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
Area 600 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury villa in a unique suburban complex 8 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, Daml…
€1,53M
Duplex 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
Wonderful Apartment 1 + 1 in BaşiskeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
€235,700
Duplex 3 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 5/5
Comfortable duplex 2 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
€284,100
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 134 m²
Floor 5/5
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social facili…
€388,100
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 134 m²
Floor 5/5
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social f…
€384,900
Duplex 5 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 254 m²
Floor 6/6
Elite penthouse with a terrace of 4 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a qui…
€416,200
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 166 m²
Floor 6/6
Elite penthouse with terrace 3 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet gr…
€175,100
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna in Izmit, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Izmit, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
The residential complex project in the Chayyrkey area is the city of Kocaeli. The project is…
€170,599

