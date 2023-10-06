UAE
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Marmara Region
Houses
Pool Houses for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey
Kocaeli
33
Beylikduezue
27
Bueyuekcekmece
25
Fatih
17
Basaksehir
16
Mudanya
14
Besevler Mahallesi
11
Niluefer
11
Kadikoey
9
Ueskuedar
9
Eyuepsultan
8
Kuecuekcekmece
6
Sisli
6
Yalova
6
Cekmekoey
5
Kartal
5
Avcilar
3
Beykoz
3
Pendik
3
Zeytinburnu
3
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
3
2
92 m²
22
New investment residence in Kartala We are glad to present you a new investment residence wi…
€228,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
3
2
110 m²
5
Investment complex in Beilikduzu We are glad to present a new investment complex with its o…
€254,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Beylikduezue, Turkey
4
2
190 m²
6
New complex in Beylikduzu We present to your attention a new complex with its own infrastru…
€400,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Silivri, Turkey
5
3
486 m²
2
New villa complex in Silivri We present to your attention a new complex of villas with its o…
€1,09M
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
5
3
240 m²
3
New residence in Beilikduzu We present to your attention a new residence with its own compl…
€1,02M
Recommend
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Bagcilar, Turkey
2
1
67 m²
19
€250,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
2
213 m²
2
New large-scale residence of villas in Bakhcheshehir We present to your attention a new larg…
€834,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
4
2
209 m²
3
New elite residence in Zeytinburnu We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its…
€998,000
Recommend
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beykoz, Turkey
2
1
98 m²
31
€643,000
Recommend
Duplex 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Marmara Region, Turkey
1
42 m²
6
€106,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Ueskuedar, Turkey
3
1
129 m²
5
€536,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with BBQ area, with concierge
Cekmekoey, Turkey
9
5
538 m²
3
€1,67M
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Kadikoey, Turkey
5
3
305 m²
12
€2,73M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
3
1
108 m²
5
€610,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Marmara Region, Turkey
3
1
100 m²
5
€175,900
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
4
2
152 m²
40
€501,500
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
3
2
134 m²
12
€350,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with parking covered
Marmara Region, Turkey
6
4
240 m²
23
€990,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
1
73 m²
1
We present to your attention the project of a new residential complex located on a site with…
€535,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Izmit, Turkey
6
5
227 m²
1
The villas in the Akmesh area are the city of Kocaeli. On a landscaped area, 24 2-storey vil…
€1,06M
Recommend
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with garden, with surveillance security system
Beylikduezue, Turkey
5
1
134 m²
12
We present to your attention the project of a new residential complex located on a plot with…
€290,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with tennis court
Kurtkoey, Turkey
5
183 m²
1/2
Luxury villa of premium class 4 + 1 in SakaryaArea: Sakarya, Sapanja, Kirkpinar HassanpashaL…
€659,500
Recommend
Villa Villa with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
600 m²
1/3
Luxury villa in a unique suburban complex 8 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, Daml…
€1,53M
Recommend
Duplex 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
2
68 m²
1/1
Wonderful Apartment 1 + 1 in BaşiskeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
€235,700
Recommend
Duplex 3 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
3
85 m²
5/5
Comfortable duplex 2 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
€284,100
Recommend
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4
134 m²
5/5
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social facili…
€388,100
Recommend
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
5
134 m²
5/5
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social f…
€384,900
Recommend
Duplex 5 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
5
254 m²
6/6
Elite penthouse with a terrace of 4 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a qui…
€416,200
Recommend
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
4
166 m²
6/6
Elite penthouse with terrace 3 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet gr…
€175,100
Recommend
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Izmit, Turkey
5
1
130 m²
1
The residential complex project in the Chayyrkey area is the city of Kocaeli. The project is…
€170,599
Recommend
Property types in Marmara Region
villas
mansions
duplexes
Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey
with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
