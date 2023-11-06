Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Izmit, Turkey

Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Panayir, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Panayir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 277 m²
Floor 3/4
Brand-New Apartments in a Privileged Complex in Kocaeli The apartments are in Kocaeli Değirm…
€334,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Panayir, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Panayir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Floor 2/4
Brand-New Apartments in a Privileged Complex in Kocaeli The apartments are in Kocaeli Değirm…
€172,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 2
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and…
€982,901
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Izmit, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Izmit, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 227 m²
Floor 1
The villas in the Akmesh area are the city of Kocaeli. On a landscaped area, 24 2-storey vil…
€1,06M
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna in Izmit, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Izmit, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
The residential complex project in the Chayyrkey area is the city of Kocaeli. The project is…
€170,599
Villa 5 room villa with Residence and citizenship, with natureview in Izmit, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with Residence and citizenship, with natureview
Izmit, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
€999,000

Properties features in Izmit, Turkey

