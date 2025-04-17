Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and panoramic views near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
We offer villas with glass facades, large solariums and gardens.
The residence consists of modern premium villas and apartments, and features an outdoor swimming pool.
Completion - June, 2024.
Features of the flats
Each villa includes a kitchen with a living room, four bedrooms, four bathro…
LCD: TÖMÜK PANAROMA is located in an ecological area with a wide range of sandy beaches and a cultural promenade. Address: Turkey ,. Mersin, pn. Tomuk. Mercin Marina is a 30-minute drive away. Start of construction: April 2021. Construction end: March 2023. Costs: 1 + 1 65 sqm from 40,000 …
The project on the European side of Istanbul, in Beylikdüzü, Istanbul's new urban area. The complex overlooks the Marmara Sea and parks. The metrobus station nearby is an advantage and value for investors.
The project has 3 blocks with commercial space and a variety of flat layouts: 1-2 bedr…