  Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and panoramic views near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and panoramic views near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey

Kartal, Turkey
from
$245,978
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kartal

About the complex

The complex features:

  • Amazing panoramic sea and Prince Islands views
  • Green area
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Basketball court
  • Cafe
  • Steam rooms
  • Saunas
  • Gym
  • 3 kids' playgrounds
  • around-the-clock security
  • indoor and outdoor parking spaces
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 2 minutes walk to the Marmaray Metro Line
  • The coastline is within a 10-minute walk
  • Easy access to E5 Highway and M4 Metro line in 15 minutes
  • Marmara University - 10 minutes
  • College - 15 minutes
  • Piazza Mall - 10 minutes
  • Maltepe Park - 10 minutes
  • Hospital - 2 minutes

Location on the map

Kartal, Turkey

