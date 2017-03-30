  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kartal Asian Istanbul Apartments Project

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€83,888
;
18
About the complex

Why this property؟ It is in a privileged location at the highest top of Asian Istanbul, with a magical view of the Marmara Sea, the Bosphorus, and the Princes' Islands. The project area is one of the most prominent commercial areas in Istanbul, the Asian side, which includes major brands and commercial compounds. There is a vital transportation network linking the area with the most significant major city centers, and many services and government facilities. Various payment options are available, in cash or installments, with a ready title deed that complies with the conditions for getting Turkish citizenship.
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residence LUXURY RESİDENCE BEYLİKDÜZÜ
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€289,932
Residential quarter one bedroom fully furnished apartment for rent with pool
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€900
Apartment building OBA VOYAGE DELUXE
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€98,000
Residential complex Residential complex 600 meters from the beach and promenade, in the central part of the popular resort area, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€130,000
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€324,756
Other complexes
Residential quarter Contemporary seafront apartment in Alanya
Residential quarter Contemporary seafront apartment in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€119,000
This brand new contemporary apartment offers striking modern exterior in a beautiful seafront location. This modern residential complex located in Kargicak, Alanya and just 50 meters to the beach, 200 meters to shopping mall, and 25 km from the Alanya-Gazipasa international airport. Kargicak is modern new development district and with 5 stars hotels and luxury project.  Every apartment enjoys an abundance of natural daylights, thanks to its designer and large windows. The developments have been designed luxury and modernity in mind; stand out features include modern aluminum exterior and beautiful swimming pool. The Alanya property offers a lot of leisure and relaxation options like swimming pool, indoor pool, sauna, hammam and gym. a private pathway leads to directly to the private beach where you can enjoy the sun. Here you can have free sunbed and umbrella on deck and enjoy your drinks with the sound of wawes.  
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Oba
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€177,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
We are glad to offer you a new investment project from a major developer of the city of Alanya in the European region of Oba itself. The complex will consist of 5 low-rise blocks. The housing and communal services began its construction, the completion of which is scheduled for November 2024. The internal infrastructure of the complex is as extensive as that 5 * hotel will envy it. The distance to the sea will be no more than 1400 meters. For sale are apartments of various layouts: 1 + 1 from 57-60m2 2 + 1 from 94-115m2 3 + 1 from 125m2 4 + 1 from 162-175m2 Each apartment has a smart home system, a warm floor and electric roll curtains. Hurry to buy your dream apartment on the Mediterranean Sea
Agency
Elka Homes Real Estate & Construction
Residential quarter Luxury apartments in Novita konaklari complex in Oba
Residential quarter Luxury apartments in Novita konaklari complex in Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€114,000
Apartments with comfortable layouts of apartments, as well as with a separate kitchen in the new Novita Konaklari luxury complex in a quiet area of Oba. Complex with full infrastructure for your comfortable vacation. A great option for investment. Oba is just 5 km from the center of Alanya, a green area for lovers of silence with many municipal parks and large streets. In the district there is a famous Metro hypermarket, a hypermarket with everything for the home koctas and other grocery stores, as well as a new state hospital and state dentistry. Transport are developed, bus stops are within walking distance, you can quickly reach any area of Alanya. The complex consists of 7 five-storey blocks, around a large outdoor pool with sun beds. On the territory of a beautiful green garden. The complex has a developed infrastructure, a winter heated pool, a sauna and a steam room, a gym with professional equipment, a resting area with TVs, and a conference room. On the territory - a playground and a barbecue area. The complex is equipped with an electric generator, in case of power off, wireless Internet, satellite system and intercom. The complex is guarded 7/24 hours.   1 + 1 64 m2 2 + 1 97 m2 3 + 1 with separate kitchen of 157 m2 3 + 1 with separate kitchen 160 m2 2 + 1 penthouse 120m2 3 + 1 penthouse 183 m2 4 + 1 penthouse 225 m2   All apartments are sold with steel entrance doors, fully finished, floor tiles or / and parquet, hidden lights in all rooms, built-in kitchen, electric stove, oven, faucets in the kitchen and bathroom, double glazed windows. A great option for investment and installment payments for the period of construction of the complex.   Start of construction: 03/30/2017 Completion of construction: 03/30/2019   open poolchildren's swimming poolindoor poolaquaparkjacuzzipool bargymsaunasteam roomshowers and toiletsconference hallTV roomgame roomgardenplaygroundsatellite systemthe Internetintercomgeneratorbarbecue area24 hour securityopen parking.
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
