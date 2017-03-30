Kartal Asian Istanbul Apartments Project

Karakocali, Turkey

Apartments with comfortable layouts of apartments, as well as with a separate kitchen in the new Novita Konaklari luxury complex in a quiet area of Oba. Complex with full infrastructure for your comfortable vacation. A great option for investment. Oba is just 5 km from the center of Alanya, a green area for lovers of silence with many municipal parks and large streets. In the district there is a famous Metro hypermarket, a hypermarket with everything for the home koctas and other grocery stores, as well as a new state hospital and state dentistry. Transport are developed, bus stops are within walking distance, you can quickly reach any area of Alanya. The complex consists of 7 five-storey blocks, around a large outdoor pool with sun beds. On the territory of a beautiful green garden. The complex has a developed infrastructure, a winter heated pool, a sauna and a steam room, a gym with professional equipment, a resting area with TVs, and a conference room. On the territory - a playground and a barbecue area. The complex is equipped with an electric generator, in case of power off, wireless Internet, satellite system and intercom. The complex is guarded 7/24 hours. 1 + 1 64 m2 2 + 1 97 m2 3 + 1 with separate kitchen of 157 m2 3 + 1 with separate kitchen 160 m2 2 + 1 penthouse 120m2 3 + 1 penthouse 183 m2 4 + 1 penthouse 225 m2 All apartments are sold with steel entrance doors, fully finished, floor tiles or / and parquet, hidden lights in all rooms, built-in kitchen, electric stove, oven, faucets in the kitchen and bathroom, double glazed windows. A great option for investment and installment payments for the period of construction of the complex. Start of construction: 03/30/2017 Completion of construction: 03/30/2019 open poolchildren's swimming poolindoor poolaquaparkjacuzzipool bargymsaunasteam roomshowers and toiletsconference hallTV roomgame roomgardenplaygroundsatellite systemthe Internetintercomgeneratorbarbecue area24 hour securityopen parking.