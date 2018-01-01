Residence with a swimming pool, a parking and around-the-clock security close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey

Filled with traces of history and magnificent natural landscapes, Alanya is one of the most striking resorts in Turkey. Its modern and cosmopolitan atmosphere is the reason that many tourists from all over the world spend their holidays in Alanya all year round. This area attracts tourists with affordable prices, beautiful weather, sandy beaches, historical places and fine cuisine. The project is located in the Alanya Center on an area of 4538 m ², consisting of 44 planning apartments 2 + 1, 3 + 1 and 5 + 1.
A Mediterranean landscape intertwined with nature will be visible from any balcony of this complex. Thanks to the large pool and rich landscape, every resident will feel on vacation without leaving home.
The project is safe, convenient, high-quality, with a modern design and a lot of social entertainment!
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Eyupsultan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 85 to 218 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
The company Stay Property offers new apartments in the area of Avsallar - Alania.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 4+1. The area of the apartments is from 47.5 to 190 square meters. The new property in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for a holiday at sea, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with greenery, quiet and cozy. There is basic infrastructure, including schools, a clinic. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in the crowns of trees is distinguished by a special tourist atmosphere.In recent years, active construction has been taking place throughout the area, including the development of free areas farther from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand both for rent and for permanent residence. At the same time in Avsallar there is and all necessary infrastructure for everyday life.