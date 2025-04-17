Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Why this property؟
It is one of the most important residential and investment projects on the European side of Istanbul.
It is located on the strategic Basin Express road, that links the TEM and E5 highways.
The rapid growth in real estate prices in the region makes the project a golden opp…
The new pearl of Istanbul is an apartment with spacious gardens and terraces with private rooms, where you will live in safety 24/7, which allows you to have unlimited fun with social amenities and spend time with your family.
On foot you can reach the Bosphorus Strait, the historical and…
The residence features around-the-clock security, an indoor parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a concierge, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a kids' playground.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Park - 650 meters
Shopping mall - 5 km
Stadium - 8 km
Schools - 8.4 km