  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kartal
  4. Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey

Kartal, Turkey
from
$195,587
07/05/2025
$195,093
14/04/2025
$194,218
13/04/2025
$194,332
12/04/2025
$195,056
11/04/2025
$199,464
10/04/2025
$200,278
09/04/2025
$201,282
08/04/2025
$201,158
06/04/2025
$201,277
05/04/2025
$199,443
04/04/2025
$202,107
03/04/2025
$204,348
02/04/2025
$203,919
01/04/2025
$203,458
30/03/2025
$202,834
29/03/2025
$204,349
28/03/2025
$205,095
27/03/2025
$204,376
26/03/2025
$204,249
25/03/2025
$203,549
;
6
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 13296
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2343595
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 07/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kartal

About the complex

We offer apartments with parking spaces.

The residence features a kindergarten, a parking, a swimming pool, a gym, a cafe.

Completion - December, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Airport - 9.5 km (15 minutes)
  • Pendik Marina - 6.8 km (10 minutes)
  • Shopping mall - 6.5 km (12 minutes)
  • Metro station - 2 km (4 minutes)
  • Taksim - 50 minutes
  • Sea - 4.7 km (8 minutes)

Location on the map

Kartal, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$2,64M
Apartment building LOTUS GARDEN
Oba, Turkey
from
$176,406
Residential complex Avcılar 10
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$360,484
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a shopping mall and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$190,572
Residential complex Residential complex with parking, fitness centre and swimming pool, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Dosemealti, Turkey
from
$228,686
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$195,587
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Apartments Project
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$94,295
Why this property؟ It is one of the most important residential and investment projects on the European side of Istanbul. It is located on the strategic Basin Express road, that links the TEM and E5 highways. The rapid growth in real estate prices in the region makes the project a golden opp…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex New Pearl of İstanbul- Project Beshiktash
Residential complex New Pearl of İstanbul- Project Beshiktash
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$699,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 98–165 m²
3 real estate objects 3
The new pearl of Istanbul is an apartment with spacious gardens and terraces with private rooms, where you will live in safety 24/7, which allows you to have unlimited fun with social amenities and spend time with your family. On foot you can reach the Bosphorus Strait, the historical and…
Agency
Mehal Group
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$648,207
The residence features around-the-clock security, an indoor parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a concierge, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a kids' playground. Location and nearby infrastructure Park - 650 meters Shopping mall - 5 km Stadium - 8 km Schools - 8.4 km
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
04.06.2024
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
Show all publications