  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kartal
  4. Residential complex Apartments in a complex with luxurious infrastructure.

Residential complex Apartments in a complex with luxurious infrastructure.

Kartal, Turkey
from
$242,000
BTC
2.8785418
ETH
150.8766839
USDT
239 261.6504110
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
12
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26137
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1274
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kartal
  • Metro
    Soğanlık (~ 500 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The residential complex is being built in the Kartal area on an area of ​​90,000 m2, the area of ​​landscape and social infrastructure is 45,000 m2.

The complex consists of 12 blocks of 14 and 17 floors in each block, the project presents layouts from 1 + 1 to 3 + 1, the area of ​​​​apartments starts from 71 m2 to 217 m2, and a shopping center with 132 stores.

All apartments are delivered with full finishing, which will be carried out in accordance with the highest quality standards and the "smart home" system.

Near the project there is everything necessary for life - educational and medical institutions, shopping centers, etc., nearby is the Yunus Marmaray metro station, 2 minutes drive to the E5 highway, 15 minutes drive to Sabiha Gokcen Airport.

Down payment 30%
Interest-free installments until the end of construction.

With 100% payment, a good discount is possible.

Completion date: Q4 2027.

Infrastructure:

45,000 m2 green area with landscaped pools
5,200 m2 public space
Indoor pool
Turkish bath
Sauna and steam room
Pilates studios
Tennis court
Basketball court
Alleys and gazebos
Electric vehicle charging stations

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Kartal, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New apartments in a high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
, Turkey
from
$331,095
Residential complex Villas with private gardens and car parks, with panoramic views of Bodrum and Gümbet Bay, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$1,21M
Residential quarter Elegantly Designed Flats in Oba, Alanya with Exclusive Social Amenities
Oba, Turkey
from
$160,159
Residential complex managed by Best Western. Unit ownership available
Aksu, Turkey
from
$196,088
Residential complex Luxury and modern residence with a swimming pool and a conference room in a prestigious business area, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$255,807
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments in a complex with luxurious infrastructure.
Kartal, Turkey
from
$242,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Beach-front Apartment in Mahmutlar, Alanya
Residential quarter Beach-front Apartment in Mahmutlar, Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$160,159
Newly Built fabulous beach front apartments in Mahmutlar, Alanya offers a peaceful atmosphere with great sea view. Complete with top quality materials and finishes throughout. this luxury apartment in Alanya. Coffee on the terrace with the ocean will seem luxurious.   This beachfront apartme…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 660 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 660 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$73,903
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, children's playground, etc. There is a building with 1-2 bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Characteristics of the flats: Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Bathroom …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Maltepe Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Maltepe Istanbul Apartments Project
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$469,883
Why this property؟ Luxurious apartments overlook the Marmara Sea and the beautiful nature of the Princess Islands. Close to the sea, the highway, the metro station, and other transport lines. It comprises a large shopping mall, in addition to many facilities and services. It is an ideal inv…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications