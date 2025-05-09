Residential complex Apartments in a complex with luxurious infrastructure.

The residential complex is being built in the Kartal area on an area of ​​90,000 m2, the area of ​​landscape and social infrastructure is 45,000 m2.

The complex consists of 12 blocks of 14 and 17 floors in each block, the project presents layouts from 1 + 1 to 3 + 1, the area of ​​​​apartments starts from 71 m2 to 217 m2, and a shopping center with 132 stores.

All apartments are delivered with full finishing, which will be carried out in accordance with the highest quality standards and the "smart home" system.

Near the project there is everything necessary for life - educational and medical institutions, shopping centers, etc., nearby is the Yunus Marmaray metro station, 2 minutes drive to the E5 highway, 15 minutes drive to Sabiha Gokcen Airport.

Down payment 30%

Interest-free installments until the end of construction.

With 100% payment, a good discount is possible.

Completion date: Q4 2027.

Infrastructure:

45,000 m2 green area with landscaped pools

5,200 m2 public space

Indoor pool

Turkish bath

Sauna and steam room

Pilates studios

Tennis court

Basketball court

Alleys and gazebos

Electric vehicle charging stations

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.