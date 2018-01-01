  1. Realting.com
New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
€206,000
About the complex

The new residential complex with different types of apartments: two-room, three-room and four-room apartments.

In addition to the apartments, the project has children's playgrounds, indoor and outdoor parking space, an outdoor swimming pool, a Turkish bath, a sauna, a cafeteria, a fitness center, and 24-hour security.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Due to its central location, you can easily reach many supermarkets, shopping centers, schools, hospitals, and metro stations: Esenkent, Hastane/Adliye, Gülsuyu, Cevizli, Atalar.

Marmara Region, Turkey

