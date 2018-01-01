  1. Realting.com
New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
About the complex

We offer spacious and high-quality apartments with different layouts. Some flat have views of the sea and the islands.

The high-rise residence features a gym and a fitness center, a sauna, an indoor swimming pool, a steam room, a parking and a garage, a Turkish bath, a landscaped territory, sports grounds and a children's playgrounds.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Ceiling height - three meters
  • Rehau windows
  • Hans Grohe sanitary ware
  • Underfloor heating
  • Hidden LED lighting in all rooms
  • Air conditioning in all rooms
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 350 meters from a bus stop, 1.8 km from an underground station, 2.7 km from a shopping mall, 2.9 km from the coast and the marina, 3.5 km from a hospital, close to universities, 13 km from the airport.

The area of Kartal is in the Asian part of Istanbul. It's a quickly developing area, popular among families. The coastal part of Kartal is famous for it's picturesque views of the Princes Islands.

Marmara Region, Turkey

