  2. Turkey
  3. New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey

New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey

Kartal, Turkey
from
€277,966
About the complex

We offer spacious and comfortable apartments with different layouts (from 1 to 4 bedrooms).

The residence features swimming pools and landscaped green areas, a parking, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, a fitness room and a sauna, restaurants, cafes and shops.

Completion - February, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on E-5 highway.

  • Beach - 1 km
  • School - 2 km
  • Shopping mall - 2 km
  • Metro station - 500 meters
  • City center - 30 km
  • Airport - 20 km
Kartal, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with a private beach and a spa close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a private beach and a spa close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Dagbelen, Turkey
from
€5,81M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer new villas of four types: Type A (15 pcs). The modern villas of 455.60 m2 with a landscaped garden, terraces, a swimming pool, a parking for two cars. Type B (10 pcs). The villas of 424,93 m2 with a picturesque view, a swimming pool, terraces, a landscaped garden, a parking for two cars. Type C (12 pcs). The villas of 433,02 m2 with a swimming pool, outdoor lounge and dining areas, terraces, a parking for two cars, a garden with sandal wood, lemon and olive trees. Type D (8 pcs). The spacious villas of 540,35 m2 with high ceilings and a winter garden, terraces, lounge areas, gardens, a swimming pool, a parking for two cars. The houses of this type are situated within walking distance of the sea. The residence features a private beach, a fitness center, a spa, a lounge area, a restaurants, green areas. Completion - end of 2023. Features of the flats Type A The house includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms, a staff bedroom with a bathroom, a dressing room, a living room, a kitchen. Type B The house includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms, a staff bedroom with a bathroom, a dressing room, a living room, a kitchen. Type C The house includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms, a staff bedroom with a bathroom, a toilet, a dressing room, a living room, a kitchen. Type D The house includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms, a staff bedroom with a bathroom, a toilet, a dressing room, a living room, a kitchen. Facilities and equipment in the house Fireplace Independent heating Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a green and prestigious area, close to the picturesque coast, 18 km from Yalikavak, 15 km from the center of Bodrum, 40 km from the airport.
Residential complex Residential complex with full infrastructure
Residential complex Residential complex with full infrastructure
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€124,900
Completion date: 2024
We present to your attention the New residential complex in Mahmutlar for 90 apartments. Mahmutlar is an area with the most developed urban infrastructure. Here you can find everything you need for a comfortable life in Turkey. In the area, the infrastructure for children is also well developed: parks, children's cafes, playgrounds and sports grounds, schools, kindergartens. The highlight of Mahmutlar is a promenade with a wide pedestrian area for walking. Along the sea, among palm trees and flowers, there are benches and arbors with sea views. Here are the most beautiful sunsets overlooking the Alanya fortress. Buses in all directions pass through Mahmutlar. The stops are located at a distance of 300 m from each other.  You can easily get to anywhere in Alanya by public transport or taxi. The complex is located on an area of 2 935m2. where there is all the necessary social infrastructure. The distance to the sea is 850 meters, to the center of Alanya 10 km. For sale are the following apartments: 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3 + 1. The initial contribution is 40%, the rest is distributed in equal parts until the end of construction in April 2024.
Residential complex Proekt s unikalnym dizaynom - Antaliya Altyntash
Residential complex Proekt s unikalnym dizaynom - Antaliya Altyntash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€210,427
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Altyntash - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 42 to 92 m2. The distance to the sea is 5 km. Altyntash – the rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular area of Aksu. One of the main advantages of the area is the convenience of location: there is an airport nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and the clear sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city. Antalya Airport is only 1.5 km away. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, since the planes do not fly over it, but parallel to the border of the microdistrict. The sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu are 2.5 km away. The Turkish name of Lara Beach sounds like « Altynkum », which means « golden sand ». The clear sea and the beach of Lara are rightfully assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists. Not the whole beach is open for general access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services at an additional cost. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the district there are 120 of the best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which hit the TOP-100 hotels in the world. Since the microdistrict is in the process of development, and the city municipality is actively investing in its improvement, residents of the district use the infrastructure of neighboring areas of Lara and Muratpasha. Terra City's large shopping center is located 7 km from Altintash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km, Mall Of Antalya – 4.5 km away. 20 km from the microdistrict is « The Land of Legends » – Turkey's largest theme amusement park with its own restaurant, water park, and performance program, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist. Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea within which large tracts of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc. Many of the district's projects have been developed by leading architects in Turkey. Therefore, within Altintash there are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design. The design of apartment buildings is based on the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and a clean sea contributes to the growth of the value of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, recreation and capital placement. Real estate in Altintash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
