  2. Turkey
  3. New guarded residence with swimming pools and a green area close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey

New guarded residence with swimming pools and a green area close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey

Kartal, Turkey
€199,563
About the complex

We offer apartments with a panoramic sea view.

The residence features security, a kids' playground, a green area, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a covered parking, a gym, a hamam and a sauna.

Completion - December, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Beach - 6 km
  • School - 4 km
  • Shopping mall - 2 km
  • Metro station - 2 km
  • University - 7 km
  • Hospital - 5 km
  • Bus stop - 800 meters
  • Airport - 13 km
  • E-5 highway - 1 km
  • TEM highway - 4 km
