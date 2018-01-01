Residential complex with shops and gym, close to airport and metro station, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey

The residential complex, consists of 2 tall buildings and 270 flats with 2-3 bedrooms. In addition to the flats, the project has 335 parking spaces, a swimming pool, an equipped gym, a sauna and 4 shops.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the area where the most important urban planning studies in Istanbul are being carried out.

Designed in an advantageous location in Kartal - on the E5 - E6 highway, close to the metro station and motorways. Close to Sabiha Gökçen Airport

Kartal has become a lucrative area in Istanbul due to the development projects which have been carried out in the last 8 years. For this reason, it has become a place that provides a high return on investment thanks to the ever-increasing prices of square metres.