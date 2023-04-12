Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

2 room apartmentin Nea Plagia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 bath 80 m²
€ 125,000
The apartment is located in Nea Plagia only 100 meters from the nice wide sandy beach. The a…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 129 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 129 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the fifth floor …
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 210,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale Apartment of 129 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
3 room apartmentin triadi, Greece
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
2 bath 112 m²
€ 255,000
Property Code: HPS3882 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €255.000 . This 112 sq. m. …
3 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 23 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 93,000
For sale Apartment of 41 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 33 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 142 m² 9 Floor
€ 550,000
Ipoloipo kentrou Thessalonikis SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom…
2 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 73 m² 9 Floor
€ 300,000
Ipoloipo kentrou Thessalonikis SALE Apartment 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom…
4 room apartmentin Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 138,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 215,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale old construction. Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situa…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 148,000
For sale Apartment of 71 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
3 room apartmentin Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 125,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale Apartment of 92 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 140 m² 8 Floor
€ 480,000
Ipoloipo kentrou Thessalonikis SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom…
2 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 92 m² 7 Floor
€ 320,000
Ipoloipo kentrou Thessalonikis SALE Apartment 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 122 m² 1 Floor
€ 317,000
Center SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 122 m2, 1st …
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 145 m² 5 Floor
€ 395,000
Ano Toumpa SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 145 m2, …
2 room apartmentin Kavallari, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavallari, Greece
1 bath 2 Floor
€ 190,000
Property Code: 3-1183 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chortiatis Filiro for €190.000 . This 134 sq. …
1 room apartmentin Sozopoli, Greece
1 room apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
1 bath 55 m²
€ 120,000
The apartments are located in Sozopoli village only 250 meters from the great sandy beach. T…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 105,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale Apartment of 31 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 145,000
For sale Apartment of 52 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…

