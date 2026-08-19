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Residential properties for sale in Monaco

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apartments
53
53 properties total found
Apartment in Monaco, Monaco
Apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Sale of a two-room duplex apartment in the new newly built Le Stella house in the center of …
$3,75M
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2 bedroom apartment in Monaco, Monaco
2 bedroom apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Sale of apartments completely renovated in a luxurious style of bel epocs located on the hig…
$3,57M
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3 bedroom apartment in Monaco, Monaco
3 bedroom apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
One bedroom apartment in Monaco, in the Monte Carlo quarter, at the Trocadero residence with…
$5,71M
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Apartment in Monaco, Monaco
Apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Sale of a two-room apartment in one of the most prestigious residences of Monaco, in Park Pa…
$2,42M
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2 bedroom apartment in Monaco, Monaco
2 bedroom apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Sale of apartments - a penthouse in the center of Monte Carlo on Princess Charlotte Boulevar…
$3,86M
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1 bedroom apartment in Monaco, Monaco
1 bedroom apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
One-bedroom apartment after renovation with sea and Monaco views, located on a high floor in…
$4,15M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Monaco, Monaco
3 bedroom apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Four-room apartments for sale in Monaco, in the La Russ area, in a building with the Château…
$8,01M
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2 bedroom apartment in Monaco
2 bedroom apartment
Monaco
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury New 2 Bedroom Apartment with Panoramic Views of MonacoSituated on a high floor of a p…
$11,16M
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1 bedroom apartment in Monaco, Monaco
1 bedroom apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Sale of a three-room apartment with a total area of 83 square meters.m., in a high-level res…
$3,69M
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1 bedroom apartment in Monaco, Monaco
1 bedroom apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Sale of premises with an area of 90 sq.m. with a showcase located in the La Rousse area - Sa…
$3,22M
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1 bedroom apartment in Monaco, Monaco
1 bedroom apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Apartments for sale, with an area of 80 square meters.m. and a terrace of 26 square meters.m…
$3,14M
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2 bedroom apartment in Monaco, Monaco
2 bedroom apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in the new Le Stella building in the center of Monaco in the La Co…
$5,19M
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4 bedroom apartment in Monaco, Monaco
4 bedroom apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Floor 10
Apartments for sale after a recent overhaul, in Monaco in the elite area of Monte Carlo, on …
$29,98M
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4 bedroom apartment in Monaco, Monaco
4 bedroom apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Tour Odéon, Monaco - Apartment with panoramic sea viewsIn the heart of the Principality of M…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Monaco, Monaco
2 bedroom apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Floor 3
Sale of spacious luxury apartments with panoramic sea views and Monaco, in a new high-level …
$12,57M
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3 bedroom apartment in Monaco, Monaco
3 bedroom apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Apartments for sale in Monaco in the prestigious Carré d’Or area, next to the Métropole Shop…
$11,41M
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1 bedroom apartment in Monaco, Monaco
1 bedroom apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3
The 2-bedroom apartment, completely renovated using high-quality materials, is located in th…
$5,30M
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3 bedroom apartment in Monaco, Monaco
3 bedroom apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Sale of luxury apartments in the prestigious Zolotoy Square area of Monaco, in the Le Mirabe…
$6,46M
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2 bedroom apartment in Monaco, Monaco
2 bedroom apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Sale of a three-room apartment in the prestigious area of Monaco La Condamin, near the main …
$5,19M
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3 bedroom apartment in Monaco, Monaco
3 bedroom apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
One bedroom apartment in the new house L & # 039; Exotique on the hills of Monaco in the are…
$17,24M
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3 bedroom apartment in Monaco, Monaco
3 bedroom apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
Sale of a penthouse with a roof terrace of 147 square meters.m.located in the bourgeois hous…
$14,76M
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Apartment in Monaco, Monaco
Apartment
Monaco, Monaco
The new building L’Exotique is located on the hills of Monaco in the area of the Exotic Gard…
$2,23M
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3 bedroom apartment in Monaco
3 bedroom apartment
Monaco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury apartments with panoramic sea viewsThis exceptional apartment is located in a modern …
$13,51M
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2 bedroom apartment in Monaco, Monaco
2 bedroom apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Luxurious four-room penthouse with an area of 210 square meters.m., with a rooftop terrace a…
$8,88M
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2 bedroom apartment in Monaco, Monaco
2 bedroom apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 187 m²
Apartments for sale in the central district of Monaco, in the Le Parador building, recently …
$12,68M
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3 bedroom apartment in Monaco, Monaco
3 bedroom apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Luxurious duplex with a roof terrace located at Annonciade Villa in Monaco in the elite area…
$11,01M
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2 bedroom apartment in Monaco, Monaco
2 bedroom apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
2-room apartments in Monaco in the Fonvay area, on the 2nd floor of the house with a concier…
$7,84M
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3 bedroom apartment in Monaco, Monaco
3 bedroom apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Modern two-room apartments located in the elite area of Monaco - in Monte Carlo, on the high…
$8,30M
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3 bedroom apartment in Monaco, Monaco
3 bedroom apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Elegant apartment with spectacular sea views - Jardin ExotiqueLocated in the prestigious Jar…
$18,20M
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1 bedroom apartment in Monaco, Monaco
1 bedroom apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Sale of exclusive real estate in the prestigious area of Monaco & quot; Golden Square & quot…
Price on request
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Properties features in Monaco

Cheap
Luxury

Frequently asked questions about real estate in Monaco

Is housing for sale in Monaco available to stateless foreigners?

Yes, you can buy real estate in Monaco without having citizenship. To purchase square meters it is enough to have a passport of your country and to make an account in one of the local banks to transfer funds to the seller.

How much does real estate in Monaco cost on average?

Prices for local apartments and houses are among the highest in Europe. The cost of housing in Monaco ranges from 35,000 to 52,000 euros per square meter. The options located in the Monte Carlo area are particularly expensive.

Is it possible to buy a property in Monaco remotely?

Yes, it is possible to purchase a home remotely, without coming to the Principality. To do this, you will need to issue a general power of attorney to a local real estate firm, which will help to select the property and complete the transaction.

In which areas are foreigners more likely to buy property in Monaco?

Foreign investors are more likely to choose Monte Carlo and Larvotto. These are the most elite areas of the Principality, offering a wide range of comfortable housing. Fonvieille and Port Hercule are also among the top popular locations, attracting buyers with beautiful views of the Mediterranean.
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