Residential properties for sale in Monaco

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Frequently asked questions about real estate in Monaco
Is housing for sale in Monaco available to stateless foreigners?
Yes, you can buy real estate in Monaco without having citizenship. To purchase square meters it is enough to have a passport of your country and to make an account in one of the local banks to transfer funds to the seller.
How much does real estate in Monaco cost on average?
Prices for local apartments and houses are among the highest in Europe. The cost of housing in Monaco ranges from 35,000 to 52,000 euros per square meter. The options located in the Monte Carlo area are particularly expensive.
Is it possible to buy a property in Monaco remotely?
Yes, it is possible to purchase a home remotely, without coming to the Principality. To do this, you will need to issue a general power of attorney to a local real estate firm, which will help to select the property and complete the transaction.
In which areas are foreigners more likely to buy property in Monaco?
Foreign investors are more likely to choose Monte Carlo and Larvotto. These are the most elite areas of the Principality, offering a wide range of comfortable housing. Fonvieille and Port Hercule are also among the top popular locations, attracting buyers with beautiful views of the Mediterranean.