Residential properties for sale in United States

American Samoa
46
California
15
Louisiana
9
New Orleans
7
Texas
6
Florida
5
Miami
3
95 properties total found
4 room apartment in Miami-Dade County, United States
4 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
Rooms 4
Area 92 m²
€144,613
Agency
Veles Property
Languages: English
5 room house in Miami-Dade County, United States
5 room house
Miami-Dade County, United States
Rooms 5
Area 199 m²
€445,408
Agency
Veles Property
Languages: English
3 room apartment in Miami-Dade County, United States
3 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
€180,807
Agency
Veles Property
Languages: English
7 room house with air conditioning in Miami-Dade County, United States
7 room house with air conditioning
Miami-Dade County, United States
Rooms 7
Area 540 m²
Luxury villa in Bellapais with Bellapais Abbey is called the most striking example of medi…
€809,833
Agency
Veles Property
Languages: English
2 room apartment in Miami-Dade County, United States
2 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Penthouse Loft 1+1 in Esentep will attract your attention! Welcome to the new complex. So, …
€236,760
Agency
Veles Property
Languages: English
3 room house in Miami-Dade County, United States
3 room house
Miami-Dade County, United States
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Luxury Villa 2+1 in Tatlysu will attract your attention! This stunning project, located righ…
€578,452
Agency
Veles Property
Languages: English
Apartment in Miami-Dade County, United States
Apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
Area 38 m²
Studio in Esentep will attract your attention! Welcome to the new complex. So, this is a uni…
€141,489
Agency
Veles Property
Languages: English
Apartment in Miami-Dade County, United States
Apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
Area 52 m²
€127,259
Agency
Veles Property
Languages: English
2 room apartment in Miami-Dade County, United States
2 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
Amazing Apartments in Iskel will attract your attention! So, this new complex is a residenti…
€190,889
Agency
Veles Property
Languages: English
2 room apartment in Miami-Dade County, United States
2 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
€175,849
Agency
Veles Property
Languages: English
3 room apartment in Miami-Dade County, United States
3 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
€275,343
Agency
Veles Property
Languages: English
2 room apartment in Miami-Dade County, United States
2 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
€216,919
Agency
Veles Property
Languages: English
4 room house in Miami-Dade County, United States
4 room house
Miami-Dade County, United States
Rooms 4
Area 218 m²
Villa 3+1 in Edremit will attract your attention! This new project is located in the Edremi…
€462,762
Agency
Veles Property
Languages: English
5 room house in Slidell, United States
5 room house
Slidell, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 417 m²
Schedule your private showing of this beautiful, massive Acadian home on acreage with full-l…
€547,899
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
5 room house in New Orleans, United States
5 room house
New Orleans, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 264 m²
AMAZING OPPORTUNITY to own in the Lower Garden District at an affordable price. This well-pr…
€502,241
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
2 room house in New Orleans, United States
2 room house
New Orleans, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Charming cottage nestled on tree lined Memphis Street, just 2 blocks from Harrison Avenue. T…
€534,202
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
5 room house in Tangipahoa Parish, United States
5 room house
Tangipahoa Parish, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Welcome to this incredible 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home in Pontchatoula! Situated on an over…
€546,986
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
4 room house in New Orleans, United States
4 room house
New Orleans, United States
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Newly constructed home nestled in the sought-after Fontainebleau neighborhood. Meticulously …
€546,986
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
6 room house in New Orleans, United States
6 room house
New Orleans, United States
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
Seize this incredible opportunity! Embrace the best of both worlds by owning and residing in…
€547,808
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
Condo 1 bedroom in New Orleans, United States
Condo 1 bedroom
New Orleans, United States
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Spacious light filled 1 bed/1 bath Unit w/ LARGE private balcony over the 4th floor courtyar…
Price on request
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
3 room house in Lexington, United States
3 room house
Lexington, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Welcome to this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located on a spacious lot in the desirable…
€310,476
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
5 room house in San Diego, United States
5 room house
San Diego, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 275 m²
This modern coastal craftsman is located in one of La Jolla’s upscale and playful coastal ne…
€3,93M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
4 room house in San Antonio, United States
4 room house
San Antonio, United States
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Experience the perfect blend of space, comfort, and location in this beautifully appointed 4…
€200,000
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
6 room house in New Orleans, United States
6 room house
New Orleans, United States
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 775 m²
MAGNIFICENT THREE STORY BRICK HOME ON PRIVATE AND GATED STREET WITH 24 HOUR SECURITY. ORIGIN…
€4,11M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
6 room house in New Orleans, United States
6 room house
New Orleans, United States
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 775 m²
MAGNIFICENT THREE STORY BRICK HOME ON PRIVATE AND GATED STREET WITH 24 HOUR SECURITY. ORIGIN…
€4,11M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
2 room apartment in Town of Stephenson, United States
2 room apartment
Town of Stephenson, United States
Rooms 2
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/5
€30,134
Agency
Domio
Languages: English
1 room apartment in Town of Stephenson, United States
1 room apartment
Town of Stephenson, United States
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/9
€52,964
Agency
Domio
Languages: English
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in St. Paul, United States
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
St. Paul, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/8
€98,700
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English
Condo 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with fridge in Arcadia, United States
Condo 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with fridge
Arcadia, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€141,541
3 room townhouse with fridge, with stove, with heating in Philadelphia, United States
3 room townhouse with fridge, with stove, with heating
Philadelphia, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Real estate investment in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the USA This Philadelph…
€109,580
