Realting.com
United States
Residential
Residential properties for sale in United States
American Samoa
46
California
15
Louisiana
9
New Orleans
7
Texas
6
Florida
5
Miami
3
95 properties total found
4 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
4
92 m²
€144,613
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Veles Property
Languages: English
5 room house
Miami-Dade County, United States
5
199 m²
€445,408
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Veles Property
Languages: English
3 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
3
83 m²
€180,807
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Veles Property
Languages: English
7 room house with air conditioning
Miami-Dade County, United States
7
540 m²
Luxury villa in Bellapais with Bellapais Abbey is called the most striking example of medi…
€809,833
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Veles Property
Languages: English
2 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
2
61 m²
Penthouse Loft 1+1 in Esentep will attract your attention! Welcome to the new complex. So, …
€236,760
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Veles Property
Languages: English
3 room house
Miami-Dade County, United States
3
105 m²
Luxury Villa 2+1 in Tatlysu will attract your attention! This stunning project, located righ…
€578,452
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Veles Property
Languages: English
Apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
38 m²
Studio in Esentep will attract your attention! Welcome to the new complex. So, this is a uni…
€141,489
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Veles Property
Languages: English
Apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
52 m²
€127,259
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Veles Property
Languages: English
2 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
2
79 m²
Amazing Apartments in Iskel will attract your attention! So, this new complex is a residenti…
€190,889
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Veles Property
Languages: English
2 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
2
60 m²
€175,849
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Veles Property
Languages: English
3 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
3
80 m²
€275,343
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Veles Property
Languages: English
2 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
2
70 m²
€216,919
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Veles Property
Languages: English
4 room house
Miami-Dade County, United States
4
218 m²
Villa 3+1 in Edremit will attract your attention! This new project is located in the Edremi…
€462,762
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Veles Property
Languages: English
5 room house
Slidell, United States
5
3
417 m²
Schedule your private showing of this beautiful, massive Acadian home on acreage with full-l…
€547,899
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
5 room house
New Orleans, United States
5
4
264 m²
AMAZING OPPORTUNITY to own in the Lower Garden District at an affordable price. This well-pr…
€502,241
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
2 room house
New Orleans, United States
2
2
135 m²
Charming cottage nestled on tree lined Memphis Street, just 2 blocks from Harrison Avenue. T…
€534,202
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
5 room house
Tangipahoa Parish, United States
5
3
295 m²
Welcome to this incredible 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home in Pontchatoula! Situated on an over…
€546,986
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
4 room house
New Orleans, United States
4
3
199 m²
Newly constructed home nestled in the sought-after Fontainebleau neighborhood. Meticulously …
€546,986
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
6 room house
New Orleans, United States
6
4
274 m²
Seize this incredible opportunity! Embrace the best of both worlds by owning and residing in…
€547,808
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
Condo 1 bedroom
New Orleans, United States
1
1
85 m²
Spacious light filled 1 bed/1 bath Unit w/ LARGE private balcony over the 4th floor courtyar…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
3 room house
Lexington, United States
3
3
216 m²
Welcome to this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located on a spacious lot in the desirable…
€310,476
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
5 room house
San Diego, United States
5
5
275 m²
This modern coastal craftsman is located in one of La Jolla’s upscale and playful coastal ne…
€3,93M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
4 room house
San Antonio, United States
4
3
227 m²
Experience the perfect blend of space, comfort, and location in this beautifully appointed 4…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
6 room house
New Orleans, United States
11
6
775 m²
MAGNIFICENT THREE STORY BRICK HOME ON PRIVATE AND GATED STREET WITH 24 HOUR SECURITY. ORIGIN…
€4,11M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
6 room house
New Orleans, United States
11
6
775 m²
MAGNIFICENT THREE STORY BRICK HOME ON PRIVATE AND GATED STREET WITH 24 HOUR SECURITY. ORIGIN…
€4,11M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
2 room apartment
Town of Stephenson, United States
2
29 m²
4/5
€30,134
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Domio
Languages: English
1 room apartment
Town of Stephenson, United States
1
44 m²
1/9
€52,964
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Domio
Languages: English
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
St. Paul, United States
1
1
36 m²
3/8
€98,700
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English
Condo 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with fridge
Arcadia, United States
2
2
89 m²
€141,541
1
Recommend
1
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with fridge, with stove, with heating
Philadelphia, United States
3
1
103 m²
Real estate investment in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the USA This Philadelph…
€109,580
1
Recommend
Leave a request
