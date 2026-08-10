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Residential properties for sale in Republic of The Gambia

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Sukuta
5
West Coast Division
15
16 properties total found
Townhouse in Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
Townhouse
Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
Experience the best of Bijilo living in this stunning 2-storey row house, perfectly situated…
$40,651
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Habita
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House in Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
House
Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
$203,640
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Habita
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House in Bartukunku, Republic of The Gambia
House
Bartukunku, Republic of The Gambia
Sanyang, One of the Gambia's premier residential destinations, presents a stunning new fully…
$94,595
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Habita
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TekceTekce
House in Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
House
Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
Sukuta, Kombo North, The Gambia, presents this stunning 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom single-family …
$344,828
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Habita
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House in Sanyang, Republic of The Gambia
House
Sanyang, Republic of The Gambia
Sanyang, One of the Gambia's premier residential destinations, presents a stunning new fully…
$202,156
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Habita
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House in Jambanjelly, Republic of The Gambia
House
Jambanjelly, Republic of The Gambia
$82,759
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Habita
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House in Brufut, Republic of The Gambia
House
Brufut, Republic of The Gambia
$179,310
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Serrekunda, Republic of The Gambia
House
Serrekunda, Republic of The Gambia
ABC Real Estate offers you this property for those looking to buy close to all catchment are…
$137,931
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Habita
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House in Brikama, Republic of The Gambia
House
Brikama, Republic of The Gambia
A beautiful home is a harmonious blend of elegance, comfort, and warmth, creating a space th…
$214,865
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Habita
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House in Tanji, Republic of The Gambia
House
Tanji, Republic of The Gambia
$114,370
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Habita
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Apartment in Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
Apartment
Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
$187,325
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Habita
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House in Ghanatown, Republic of The Gambia
House
Ghanatown, Republic of The Gambia
$73,969
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Habita
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House in Bonto, Republic of The Gambia
House
Bonto, Republic of The Gambia
Nestled between lush green spaces and near the vibrant city life of Brikama, this plot locat…
$47,297
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Habita
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House in Brikama, Republic of The Gambia
House
Brikama, Republic of The Gambia
Experience the perfect blend of comfort and convenience in this stunning single-family house…
$75,862
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Apartment in Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
Apartment
Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
$110,625
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Apartment in Gunjur, Republic of The Gambia
Apartment
Gunjur, Republic of The Gambia
$33,784
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Property types in Republic of The Gambia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Republic of The Gambia

Cheap
Luxury

Gambia is the smallest country in continental Africa, with an area of only 11,295 km², which is comparable in size to Jamaica and Lebanon. Gambia is interesting because it is located along the Gambia River on the Atlantic Ocean. This ensures an influx of tourists, and where there are tourists, there is demand for real estate. In 2024, real estate sales in Gambia increased by 6.2% thanks to experts and investors from Europe and West Africa.

Benefits of Investing in Gambia Real Estate

The Gambia housing market attracts investors due to low entry barriers – prices start from 12,000 euros for an apartment, which is 3-4 times cheaper than in Senegal or Morocco. Importantly, foreigners can buy housing in the Gambia without restrictions on building ownership.

There are also advantages for investors, as the average occupancy rate for rental housing reaches 85% in the high season (November-April), and rates grow by 5-7% per year. To this can be added the absence of capital gains tax on the sale of real estate for properties owned for more than 5 years.

Real Estate Prices in Gambia

The cost of properties for sale in Gambia depends on two main factors - distance from the coast and type of property. In the first case, everything is extremely simple: the closer to the ocean, the more expensive. In the second case, it is more complicated: the primary market is relatively young and there are not many new projects. The basis of the real estate fund is secondary housing, which accounts for 60% of all real estate transactions in the country.

Average property prices in Gambia:

Property type Average cost (EUR per m²)
Apartments in new buildings

650–1200
Secondary apartments

250–600
Villas 750–1400
Commercial properties 950–1700

Popular Locations for Buying Real Estate in Gambia

The country's capital, Banjul, attracts a large number of buyers because it is possible to buy real estate in The Gambia for only 600-1100 euros per m². It is located in the coastal zone, which generally accounts for 80% of all real estate transactions in the country.

The largest share of resale housing is sold in Serekunda - 70% of transactions. It is the largest city with 400,000 inhabitants (250,000 in Banjul), with apartments costing 300-800 euros per m².

Senegambia, on the contrary, is focused on new housing and a tourist cluster, on the local market up to 90% of properties are new buildings in relatively modern complexes. Because of this, prices are much higher - 950-1400 euros per m².

There are also offers in Fajar and Cape Point. But there, developers are more focused on luxury real estate in the premium segment. Apartments from 1,200 euros per m², and villas with pools - 1,000-1,600 euros per m².

Peculiarities of Buying Property in Gambia

Can foreigners buy property in Gambia? Sure, foreigners can buy property in Gambia, the only exception is for land plots - they are only available on a long-term lease for 99 years. It is recommended to cooperate with licensed agents and check the developer through the Gambia Land Registry.

The transaction requires:

  • Purchase and sale agreement.
  • Certificate of ownership (Title Deed).
  • Certificate of absence of encumbrances.

Legal due diligence costs $400–900, registration fee is 2%, and stamp duty is 1% of the property value. Annual residential property tax is 0.8–1.4% of the cadastral value. Remote transactions are possible through a notarized power of attorney (cost: $150–250).

Frequently asked questions about property for sale in Gambia

What are the real estate prices in Gambia?

The cost of housing in The Gambia is inexpensive. A square meter is estimated by sellers at 500-1000 euros. Apartments and houses are sold at these prices in all parts of the country, including in the capital, Banjul. Housing in new buildings can cost 10% more than in the old building.

Which cities should you consider for buying property in Gambia?

All conditions for a comfortable stay have been created in the capital - Banjul. To move to permanent residence, you can also consider two other large cities - Serekunda and Brikama. These same locations are suitable for purchasing properties for the purpose of renting them out.

Are there any special restrictions or conditions for foreigners planning to buy real estate in Gambia?

Citizens of other states can purchase properties on equal terms with residents. Only the purchase of land is not allowed.

Is a property sale carried out in Gambia without the presence of the buyer?

Yes, remote transactions are permitted by local laws. To purchase a Gambian house or apartment, you need to send your representative to the country with a power of attorney certified by a notary.
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