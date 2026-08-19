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Residential properties for sale in Philippines

;
Cebu City
14
Metro Manila
30
Central Visayas
18
Muntinlupa
7
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58 properties total found
Condo in Bacolod, Philippines
UP UP
Condo
Bacolod, Philippines
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
This fully furnished studio condominium in Barangay Bata, Bacolod City offers a practical an…
$46,088
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Condo 1 bedroom in Cebu City, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Cebu City, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐒 – 𝐈𝐏𝐈 𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑 Location: Cebu City, PHILIPPINES IPI Center Done Rockwell is a…
$278,832
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1 bedroom apartment in Taguig, Philippines
1 bedroom apartment
Taguig, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Price starts from PHP 24,265,000 | From 68 sqm Gardencourt Residences – Garden-Centered Livi…
$422,866
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Condo 1 bedroom in Mandaluyong, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Mandaluyong, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
1-Bedroom Luxury Residence at The Westin Manila Sonata Place — Ortigas CenterWhere Hotel Lux…
$177,548
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Parañaque, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Parañaque, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
🌿 For Expats & Investors: 2-Bedroom Unit at The Atherton – Parañaque City Own a quality home…
$109,790
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Condo 1 bedroom in Taguig, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Taguig, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
AVIDA 34th Street BGC Tower 1 for  sale -1 bedroom unit 37 sqm (no parking) -Semi-furnished …
$156,843
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Condo 2 bedrooms in Makati, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Makati, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Starting from PHP28,800,000 Astela at Circuit Makati – Your Stellar Urban Haven Astela is Al…
$504,288
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3 bedroom apartment in Muntinlupa, Philippines
3 bedroom apartment
Muntinlupa, Philippines
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 78 m²
Price starts from PHP 11,900,000 | From 78 sqm The Larsen Tower by Rockwell Primaries: Tranq…
$207,381
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1 bedroom apartment in Muntinlupa, Philippines
1 bedroom apartment
Muntinlupa, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Price starts from PHP 6,000,000 | From 35 sqm The Larsen Tower by Rockwell Primaries: Tranqu…
$104,562
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Condo 1 bedroom in Mandaluyong, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Mandaluyong, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Own a piece of riverfront city living with this 1-Bedroom Unit at Acqua Private Residences, …
$87,135
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Condo in Bacolod, Philippines
Condo
Bacolod, Philippines
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
This fully furnished studio condominium in Barangay Bata, Bacolod City offers a practical an…
$46,088
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Balite II, Philippines
Condo 3 bedrooms
Balite II, Philippines
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
50% OFF!  Monteluce, Silang – Tagaytay Road Details: Loft Type Fully Furnished 3 bedrooms 2 …
$134,082
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Parañaque, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Parañaque, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Enjoy breathtaking Manila Bay sunset views from this spacious and elegant condominium unit i…
$360,479
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Muntinlupa, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Muntinlupa, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
FOR SALE: 2BR Condo at East Bay Residences – Fordham TowerSucat, Muntinlupa | Facing Pool Vi…
$134,157
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Mandaue, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mandaue, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Stylish 2-Bedroom Residence at Mantawi Residences Where Space, Style, and Sophistication Com…
$444,788
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Muntinlupa, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Muntinlupa, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
FOR SALE: 2BR Condo at East Bay Residences – Fordham TowerSucat, Muntinlupa | Facing Pool Vi…
$104,334
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Condo 1 bedroom in Mandaue, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Mandaue, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
1-Bedroom Luxury Residence Urban Elegance Meets Island Lifestyle Experience refined living i…
$226,992
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Condo in Bacolod, Philippines
Condo
Bacolod, Philippines
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
This fully furnished studio condominium in Barangay Bata, Bacolod City offers a practical an…
$46,088
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Condo 1 bedroom in Quezon City, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Quezon City, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
One-Bedroom Unit – Seamless Living in a Smart Space Starting at ₱15,501,266 Step into modern…
$270,079
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2 bedroom apartment in Quezon City, Philippines
2 bedroom apartment
Quezon City, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Price starts from PHP 11,000,000 | From 82 sqm The Arton by Rockwell: Elevate Your Lifestyle…
$191,697
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Cebu City, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Cebu City, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
✨ Bauhinia Residences 2-Bedroom – Elegant Space, Lasting Value Experience refined living in …
$517,460
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3 bedroom apartment in Muntinlupa, Philippines
3 bedroom apartment
Muntinlupa, Philippines
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 99 m²
Price starts from PHP 17,000,000 | From 99 sqm Fordham Tower by Rockwell Primaries: Tranquil…
$296,259
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Condo 1 bedroom in Makati, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Makati, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Fully Furnished 1-Bedroom at Avida West – Makati City Live or invest in the heart of Makati …
$120,246
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pasig, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Pasig, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Positioned in the heart of Mandaluyong City, Laya by Shang Properties is an ideal choice for…
$191,697
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2 bedroom apartment in Muntinlupa, Philippines
2 bedroom apartment
Muntinlupa, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Price starts from PHP 12,000,000 | From 73 sqm Fordham Tower by Rockwell Primaries: Tranquil…
$209,124
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1 bedroom apartment in Quezon City, Philippines
1 bedroom apartment
Quezon City, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Price starts from PHP 6,900,000 | From 47 sqm The Arton by Rockwell: Elevate Your Lifestyle …
$120,246
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1 bedroom apartment in Quezon City, Philippines
1 bedroom apartment
Quezon City, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Price starts from PHP 25,200,000 | From 70 sqm Parklinks North and South Towers – Premium Ri…
$439,160
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Condo 1 bedroom in Cebu City, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Cebu City, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
✨ Bauhinia Residences Studio Unit – A Smart Investment & Stylish Home in Cebu Experience ref…
$179,045
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Villa 1 bedroom in Villa Libertad, Philippines
Villa 1 bedroom
Villa Libertad, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
1-Bedroom Treehouse Villa A Secluded Escape Among the Treetops Elevate your island experienc…
$359,000
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Makati, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Makati, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
🔑 2BR Loft-Type Unit at Milano Residences, Makati — Luxury Living in a Prime Location Step i…
$452,032
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Property types in Philippines

apartments

Properties features in Philippines

Cheap
Luxury

Questions and Answers for Philippines

What is included in the package of documents required to purchase real estate in the Philippines?

Any foreigner planning to buy real estate in the Philippines must provide:
  • international passport;
  • your TIN. This is a tax identification number in the country, issued by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (abbreviated BIR);
  • documentary evidence of your financial solvency, allowing you to purchase real estate in the Philippines. This could be a certificate of cash flow in a bank account for the year, a salary certificate, etc.;
  • purchase and sale agreement.
Married individuals may also need a marriage certificate, and those who have lived in the country for a long time may need an Alien Registration Certificate, also known as an ACR.

Where do people most often want to buy real estate in the Philippines?

In Manila and in the cities of Cebu, Baguio, Makati, Quezon City. Among the regions, Central Visayas and Luzon Island are in demand.

How much does 1 sq. m of real estate cost on average?

The national average is 2000-2300 US dollars. Home prices in the Philippines are determined by location: the most expensive properties are in Manila, the cheapest are in Pampanga and Cavite.
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