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Residential properties for sale in Bosnia and Herzegovina

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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Lastva, Bosnia and Herzegovina
3 bedroom house
Lastva, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 3
Club complex with a private territory in the village of Lastva, just 4 km from the large tou…
$230,627
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Properties features in Bosnia and Herzegovina

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Bosnia and Herzegovina is located on the Balkan Peninsula and is 60% mountainous. A small part of the country, near the city of Dubrovnik, has access to the Adriatic Sea. On the one hand, this is a disadvantage for tourists who prefer a seaside holiday, but on the other hand, the real estate market in Bosnia and Herzegovina is less dependent on seasonal fluctuations.

Advantages of buying real estate in Bosnia and Herzegovina

The real estate site in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) is highly attractive for investment due to a combination of low prices, flexible legislation and growing demand. The average price per m² in Sarajevo in 2025 is €1,280–€1,550 for new buildings and €900–€1,200 for secondary housing, in Mostar — €660–€850 and €500–€700, respectively. For comparison, in neighboring Croatia (an EU member), the average price in Zagreb reaches €2,500–€3,000 per m².

Other advantages of buying property for sale in Bosnia and Herzegovina:

  • Simplified residence permit. Buying real estate (residential or commercial) allows foreigners to apply for a temporary residence permit (TRP) for a period of 1–2 years with the right to extend.
  • Steady price growth. Housing prices in Sarajevo and Banja Luka are growing by 1.5–2% per year, in Mostar — by 1–1.3%.
  • High rental yields. The average rental yield is 5–7% per annum in large cities and 3–5% in the suburbs.

Real estate prices in Bosnia and Herzegovina

You can buy real estate in Bosnia and Herzegovina both in large cities like Sarajevo and in remote parts of the country located in mountainous areas. In the suburbs, housing prices are 20-30% lower than in the central areas. For example, renting a one-room apartment in the center of Sarajevo will cost an average of €280 per month, and in the suburbs - about €150-€200.

Average property prices in Bosnia and Herzegovina: 

City Property type

Average price per m² (€)

Approximate price of an apartment (50 m², €)
Sarajevo Apartment (new building) 1280–1550 64,000–77,500
Apartment (secondary) 900–1200 5,000–60,000
Mostar Apartment (new building) 660–850 33,000–42,500
Apartment (secondary) 500–700 25,000–35,000
Banja Luka Apartment (new building) 950–1300 47,500–65,000
House (secondary) 600–900

60,000–90,000
Tuzla Apartment (new building) 900–1000 45,000–50,000

What is needed to buy real estate in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Foreigners can freely buy real estate in BiH. Restrictions apply only to land near strategic facilities (military units and bases) and agricultural land. The purchase can be made remotely through real estate websites in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and when making such a transaction, it is enough to have a trusted person, which can be a lawyer or a realtor.

Documents for purchase:

  • International passport.
  • Extract from the real estate register confirming the seller's ownership.
  • Purchase and sale agreement certified by a notary.
  • Proof of financial solvency (for example, a bank statement).
  • Translation of documents into Bosnian, Serbian or Croatian with notarization.

Frequently asked questions about real estate in Bosnia and Herzegovina

How much does real estate cost in Bosnia and Herzegovina?

The housing cost in Bosnia and Herzegovina depends on its location. In a small town, it is realistic to buy an apartment for 40-50 thousand euros, and a house for 55-60 thousand, while in Sarajevo the price of real estate of the same size will be 1.5-2 times higher. The average cost of sq.m in large cities is from 1000 euros.

How much does it cost to maintain real estate in this country?

Anyone who decides to invest in real estate in Bosnia and Herzegovina must be prepared to pay a tax of up to 3% of its value. Utility bills will range from 65 to 195 euros per month.

Is it possible to buy real estate in Bosnia and Herzegovina remotely?

Yes. Buying a property in this country does not require the personal presence of the buyer. It is enough to contact specialists: they will draw up all the necessary documents and carry out the transaction.

In which cities in Bosnia and Herzegovina do foreigners most often buy housing?

Foreign citizens, as a rule, seek to buy real estate located in the capital of the republic - Sarajevo. Cities such as Tuzla, Brcko, Mostar, Banja Luka are also popular.
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