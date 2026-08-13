Residential properties for sale in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina is located on the Balkan Peninsula and is 60% mountainous. A small part of the country, near the city of Dubrovnik, has access to the Adriatic Sea. On the one hand, this is a disadvantage for tourists who prefer a seaside holiday, but on the other hand, the real estate market in Bosnia and Herzegovina is less dependent on seasonal fluctuations.

Advantages of buying real estate in Bosnia and Herzegovina

The real estate site in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) is highly attractive for investment due to a combination of low prices, flexible legislation and growing demand. The average price per m² in Sarajevo in 2025 is €1,280–€1,550 for new buildings and €900–€1,200 for secondary housing, in Mostar — €660–€850 and €500–€700, respectively. For comparison, in neighboring Croatia (an EU member), the average price in Zagreb reaches €2,500–€3,000 per m².

Other advantages of buying property for sale in Bosnia and Herzegovina:

Simplified residence permit. Buying real estate (residential or commercial) allows foreigners to apply for a temporary residence permit (TRP) for a period of 1–2 years with the right to extend.

Buying real estate (residential or commercial) allows foreigners to apply for a temporary residence permit (TRP) for a period of 1–2 years with the right to extend. Steady price growth. Housing prices in Sarajevo and Banja Luka are growing by 1.5–2% per year, in Mostar — by 1–1.3%.

Housing prices in Sarajevo and Banja Luka are growing by 1.5–2% per year, in Mostar — by 1–1.3%. High rental yields. The average rental yield is 5–7% per annum in large cities and 3–5% in the suburbs.

Real estate prices in Bosnia and Herzegovina

You can buy real estate in Bosnia and Herzegovina both in large cities like Sarajevo and in remote parts of the country located in mountainous areas. In the suburbs, housing prices are 20-30% lower than in the central areas. For example, renting a one-room apartment in the center of Sarajevo will cost an average of €280 per month, and in the suburbs - about €150-€200.

Average property prices in Bosnia and Herzegovina:

City Property type Average price per m² (€) Approximate price of an apartment (50 m², €) Sarajevo Apartment (new building) 1280–1550 64,000–77,500 Apartment (secondary) 900–1200 5,000–60,000 Mostar Apartment (new building) 660–850 33,000–42,500 Apartment (secondary) 500–700 25,000–35,000 Banja Luka Apartment (new building) 950–1300 47,500–65,000 House (secondary) 600–900 60,000–90,000 Tuzla Apartment (new building) 900–1000 45,000–50,000

What is needed to buy real estate in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Foreigners can freely buy real estate in BiH. Restrictions apply only to land near strategic facilities (military units and bases) and agricultural land. The purchase can be made remotely through real estate websites in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and when making such a transaction, it is enough to have a trusted person, which can be a lawyer or a realtor.

Documents for purchase: