Realting.com
Nicaragua
Residential
Residential properties for sale in Nicaragua
Rivas
12
San Juan del Sur Municipio
11
Clear all
12 properties total found
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
6
5
600 m²
2
Welcome to your dream investment opportunity in the heart of tranquility! This exceptional p…
€321,320
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guasacate, Nicaragua
2
2
120 m²
1
Discover the pinnacle of luxurious coastal living in the heart of Nicaragua's southern Pacif…
€385,584
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
2
1
90 m²
1
This Minimalistic Forest House is an idyllic property designed for those who cherish a close…
€191,874
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
3
2
200 m²
1
Turnkey Home in San Juan del Sur - Crafted for Lasting Quality by BVN Real Estate: If you…
€348,861
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
4
3
200 m²
1
Welcome to your dream home! This remarkable property boasts three separate units on a genero…
€165,250
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with furniture, with garage, with mountain view
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
2
2
110 m²
1
Fantastic Opportunity: 2-Bedroom House in a Gated Community Nestled within a serene and s…
€90,888
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
3
3
160 m²
2
Discover Your New Home in a Vibrant Beachside Community Nestled within a blossoming devel…
€321,320
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
1
3
1
Welcome to Villa Loma, an Oceanview Estate, a truly unique property situated on a prime hill…
€641,721
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
5
3
2
Beachfront villa (3) - Playa Coco San Juan del sur 3 bedroom villa located 35 minutes from …
€344,271
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
4
3
1
El Encanto del Sur home this ocean view property offers an attractive package with its featu…
€237,777
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Mansion 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
5
3
1
This Polynesian inspired Villa features an open concept floorplan that flows into the exteri…
€257,056
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
House
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
2
1
140 m²
1
4km from Playa Hermosa - 12km from San Juan del Sur. This extraordinary 1 bedroom Villa…
€260,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
