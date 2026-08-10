Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Nicaragua
  3. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Nicaragua

;
San Juan del Sur
13
Rivas
14
14 properties total found
4 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
4 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 17 000 m²
House for Sale on the Outskirts of Eastern San Juan del Sur - $289.00Discover a unique oppor…
$289,000
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
6 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Home for Sale in La Talanguera, San Juan del Sur – Unmatched Panoramic Views Locat…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Rivas, Nicaragua
2 bedroom house
Rivas, Nicaragua
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Exclusive Property Listing: Independent Living Oasis in Rivas Discover this exclusive prope…
Price on request
Leave a request
TekceTekce
2 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
2 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Casa Madrono, a sanctuary nestled within the prestigious Pelican Eyes residence i…
$279,000
Leave a request
House 10 bedrooms in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
House 10 bedrooms
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to your dream home: a magnificent one-story, custom Hacienda-style residence with si…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
2 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic Opportunity: 2-Bedroom House in a Gated Community Nestled within a serene and s…
$99,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
2 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 500 m²
Property for Sale 3 km from Playa Remanso – new price $239.00‍Located in a peaceful area sur…
$239,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
1 bedroom apartment
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/1
Pelican Eyes Resort & Spa is a prestigious residence located in the heart of San Juan del Su…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
4 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
Three-Unit Property in the Heart of the City Center This remarkable property, constructed…
Price on request
Leave a request
House 10 bedrooms in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
House 10 bedrooms
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 1
Price: $349,000 USD Location: Barrio La Talanguera, San Juan del Sur Distance: Just 100 me…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
3 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 4 000 m²
Number of floors 1
This property is located just one kilometer from Playa Marsella Beach, and features three be…
Price on request
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
6 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
🌴 Property for Sale in Bosques del Mar - San Juan del Sur 🌊 Live the dream in this charmi…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
3 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the luxurious 3-bedroom model house at El Encanto del Sur, nestled within the pr…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
3 room house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
NEW PRICE $99,000 ‍ Introducing an extraordinary project brought to you by BVN Real Estate…
Price on request
Leave a request

Property types in Nicaragua

houses

Properties features in Nicaragua

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury

Frequently asked questions about Nicaragua real estate for sale

How much does 1 sq. m. of real estate in Nicaragua?

The average cost of real estate in Nicaragua is as follows: 1 sq. m. in the center of a large city will cost 760 US dollars, outside of it - 450 dollars.

What areas do foreign citizens choose to buy real estate in Nicaragua?

Housing in Nicaragua is most actively sold in the capital - Managua, in the resort of San Juan del Sur, as well as in the historical centers - the cities of Granada and Leon.

What is included in the package of documents required for buying property in Nicaragua?

To purchase housing, the following documents are required:
  • A valid passport;
  • Contrato de Compraventa - a purchase and sale agreement;
  • A copy of the tax return;
  • A document proving ownership.
Copies of municipal registration, a certificate of no tax liability, and copies of the cadastral certificate may also be required.

How much does it cost to maintain housing per year?

Taking into account municipal property taxes, the cost to maintain the house will range from $1,900 to $4,800 per year.
Realting.com
Go