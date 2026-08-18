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Residential properties for sale in Estonia

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Tallinn
15
23 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Tallinn, Estonia
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4 bedroom house
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 439 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful house with a swimming pool for sale near the sea, Pirita. Private property, sto…
$3,46M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
Apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
$461,763
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
Apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
$441,381
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
House in Kuusalu vald, Estonia
House
Kuusalu vald, Estonia
A true gem of the northern coast – a thoughtfully designed and exceptionally cozy log house …
$343,934
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
Apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
$529,275
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
Apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
$512,716
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Viru Nigula vald, Estonia
House
Viru Nigula vald, Estonia
As part of an exclusive sale, a unique opportunity is offered to acquire the largest part of…
$445,840
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Viljandi vald, Estonia
House
Viljandi vald, Estonia
$301,087
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Narva Joesuu linn, Estonia
House
Narva Joesuu linn, Estonia
A stunning house just 180 meters from the sandy beach of Narva-Jõesuu is now for sale. The i…
$451,630
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Rouge vald, Estonia
House
Rouge vald, Estonia
Spacious house in a picturesque location — ideal for a guest house or a large private house!…
$86,852
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
Apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
$857,923
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
Apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
$394,887
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
Apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
$168,145
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Laane Harju vald, Estonia
House
Laane Harju vald, Estonia
$266,346
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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2 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
$316,381
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
3 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/14
Panoramic view of the whole Tallinn Modern and comfortable apartment with stunning panora…
$365,393
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Atalanta
Languages
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3 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
3 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
A cozy apartment in a typical wooden house for Kadrior is waiting for its new owner.PLANWell…
$406,469
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
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4 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
4 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/3
Exclusive residences by the sea Unique residential complex of premium class, consisting o…
$806,276
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
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6 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
6 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 6
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
Cozy apartment in a historic small apartment building next to the beautiful Kadriorg park, w…
$593,708
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
3 bedroom apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
For sale is a 4-room apartment on the top floor of the VEGA residence.PLANSmart plan. All ro…
$295,700
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
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House in Keila linn, Estonia
House
Keila linn, Estonia
Area 3 706 m²
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
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House in Joelahtme vald, Estonia
House
Joelahtme vald, Estonia
Area 296 m²
New spacious house of 296 m2, built in 2020. The house is designed for a family who will app…
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
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Multilevel apartments 4 rooms in Tallinn, Estonia
Multilevel apartments 4 rooms
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
$1,29M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe

Property types in Estonia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Estonia

Cheap
Luxury

Guides on Buying Real Estate in Estonia

How Life Is Organized in Estonia: Personal Experience
How Life Is Organized in Estonia: Personal Experience
Estonian Apartment Market Trends in 2025: Current Statistics and Regional Breakdown
Estonian Apartment Market Trends in 2025: Current Statistics and Regional Breakdown

Frequently asked questions about Estonian real estate

What are the average real estate prices in Estonia?

The most expensive real estate prices in Estonia are set in the capital Tallinn. Here a square meter costs from 3000 to 4000 euros.
In other cities, real estate sales in Estonia are in the range of 1000-2500 euros per square meter. Exception: elite apartments in housing estates - they are priced the same as the capital's housing.

Is real estate for sale in Estonia remotely?

Yes, a property for sale in Estonia can be obtained without coming to the country. It is sufficient to send a representative to the transaction, who must have a power of attorney certified by a notary.

What requirements must be met by foreigners intending to buy a property in Estonia?

Foreign buyers need to have a passport, visa and family status document. Funds for the purchase are transferred to the account of the notary, who sends them to the seller.

What taxes and fees do I need to pay to buy real estate in Estonia?

There is no tax for the acquisition of housing. But it must be paid in the future for the land on which the property stands. The amount of tax is 0.1-2.5% of the price of housing.
Only stamp duty is payable on the purchase. Its amount does not exceed 0.04% of the cadastral value of the property.
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