Residential properties for sale in Estonia

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Frequently asked questions about Estonian real estate
What are the average real estate prices in Estonia?
The most expensive real estate prices in Estonia are set in the capital Tallinn. Here a square meter costs from 3000 to 4000 euros.
In other cities, real estate sales in Estonia are in the range of 1000-2500 euros per square meter. Exception: elite apartments in housing estates - they are priced the same as the capital's housing.
Is real estate for sale in Estonia remotely?
Yes, a property for sale in Estonia can be obtained without coming to the country. It is sufficient to send a representative to the transaction, who must have a power of attorney certified by a notary.
What requirements must be met by foreigners intending to buy a property in Estonia?
Foreign buyers need to have a passport, visa and family status document. Funds for the purchase are transferred to the account of the notary, who sends them to the seller.
What taxes and fees do I need to pay to buy real estate in Estonia?
There is no tax for the acquisition of housing. But it must be paid in the future for the land on which the property stands. The amount of tax is 0.1-2.5% of the price of housing.
Only stamp duty is payable on the purchase. Its amount does not exceed 0.04% of the cadastral value of the property.