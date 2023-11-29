Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Estonia
  3. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Estonia

Tallinn
10
19 properties total found
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Roosna-Alliku, Estonia
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Roosna-Alliku, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/3
THE PRICE OF THE APARTMENT WITHOUT FURNISHING IS 58,000 EURO! (In this case, the next things…
€65,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Multilevel apartments 3 rooms in Tallinn, Estonia
Multilevel apartments 3 rooms
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 3
€200,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
4 room house in Viimsi vald, Estonia
4 room house
Viimsi vald, Estonia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 720 m²
€749,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
Multilevel apartments 4 rooms in Tallinn, Estonia
Multilevel apartments 4 rooms
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
€1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
3 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
3 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
€276,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
House in Keila linn, Estonia
House
Keila linn, Estonia
Area 3 706 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
2 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€295,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
3 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
3 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€379,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/10
For sale: 3-room apartment in the heart of Tallinn. The apartment consists of an entrance ha…
€189,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
2 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with alarm system in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with alarm system
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 5/5
A 4-room apartment, located on the top floor of a 5-story building, came up for sale. The to…
€295,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
4 room apartment in good condition, with gas heating, with modem in Tallinn, Estonia
4 room apartment in good condition, with gas heating, with modem
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
For decades, this area has been highly valued by the residents of the capital. It is located…
€479,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
4 room apartment in good condition, with gas heating, with modem in Tallinn, Estonia
4 room apartment in good condition, with gas heating, with modem
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
For decades, this area has been highly valued by the residents of the capital. It is located…
€479,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Tallinn, Estonia
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/8
Located in the heart of the city, the studio apartment with a sauna and a large balcony has …
€209,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Penthouse 4 rooms in Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
Penthouse 4 rooms
Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Floor 20/20
Penthouse apartment with panoramic views on the top floor of a 20-storey residential and bus…
€789,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
6 room apartment in Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
6 room apartment
Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
Rooms 6
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
Cozy apartment in a historic small apartment building next to the beautiful Kadriorg park, w…
€560,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
3 room apartment in Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
3 room apartment
Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/14
Panoramic view of the whole Tallinn Modern and comfortable apartment with stunning panora…
€340,700
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
4 room apartment in Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
4 room apartment
Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/3
Exclusive residences by the sea Unique residential complex of premium class, consisting o…
€760,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
House in Rae vald, Estonia
House
Rae vald, Estonia
Area 296 m²
New spacious house of 296 m2, built in 2020. The house is designed for a family who will app…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
3 room house in Paldiski, Estonia
3 room house
Paldiski, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
House area: 143.4 m2 Layout: 3 rooms, 2 bathrooms, sauna, dressing room, terrace. Full fini…
€519,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English

Property types in Estonia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Estonia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir