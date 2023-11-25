Residential properties for sale in Slovenia

Frequently asked questions about real estate in Slovenia
How much does a Slovenian property for sale cost on average?
Average cost of housing in Slovenia depends on location: in Ljubljana and resort towns 1 sq. It costs 2,200 euros, in small towns - about 1,400 euros.
Where in Slovenia do people buy housing most often?
Purchase and sale of real estate in Slovenia is concentrated in the capital and resort towns on the sea and in the mountains: Portorože, Piran, Bovec.
Can foreign citizens acquire property in Slovenia?
A citizen of any EU country can buy real estate in Slovenia as an individual. For other foreigners, the acquisition of housing is available only to the company registered in Slovenia (i.e. legal person).
What is included in the package of documents required for a foreigner to acquire real estate in Slovenia?
For foreigners not from the EU - basic documents for legal entities; for residents of the EU - only passports.
Details of the settlement account at the Slovenian bank.