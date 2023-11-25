Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Slovenia

Upravna Enota Ljubljana
49
Ljubljana
38
Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria
11
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano
11
Maribor
9
Koper
5
Domzale
4
Upravna Enota Domzale
4
House in Postojna, Slovenia
House
Postojna, Slovenia
Area 79 m²
For sale an agricultural building and agricultural and forest land in Prestranek near Postoj…
€550,000
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kranj, Slovenia
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kranj, Slovenia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
€485,000
Apartment in Slovenia
Apartment
Slovenia
Area 64 m²
€350,400
House in Medvode, Slovenia
House
Medvode, Slovenia
Area 531 m²
€570,000
3 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
€780,000
Townhouse in Izola, Slovenia
Townhouse
Izola, Slovenia
Area 120 m²
€518,000
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Slovenia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Slovenia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
€1,17M
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€765,000
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,17M
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 3
€765,000
House with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
House with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 229 m²
20 minutes from Ljubljana a detached house is for sale, located in a quiet area. New buildin…
€599,950
House in Slovenia
House
Slovenia
Area 168 m²
€980,000
Apartment in Slovenia
Apartment
Slovenia
Area 124 m²
€329,000
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Koper, Slovenia
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Koper, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Charming Stone House in the Heart of Koper with Courtyard and Terrace Exceptional Locatio…
€480,000
2 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
An above-standard apartment with custom-made furniture is available for rent. The apartment …
€4,400
Villa Villa in Ig, Slovenia
Villa Villa
Ig, Slovenia
Area 322 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful house in English style for sale! It is located in a medium flood zone, but a …
€1,20M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 184 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale a modern penthouse duplex apartment in an accessible and family-friendly location (…
€598,000
5 room house with garage, with parking in Vodice, Slovenia
5 room house with garage, with parking
Vodice, Slovenia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
For sale a modern, low-energy house in a scenic and green location next to the forest (net 2…
€1,39M
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grosuplje, Slovenia
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grosuplje, Slovenia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
€595,000
4 room house in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
4 room house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a wonderfully arranged terraced house in a quiet location with an excellent floor p…
€550,000
4 room house in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
4 room house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a modern and very well-built semi-detached house located in a quiet location in Trn…
€1,70M
3 room house in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
In an excellent and quiet location below Rožnik stands a beautifully residential house for s…
€959,000
3 room apartment with furniture, in city center in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room apartment with furniture, in city center
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
For sale new, luxury apartments in the suburb Trnovo! In an excellent, quiet location in …
€989,000
2 room apartment with furniture, in city center in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2 room apartment with furniture, in city center
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 239 m²
New, bright, comfortable and varied 3 bedroom apartment in a new building in Šiška (167.5 m2…
€1,20M
2 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with basement in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with basement
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 239 m²
We are renting a newer, bright, comfortable and lively 3-room penthouse apartment (usable ar…
€5,000
3 room house in Jezero, Slovenia
3 room house
Jezero, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 2
We are selling a modern, low-energy villa with a well-kept plot in the immediate vicinity of…
€1,15M
3 room apartment with furniture, in city center in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room apartment with furniture, in city center
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious and lively apartment in the city center with high ceilings, in the pedestrian zone,…
€585,000
3 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with basement in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with basement
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Floor 2/4
Old city, bright and luxuriously furnished apartment in the city center, in Tabor. The ap…
€2,700
3 room apartment in Slovenia
3 room apartment
Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
€430,000
House in Domzale, Slovenia
House
Domzale, Slovenia
Area 332 m²
€669,000
Frequently asked questions about real estate in Slovenia

How much does a Slovenian property for sale cost on average?

Average cost of housing in Slovenia depends on location: in Ljubljana and resort towns 1 sq. It costs 2,200 euros, in small towns - about 1,400 euros.

Where in Slovenia do people buy housing most often?

Purchase and sale of real estate in Slovenia is concentrated in the capital and resort towns on the sea and in the mountains: Portorože, Piran, Bovec.

Can foreign citizens acquire property in Slovenia?

A citizen of any EU country can buy real estate in Slovenia as an individual. For other foreigners, the acquisition of housing is available only to the company registered in Slovenia (i.e. legal person).

What is included in the package of documents required for a foreigner to acquire real estate in Slovenia?

  • For foreigners not from the EU - basic documents for legal entities; for residents of the EU - only passports.
  • Details of the settlement account at the Slovenian bank.
  • Individual tax number.
  • Documents confirming the origin of funds.
