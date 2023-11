Residential properties for sale in Ghana

The average cost of sq. meters across the country is different. In large cities such as Accra and Kumasi, the sale of real estate in Ghana is carried out at a rate of 2000-3000 euros per square. Only luxury villas and apartments can cost more.

In the remaining cities, the average cost of housing in Ghana is between 1,000 and 1,500 euros per square. At such prices you can buy an apartment in a new residential complex or detached house.