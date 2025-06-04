Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Uruguay

Maldonado
14
Punta Del Este
4
26 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Cuchilla Alta, Uruguay
2 bedroom house
Cuchilla Alta, Uruguay
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Family-sized boutique agricultural operation devoted to the production of premium grade oliv…
$275,500
3 bedroom house in Punta del Diablo, Uruguay
3 bedroom house
Punta del Diablo, Uruguay
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Escape European conflicts, escape dreary grey winters and relocate to the beautiful, unspoil…
$360,000
3 bedroom apartment in Punta Del Este, Uruguay
3 bedroom apartment
Punta Del Este, Uruguay
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Apartment for sale with beautiful views from an upper floor of a really well located tower f…
$300,000
4 bedroom apartment in Punta Del Este, Uruguay
4 bedroom apartment
Punta Del Este, Uruguay
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Spacious apartment for sale on Roosevelt Ave. of Punta del Este located close to shops and s…
$315,000
4 bedroom house in Punta Ballena, Uruguay
4 bedroom house
Punta Ballena, Uruguay
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Modern country house for sale conveniently located minutes from Punta del Este and the coast…
$800,000
3 bedroom apartment in Uruguay
3 bedroom apartment
Uruguay
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Apartment for sale in a low rise building located well for year-round living with a park, sh…
$295,000
5 bedroom house in Rocha, Uruguay
5 bedroom house
Rocha, Uruguay
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Spectacular residence on the beach of San Antonio, Rocha with nothing between the house and …
$1,70M
3 bedroom house in Uruguay
3 bedroom house
Uruguay
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Lovely house for sale in the Pinares neighborhood of Punta del Este located 5 blocks from La…
$450,000
1 bedroom apartment in Uruguay
1 bedroom apartment
Uruguay
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Lovely apartment for sale in the very popular building "Ocean Drive" located super convenien…
$225,000
3 bedroom house in Maldonado, Uruguay
3 bedroom house
Maldonado, Uruguay
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Beautiful house for sale in Manantiales. Totally renovated with excellent fixtures and super…
$535,000
7 bedroom house in La Barra, Uruguay
7 bedroom house
La Barra, Uruguay
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Impeccable house for sale in La Barra just 100 meters from the water which is visible from t…
$896,000
5 bedroom house in Uruguay
5 bedroom house
Uruguay
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 437 m²
Well constructed, comfortable house for sale in a convenient neighborhood of Punta del Este …
$500,000
3 bedroom house in Aigua, Uruguay
3 bedroom house
Aigua, Uruguay
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Lovely country house for sale in Maldonado near Aiguá on two floors with 2 bedrooms upstairs…
$150,000
3 bedroom house in Punta Ballena, Uruguay
3 bedroom house
Punta Ballena, Uruguay
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Enjoy beautiful sunsets over Laguna del Sauce from this truly remarkable country house on 8 …
$1,95M
6 bedroom house in Uruguay
6 bedroom house
Uruguay
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
House for sale in the lovely San Rafael neighborhood of Punta del Este close to St. Clare's …
$1,25M
3 bedroom house in Pan de Azucar, Uruguay
3 bedroom house
Pan de Azucar, Uruguay
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Country house for sale in Maldonado with beautiful views to Sierra de las Ánimas, an iconic …
$260,000
4 bedroom house in Uruguay
4 bedroom house
Uruguay
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Very special views from this house for sale in the Tio Thom area west of Punta del Este espe…
$650,000
3 bedroom house in Maldonado, Uruguay
3 bedroom house
Maldonado, Uruguay
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 385 m²
Country house for sale in the heart of the Pueblo Edén area of Maldonado, Uruguay, one of th…
$750,000
1 bedroom apartment in Uruguay
1 bedroom apartment
Uruguay
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Modern apartment for sale on the ground floor of a 4 story building located a block from the…
$185,000
4 bedroom apartment in Punta Del Este, Uruguay
4 bedroom apartment
Punta Del Este, Uruguay
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 254 m²
Beautifully renovated apartment for sale in an emblematic building designed by a renowned ar…
$830,000
2 bedroom apartment in Punta Del Este, Uruguay
2 bedroom apartment
Punta Del Este, Uruguay
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Lovely apartment for sale on the "first line" (only a road between the building and the beac…
$250,000
3 bedroom house in Maldonado, Uruguay
3 bedroom house
Maldonado, Uruguay
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Beautiful country house for sale located about 7 km from Pueblo Eden amongst the green hills…
$460,000
3 bedroom house in Punta Ballena, Uruguay
3 bedroom house
Punta Ballena, Uruguay
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Newly constructed house for sale in the private neighborhood Las Grutas Village just west of…
$365,000
4 bedroom house in La Barra, Uruguay
4 bedroom house
La Barra, Uruguay
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Modern house for sale in El Quijote, a private neighborhood/nature reserve that offers vario…
$340,000
3 bedroom house in Uruguay
3 bedroom house
Uruguay
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Established pecan plantation for sale in Canelones, Uruguay. Take charge of this business th…
$650,000
3 bedroom apartment in Uruguay
3 bedroom apartment
Uruguay
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Apartment for sale in a very sought-after building, the Imperiale II, located at the mouth o…
$685,000
Property types in Uruguay

apartments
houses

Properties features in Uruguay

Cheap
Luxury
