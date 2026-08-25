Residential properties for sale in Egypt

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Property for sale in Egypt

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Hurghada
90
Red Sea
158
Gamsha
20
Al Hadaba
18
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178 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in El Quseir, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
El Quseir, Egypt
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
One bedroom apartment on the Red Sea coast in the Las Cabanas compound, next to the Swisstou…
$46 439
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1 room studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/6
Investment studio with access to a private beach. The studio is suitable for short-term ren…
$44 416
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1 bedroom apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/6
This 1-bedroom apartment is located on the first floor of Athena Resort in Al Ahyaa, Hurghad…
$110 497
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Forsa Real Estate
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 6
This 1-bedroom apartment is located on the ground floor of Athena Resort in Al Ahyaa, Hurgha…
$90 575
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1 bedroom apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/6
This 1-bedroom apartment is located on the first floor of Athena Resort in Al Ahyaa, Hurghad…
$116 751
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Forsa Real Estate
Languages
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1 room studio apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/6
This Studio apartment is located on the first floor of Athena Resort in Al Ahyaa, Hurghada. …
$102 157
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Forsa Real Estate
Languages
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1 room studio apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 6
This studio apartment is located on the ground floor of Athena Resort in Al Ahyaa, Hurghada.…
$66 715
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Forsa Real Estate
Languages
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Apartment in Egypt
Apartment
Egypt
Area 37 m²
Description of the site: What is Hayat Beach Resort? Hayat Beach Resort is a top-notch seas…
$52 299
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Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Discover ONE7, our premier residential compound in the heart of Hurghada, where elevated liv…
$146 438
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Red Sea, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Red Sea, Egypt
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Introduction Welcome to Venecia Resort, the idyllic retreat where luxury meets the sea. This…
$77 378
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2 bedroom apartment in Alexandria, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Alexandria, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/10
$31 391
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1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Hurghada Heights is a landmark residential and investment development set on 6,100 sqmin the…
$76 823
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2 bedroom apartment in Red Sea, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
Experience the ultimate coastal lifestyle in this stunning penthouse located in the heart of…
$201 255
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3 bedroom apartment in Red Sea, Egypt
3 bedroom apartment
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
$236 158
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2 bedroom apartment in Red Sea, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/1
Discover CALA, the new coastal landmark by Capital Link Developments, located directly in th…
$164 421
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Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Hurghada Heights is a landmark residential and investment development set on6,100 sqm in the…
$47 748
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2 bedroom apartment in Red Sea, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
Experience the ultimate coastal lifestyle in this stunning penthouse located in the heart of…
$177 412
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Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Discover ONE7, our premier residential compound in the heart of Hurghada, where elevated liv…
$209 657
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Habita
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Welcome to Almaza Suites, our newest and most exciting development. It redefines luxury and …
$49 145
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Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Discover ONE7, our premier residential compound in the heart of Hurghada, where elevated liv…
$156 323
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Habita
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Alexandria, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Alexandria, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 5
Александрия- квартира с выходом на пляж  2-комнатная квартира 75 м² 📍 5 этаж, лифт 🛏…
$40 493
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Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
$137 157
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Habita
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Red Sea, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the ultimate coastal lifestyle in this stunning penthouse located in the heart of…
$192 632
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House in Hurghada, Egypt
House
Hurghada, Egypt
$137 157
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Habita
Languages
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Apartment in Al Ahia', Egypt
Apartment
Al Ahia', Egypt
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Welcome to Oro Beach Resort, an exclusive beachfront development in the heart of Hurghada, w…
$93 480
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Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Discover ONE7, our premier residential compound in the heart of Hurghada, where elevated liv…
$189 085
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Habita
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Apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Welcome to Stone Heights Hurghada, where modern living meets the serene beauty of the Red Se…
$28 473
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Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Discover ONE7, our premier residential compound in the heart of Hurghada, where elevated liv…
$120 691
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Habita
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1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 5
Ready to settle 1+1 apartment in Hurgad with its beach!📐 1 bedroom + living room, 71 m2🏝 You…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Clan Residents Red Sea New Residential & Touristic Project beside Pickalbatros Hotels Fast F…
$73 259
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Property types in Egypt

apartments
houses

Properties features in Egypt

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

Egypt attracts millions of tourists every year. The coasts of the Mediterranean and Red Seas are especially popular. The country is suitable for permanent residence for those who are not afraid of the scorching heat. But real estate in Egypt is much more attractive to foreigners in terms of investment, because where there are many tourists, there is a high demand for rental housing.

What does buying real estate in Egypt give and its features

Buying property for sale in Egypt can be done quite quickly due to the wide choice on the market. Prices are generally lower than in other popular resort countries, but the central and new areas are not cheap. Other advantages include:

  • Tourism potential. The resort cities of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh allow you to rent out housing to tourists, new buildings are expensive, but secondary properties remain affordable.
  • Residence permit. Buying Egyptian real estate is not only buying a house, but also getting the right to receive a resident visa for up to 5 years.
  • Ease of registration. Real estate in Egypt for foreigners is available for purchase without restrictions.

Real estate prices in Egypt

The Egyptian market is diverse. The most expensive properties are located on the coast, as well as in the central regions of the country, such as Cairo or the New Capital. The property prices in Egypt in the desert regions and in the border area of Sudan is lower, but the infrastructure there is also less developed.

City Type of housing Average price per sq. m
Hurghada Studio (30-40 sq. m) $300–900
Apartment (2 bedrooms) $500–1200
Sharm-el-Sheikh Apartments $1000–1500
Cairo Apartment (secondary) $400–1100 
Hurghada/Sharm Villa (100-150 sq. m) От $2000

Features of purchasing housing in Egypt

Foreigners can buy Egypt homes for sale in most regions of the country, with the exception of the Sinai Peninsula, where only long-term lease for 99 years is available. To complete the transaction, the buyer only needs a passport. The main document of ownership is the taukil, which is certified by a notary. When buying on the secondary market, the seller is obliged to provide all previous certificates of ownership.

As for taxes, there is no annual tax on housing in Egypt if it is used as a primary residence. When registering a contract in court, a fee of 3% of the stated value of the property is charged. Utility bills are $ 20-50 per month.

In which regions of Egypt to buy real estate

The choice of region for buying real estate in Egypt depends on the goals: vacation, investment or permanent residence. Let's consider the most popular destinations.

  • Hurghada. This resort city on the Red Sea is the leader in housing affordability. You can buy housing in Hurghada inexpensively, starting from $ 10,000 for a studio. Hurghada attracts with its developed infrastructure and the ability to rent housing to tourists.
  • Sharm el-Sheikh. Ideal for those looking for luxury apartments or villas. Prices are higher than in Hurghada, but the region is famous for its protection from the winds and high demand for rentals.
  • Cairo. The capital is suitable for those who plan to live in Egypt permanently. The secondary market offers budget options, and new areas - modern residential complexes.
  • Cahl El Gouna. A small elite resort near Hurghada. It is dominated by villas and premium apartments aimed at wealthy buyers.
  • Marsa Alam. A promising region for investment. So far, prices are lower than in Hurghada, but the tourist flow is growing, which promises an increase in housing costs.

Guides on Buying Real Estate in Egypt

Personal Experience of Living in Egypt: Pros and Cons, Prices and Slowness of Locals
Personal Experience of Living in Egypt: Pros and Cons, Prices and Slowness of Locals

Frequently asked questions about Egypt real estate

What is the average price for real estate in Egypt?

A square meter of real estate in Egypt is estimated at 500-1200 euros. Exact prices depend on the location and technical condition of the facility. The maximum cost of housing in Egypt is set in popular resorts and in the capital.

Where is the best place to buy real estate in Egypt?

Beach lovers should consider the popular resort areas of Hurghada, Nuweiba and Safaga. There is a lot of comfortable real estate in Egypt for foreigners.
Foreigners moving to the country for permanent residence can pay attention to Cairo. The capital has a large number of employment and leisure opportunities.

What restrictions or special conditions should foreigners be aware of when purchasing Egyptian housing?

Foreigners can purchase any property with an area of no more than 4,000 square meters. meters. Houses and apartments on the Sinai Peninsula are permitted only for long-term rent.

Is it possible to buy a home in Egypt without coming to the country?

To purchase real estate remotely, you need to find a reliable Egyptian real estate agency. Specialists will provide professional assistance at all stages of the transaction.
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