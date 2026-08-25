Residential properties for sale in Egypt

Egypt attracts millions of tourists every year. The coasts of the Mediterranean and Red Seas are especially popular. The country is suitable for permanent residence for those who are not afraid of the scorching heat. But real estate in Egypt is much more attractive to foreigners in terms of investment, because where there are many tourists, there is a high demand for rental housing.

What does buying real estate in Egypt give and its features

Buying property for sale in Egypt can be done quite quickly due to the wide choice on the market. Prices are generally lower than in other popular resort countries, but the central and new areas are not cheap. Other advantages include:

Tourism potential. The resort cities of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh allow you to rent out housing to tourists, new buildings are expensive, but secondary properties remain affordable.

The resort cities of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh allow you to rent out housing to tourists, new buildings are expensive, but secondary properties remain affordable. Residence permit. Buying Egyptian real estate is not only buying a house, but also getting the right to receive a resident visa for up to 5 years.

Buying Egyptian real estate is not only buying a house, but also getting the right to receive a resident visa for up to 5 years. Ease of registration. Real estate in Egypt for foreigners is available for purchase without restrictions.

Real estate prices in Egypt

The Egyptian market is diverse. The most expensive properties are located on the coast, as well as in the central regions of the country, such as Cairo or the New Capital. The property prices in Egypt in the desert regions and in the border area of Sudan is lower, but the infrastructure there is also less developed.

City Type of housing Average price per sq. m Hurghada Studio (30-40 sq. m) $300–900 Apartment (2 bedrooms) $500–1200 Sharm-el-Sheikh Apartments $1000–1500 Cairo Apartment (secondary) $400–1100 Hurghada/Sharm Villa (100-150 sq. m) От $2000

Features of purchasing housing in Egypt

Foreigners can buy Egypt homes for sale in most regions of the country, with the exception of the Sinai Peninsula, where only long-term lease for 99 years is available. To complete the transaction, the buyer only needs a passport. The main document of ownership is the taukil, which is certified by a notary. When buying on the secondary market, the seller is obliged to provide all previous certificates of ownership.

As for taxes, there is no annual tax on housing in Egypt if it is used as a primary residence. When registering a contract in court, a fee of 3% of the stated value of the property is charged. Utility bills are $ 20-50 per month.

In which regions of Egypt to buy real estate

The choice of region for buying real estate in Egypt depends on the goals: vacation, investment or permanent residence. Let's consider the most popular destinations.