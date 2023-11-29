Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Malta

Northern Region
29
Central Region
24
Saint Paul's Bay
18
Birkirkara
8
Sliema
4
Gżira
3
Naxxar
3
58 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Malta
VIP
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Highly Finished, Fully detached villa on a very quiet street. Sold mostly furnished, proeprt…
€1,48M
Leave a request
Bungalow 10 rooms in Mellieha, Malta
Bungalow 10 rooms
Mellieha, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Experience luxurious Mediterranean living in Santa Maria Estate (MELLIEHA) with this spaciou…
€1,80M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Cospicua, Malta
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Cospicua, Malta
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience Luxurious Living in Kappara: Exquisite Semi-Detached Villa for Sale in Elite Malt…
€1,10M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 5/7
ST. PAUL’S BAY – This inviting corner apartment, nestled within a cozy eight-unit complex, s…
€260,000
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Mellieha, Malta
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Mellieha, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
MELLIEHA: A Luxurious Duplex Maisonette with Communal Pool Access Welcome to a unique res…
€375,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
2 room apartment
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
XEMXIJA -  A fully furnished Maisonette that exudes sophistication, complete with tasteful d…
€320,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa in Saint John, Malta
Villa Villa
Saint John, Malta
Number of floors 2
€1,20M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
2 room apartment
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/5
This stunning 2 bedroom apartment in St. Paul's Bay boasts incredible side sea views and is …
€319,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bungalow 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 1
This stunning semi-detached bungalow in San Pawl tat-Targa, Naxxar, offers breathtaking view…
€1,99M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Mosta, Malta
3 room apartment
Mosta, Malta
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 203 m²
Floor 4/5
€585,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mellieha, Malta
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mellieha, Malta
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 355 m²
Number of floors 4
Welcome to a truly exceptional property located in one of the most prestigious and sought-af…
€3,20M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Birkirkara, Malta
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Birkirkara, Malta
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
This semi-detached villa in the prestigious Kappara neighborhood has been meticulously finis…
€1,25M
Leave a request
Bungalow 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Qawra, Malta
Bungalow 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
Qawra - A truly spectacular detached bungalow located a stone's throw away from the Qawra se…
€1,55M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Birkirkara, Malta
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Birkirkara, Malta
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in this…
€1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Birkirkara, Malta
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Birkirkara, Malta
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in this…
€1,25M
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Penthouse 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/5
ST PAUL'S BAY - New on the market is the fifth-floor fully furnished three-bedroom penthouse…
€450,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sliema, Malta
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sliema, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Floor 4/20
Designed to encapsulate Mediterranean tranquillity, the Fort Cambridge luxury property in Ma…
€1,11M
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with bathroom, with Lift in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with bathroom, with Lift
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
This Penthouse in this sought after area of Gzira is now up for Sale.Property comprises of a…
€320,000
Leave a request
5 room house with balcony, with swimming pool, with garage in Xaghra, Malta
5 room house with balcony, with swimming pool, with garage
Xaghra, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
These Farmhouse's forming part of a new development in this quiet area of Gozo are now up fo…
€760,000
Leave a request
3 room house with balcony, with bathroom, with EN SUITE in Zebbug, Malta
3 room house with balcony, with bathroom, with EN SUITE
Zebbug, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious townhouse located in a quiet UCA area within Zebbug, Malta.Currently being built an…
€495,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with Lift in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with Lift
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This Penthouse forming part of a brand new block in this sought after area of St. Julians is…
€600,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with swimming pool, with garage in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with swimming pool, with garage
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Exceptional Semi Detached Bungalow with Outdoor & indoor Pools San Pawl Tat Targa Located in…
€2,80M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Swieqi, Malta
2 room apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Looking for a spacious, bright and well laid out property?This new apartment has just been f…
€420,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
1 room apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A new residential project of 2 bedroom apartments located in a very good area of St Julians …
€250,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony in Msida, Malta
2 room apartment with balcony
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This brand new apartment in Msida is now up for sale.Property comprises of an open plan kitc…
€235,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony in Msida, Malta
3 room apartment with balcony
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This brand new apartment in Msida is now up for sale.Property comprises of an open plan kitc…
€260,000
Leave a request
3 room cottage with furniture, with garage, with fireplace in Birkirkara, Malta
3 room cottage with furniture, with garage, with fireplace
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Located in Madliena, this spacious ( aprox. 170sqm ), well maintained and designed top floor…
€650,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with bathroom in Gżira, Malta
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with bathroom
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A brand new fully furnished 3 bedroom apartment located within a quiet area of Gzira.Propert…
€360,000
Leave a request
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Birkirkara, Malta
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
SOLE AGENTS: This recently restored, double fronted townhouse / palazzino is truly unique an…
€925,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 8 rooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 8 rooms
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 5/5
NAXXAR - A highly finished, three-bedroom penthouse, being sold partly furnished and includi…
€380,000
Leave a request

Property types in Malta

apartments
houses

Properties features in Malta

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir