Residential
Realting.com
Malta
Residential
Residential properties for sale in Malta
Northern Region
29
Central Region
24
Saint Paul's Bay
18
Birkirkara
8
Sliema
4
Gżira
3
Naxxar
3
58 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Malta
4
4
300 m²
3
Highly Finished, Fully detached villa on a very quiet street. Sold mostly furnished, proeprt…
€1,48M
Recommend
Leave a request
Bungalow 10 rooms
Mellieha, Malta
10
3
1 000 m²
1
Experience luxurious Mediterranean living in Santa Maria Estate (MELLIEHA) with this spaciou…
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Cospicua, Malta
11
3
350 m²
2
Experience Luxurious Living in Kappara: Exquisite Semi-Detached Villa for Sale in Elite Malt…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
6
2
108 m²
5/7
ST. PAUL’S BAY – This inviting corner apartment, nestled within a cozy eight-unit complex, s…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Mellieha, Malta
10
4
220 m²
2
MELLIEHA: A Luxurious Duplex Maisonette with Communal Pool Access Welcome to a unique res…
€375,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
8
2
170 m²
1
XEMXIJA - A fully furnished Maisonette that exudes sophistication, complete with tasteful d…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa
Saint John, Malta
2
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
6
2
85 m²
2/5
This stunning 2 bedroom apartment in St. Paul's Bay boasts incredible side sea views and is …
€319,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Bungalow 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
7
2
490 m²
1
This stunning semi-detached bungalow in San Pawl tat-Targa, Naxxar, offers breathtaking view…
€1,99M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Mosta, Malta
7
4
203 m²
4/5
€585,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mellieha, Malta
15
6
1 355 m²
4
Welcome to a truly exceptional property located in one of the most prestigious and sought-af…
€3,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Birkirkara, Malta
11
3
350 m²
2
This semi-detached villa in the prestigious Kappara neighborhood has been meticulously finis…
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Bungalow 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Qawra, Malta
8
2
440 m²
2
Qawra - A truly spectacular detached bungalow located a stone's throw away from the Qawra se…
€1,55M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Birkirkara, Malta
11
3
350 m²
2
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in this…
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Birkirkara, Malta
11
3
350 m²
2
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in this…
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
6
2
125 m²
5/5
ST PAUL'S BAY - New on the market is the fifth-floor fully furnished three-bedroom penthouse…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sliema, Malta
10
2
213 m²
4/20
Designed to encapsulate Mediterranean tranquillity, the Fort Cambridge luxury property in Ma…
€1,11M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with bathroom, with Lift
Gżira, Malta
1
2
This Penthouse in this sought after area of Gzira is now up for Sale.Property comprises of a…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with balcony, with swimming pool, with garage
Xaghra, Malta
5
6
These Farmhouse's forming part of a new development in this quiet area of Gozo are now up fo…
€760,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with balcony, with bathroom, with EN SUITE
Zebbug, Malta
3
3
Spacious townhouse located in a quiet UCA area within Zebbug, Malta.Currently being built an…
€495,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with Lift
Saint Julian's, Malta
3
2
This Penthouse forming part of a brand new block in this sought after area of St. Julians is…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with swimming pool, with garage
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
3
4
Exceptional Semi Detached Bungalow with Outdoor & indoor Pools San Pawl Tat Targa Located in…
€2,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Swieqi, Malta
2
2
Looking for a spacious, bright and well laid out property?This new apartment has just been f…
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
1
1
A new residential project of 2 bedroom apartments located in a very good area of St Julians …
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony
Msida, Malta
2
2
This brand new apartment in Msida is now up for sale.Property comprises of an open plan kitc…
€235,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony
Msida, Malta
3
2
This brand new apartment in Msida is now up for sale.Property comprises of an open plan kitc…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room cottage with furniture, with garage, with fireplace
Birkirkara, Malta
3
3
Located in Madliena, this spacious ( aprox. 170sqm ), well maintained and designed top floor…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with bathroom
Gżira, Malta
3
2
A brand new fully furnished 3 bedroom apartment located within a quiet area of Gzira.Propert…
€360,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Birkirkara, Malta
3
3
SOLE AGENTS: This recently restored, double fronted townhouse / palazzino is truly unique an…
€925,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 8 rooms
Naxxar, Malta
8
2
154 m²
5/5
NAXXAR - A highly finished, three-bedroom penthouse, being sold partly furnished and includi…
€380,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Property types in Malta
apartments
houses
Properties features in Malta
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
