Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Romania
  3. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Romania

4 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Costinesti, Romania
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Costinesti, Romania
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 422 m²
Number of floors 2
Golful French Villa for sale with built-up area of 422 square meters. Land area 510 square m…
€450,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa in Bucharest, Romania
Villa Villa
Bucharest, Romania
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Bucharest, Romania
2 room apartment
Bucharest, Romania
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Călărași, Romania
2 room apartment
Călărași, Romania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3
One bedroom apartment in the new complex of the city. Bucharest Third floor. 68 square met…
€140,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Romania

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir