Residential properties for sale in Azerbaijan

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Real Estate for Sale in Azerbaijan

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2 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Baku, Azerbaijan
Villa 6 bedrooms
Baku, Azerbaijan
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale luxury capital villa in walking distance from the sea We offer for sale a spacious…
$2,41M
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Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Baku, Azerbaijan
2 bedroom apartment
Baku, Azerbaijan
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 3/7
$165,000
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Properties features in Azerbaijan

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury

Azerbaijan is an economically developed country in the South Caucasus, located on the Caspian Sea. The economy is based on oil production and refining, but the country's authorities are trying to diversify assets to be less dependent on fluctuations in the market price of energy resources. Although GDP growth does not show exorbitant values ​​(4%), it speaks of the country's stability, and this often attracts expats. They, in turn, are looking for opportunities to buy real estate in Azerbaijan, whether for permanent residence or for investment.

Advantages of buying real estate in Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijani market is open to foreigners: Article 14 of the Law "On Real Estate" of 2004 allows them to buy residential and commercial real estate without restrictions. You cannot own land, but you can lease it for 99 years.

Due to its popularity with visitors, there is a high demand for rental housing in Azerbaijan. In Baku, the average rental rate for apartments in the center is 800-1500 manat / month ($ 470 - $ 882). With an apartment costing 100,000 manat ($58,823), the annual rental yield reaches 7–9%.

Real estate prices in Azerbaijan

On average, prices on the local market vary greatly not only by city, but also by city districts. In Baku, it is $1,059–$4,118 per square meter — as we can see, the range is very large. Let's consider the reasons for such discrepancies using the example of capital housing prices in Azerbaijan:

District

Price (USD/m²)

Features

Sabail (Icheri Sheher, Primorsky Boulevard)

 2941–4118 Historical center with elite residential complexes and views of the Caspian Sea; high demand — high prices

Narimanovsky

 2353–3530 New buildings like "Baku White City" are close to offices and the city's business center
Yasamalsky (central part) 2000–2941 A prestigious area with new complexes designed for people with above-average incom

Surakhansky

 1059–1294 A suburb with poor infrastructure, far removed from the center. There is little new construction, the main housing stock is secondary

Garadagsky

1059–1353

 An industrial zone with limited new housing construction. The basis is the secondary market of residential neighborhoods

Binagadinsky (outskirts)

 1176–1412 A residential area with typical development. There is a metro, but overall the infrastructure is weak

Real estate prices in Azerbaijan by key cities: 

City/district Average price (USD/m²)
Baku (suburbs) 547–1471
Ganja

412–882
Gabala 588–1471
Lankaran 529–1176
Sumgayit 147–529

Where is the best place to buy property for sale  in Azerbaijan

The main center of gravity of the real estate market in Azerbaijan is the capital, Baku. In 2024, it accounted for 60% of all real estate transactions in the country. The second largest city is Ganja. The city combines the architecture of different eras: the red-brick Shah Abbas Mosque of 1606, the Chohek Hamam bathhouse and the unique Bottle House made of 48,000 glass bottles. Real estate prices here are 30–50% lower than in Baku.

Gabala, located 225 km from Baku at the foot of the Greater Caucasus, is better known as "Little Switzerland". It is home to the Tufandag ski resort and the Gabaland amusement park. Real estate in Azerbaijan is sold here at prices 50-70% lower than in the central areas of Baku ($588-$1471 per m²).

Features of purchasing real estate for sale in Azerbaijan

Foreigners should take into account that the purchase process includes checking the property through the Unified State Register of Azerbaijan. If the property is clean, then in 1-2 days the parties conclude an agreement through a notary. After that, you need to register the ownership and receive the keys.

Required documents:

  • Passport with a notarized translation.
  • Extract from the real estate register.
  • Consent of the seller's spouse, if required.

Guides on Buying Real Estate in Azerbaijan

Personal Experience of Living in Azerbaijan: Climate, Temporary Registration, and Living Standard
Personal Experience of Living in Azerbaijan: Climate, Temporary Registration, and Living Standard

Frequently Asked Questions about Buying Real Estate in Azerbaijan

What are the average housing costs in Azerbaijan?

The cost of housing in Azerbaijan is influenced by its location. The most expensive price is in Baku, where prices per square meter range from 1,000 to 1,500 euros. Selling real estate in Azerbaijan in Ganja is 10-15% cheaper.
In other locations, the cost per square varies from 500 to 1000 euros. However, luxury properties can cost the same as real estate in the capital.

What requirements do foreigners need to meet to buy real estate in Azerbaijan?

Foreign persons can acquire any properties in unlimited quantities, with the exception of land. To purchase, foreigners need to have a foreign passport, a certificate of current marital status and an open account in one of the local banks from which funds will be transferred to the seller.

In which cities is it better to buy real estate in Azerbaijan?

Property acquired in Baku, Sumgait and Ganja has great investment attractiveness. These are the largest and most developed cities in the country, where a purchased property can be rented out at a profit or sold after a while at a higher cost. The listed locations are also well suited for personal residence.

Is Azerbaijan good for investment?

Azerbaijan is suitable for investors focused on capital preservation and stable USD-denominated income, not speculation or migration.

Azerbaijani property for sale taxation is extremely low: no purchase tax, no stamp duty, symbolic annual property tax. Holding costs are minimal, which materially improves net returns. In Baku, long-term rental yields are typically 6–9% gross (4.5–7% net), with good liquidity in central districts.

What are the benefits of buying property in Azerbaijan?

The buyer receives full ownership rights in a jurisdiction where real estate is registered in a state registry and does not depend on the developer or a management company. With a registered Çıxarış, the property can be sold, mortgaged, inherited, or rented out at any time.

The local real estate market offers rental yields of 6–9% per year, with 4.5–7% net, and solid liquidity, with an average selling period of 2–4 months.

Is there property tax in Azerbaijan?

Property tax for individuals is charged only on the area exceeding 30 square meters. Current annual rates for Azerbaijan real estate are:

  • $0.24 per square meter in Baku;
  • $0.18 per square meter in major cities such as Ganja and Sumgayit;
  • $0.06 per square meter in the regions.

The tax is paid once a year, administered by municipalities, and penalties for late payment are minimal.

When purchasing property, one-time payments include a state registration fee of $15–30 and notary costs of $50–120 for a purchase agreement between individuals. VAT is 18% and is included in the price of new-build properties, but it is not charged as a separate payment.

What should you check before buying real estate in Azerbaijan?

Before purchasing, you must verify ownership. The property must have a valid Çıxarış, which is the state registration certificate. Buying without it is considered unlawful.

The property must not be under arrest, pledged to a bank, involved in court disputes, or included in demolition programs. These checks are done through the State Register and court databases.

You must also verify the construction permit, the commissioning act, and the developer’s registered ownership of the land plot.

What expenses will you incur after purchasing real estate (utilities, property tax, building management)?

Utility costs are about $0.5–0.9 per square meter per month. For a 70–80 square meter apartment, this is typically $35–70 per month. Internet and television are paid separately and add another $15–25.

In addition, there is an annual property tax for individuals, also based on the area. For a standard apartment in Baku, it is usually $18–45 per year.

Building management fees average $0.12–0.30 per square meter per month, bringing total regular expenses to roughly $60–110 per month.

How is real estate registered in Azerbaijan?

Real estate is registered exclusively through the state registry via the State Service for Property Issues (Daşınmaz Əmlakın Dövlət Reyestri). After the purchase agreement is signed, the notary submits the transaction documents to the registry.

Based on these documents, ownership is registered, and a Çıxarış is issued. The state fee is $15–30, depending on the type and size of the property.

Is it possible to obtain Azerbaijani citizenship through investment?

There is no formal citizenship-by-investment program in Azerbaijan. However, investing from $59,000 in the Azerbaijan real estate market or $295,000 in the economy allows an investor to apply for a residence permit.

To obtain citizenship through naturalization, at least five years of residence in Azerbaijan with permanent residence status is required, along with compliance with other migration requirements, including no criminal record and proof of integration.

Is it possible to buy property in Azerbaijan remotely?

Property can be purchased remotely by issuing a power of attorney to a representative. The key requirement is that the transaction is notarized and ultimately registered in the State Registry.

Where is the best place to buy property for investment?

For investment purposes, Baku is the main market and the most liquid in the country. Investment-attractive housing is concentrated in:

  • Central districts such as Sabail, Nasimi, and Yasamal.
  • White City and Bayil.
  • In suburban and developing areas.

Secondary cities such as Ganja and Sumgayit are suitable for long-term rental and portfolio investments outside the capital.

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