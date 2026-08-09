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Residential properties for sale in Costa Rica

;
Guanacaste
43
Cabo Velas
6
Puntarenas Province
4
Tarcoles
4
49 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Puriscal, Costa Rica
Villa 3 bedrooms
Puriscal, Costa Rica
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 516 m²
Number of floors 1
=Sale directly from owner = Dream oasis, house with guest house, pool & heated whirlpool,…
$980,000
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2 bedroom house in Tarcoles, Costa Rica
2 bedroom house
Tarcoles, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Experience refined tropical living in this stunning 3,000 SQ FT two-story residence, thought…
$875,000
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2 bedroom house in Tempate, Costa Rica
2 bedroom house
Tempate, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Discover a rare combination of usable land, privacy, and proximity to Guanacaste’s top beach…
$305,000
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
4 bedroom house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Perched on a 5,725.6 m² (1.41-acre) homesite inside the protected ecological community of Ti…
$620,000
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Discover this fully furnished 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome in Colinas de Golf, a private gat…
$249,000
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3 bedroom house in Tarcoles, Costa Rica
3 bedroom house
Tarcoles, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 2
Waterfall house is solid concrete and earthquake proof construction with just incredible vie…
$1,20M
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2 bedroom house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
2 bedroom house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
Just one block from the sand in Playa Junquillal, this newly completed home combines build q…
$365,000
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4 bedroom house in Sardinal, Costa Rica
4 bedroom house
Sardinal, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Discover a modern ocean-view residence in Coco Bay Estates, an exclusive gated community in …
$1,48M
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4 bedroom house in Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
4 bedroom house
Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Casa del Sol is a beautifully furnished, two-story residence in the exclusive gated communit…
$980,000
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4 bedroom house in Monte Romo, Costa Rica
4 bedroom house
Monte Romo, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Originally listed at $995,000 for this magnificent, well-built house on 27 acres, the owner …
$450,000
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5 bedroom house in Tamarindo, Costa Rica
5 bedroom house
Tamarindo, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
REDUCED! Picture waking up every morning to the soothing sounds of the waves and the dazz…
$2,65M
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2 bedroom house in Tarcoles, Costa Rica
2 bedroom house
Tarcoles, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Three Stories of Pura Vida Luxury 4,500 SQ FT | 2 Bedrooms | 3.5 Baths A masterpiece of mo…
$1,10M
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Hojancha, Costa Rica
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Hojancha, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This stunning 8-acre property, nestled in the hills above Hojancha, presents an ideal opport…
$210,000
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2 bedroom house in Tempate, Costa Rica
2 bedroom house
Tempate, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover peaceful country living just outside the traditional village of Portegolpe. This mo…
$259,000
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Cuajiniquil, Costa Rica
Condo 2 bedrooms
Cuajiniquil, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Located on Guanacaste’s tranquil coastline, just north of Nosara and close to the small vill…
$199,000
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7 bedroom house in Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
7 bedroom house
Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Perched near the summit of Playa Flamingo’s south ridge, Casa Visión is an exceptional luxur…
$4,40M
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Mansion 3 bedrooms in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Hacienda Cocobolo is a luxurious estate blending southern Spanish architecture with Costa Ri…
$1,95M
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3 bedroom house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
3 bedroom house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This newly built beach house is just steps from the white sands of Playa Blanca (about an 8-…
$350,000
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Tamarindo, Costa Rica
Condo 3 bedrooms
Tamarindo, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to Jacarandas 11, a stylish three-bedroom, three-bathroom villa nestled within a sec…
$390,000
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4 bedroom house in Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
4 bedroom house
Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Nestled in the gated community of Las Ventanas de Playa Grande, El Roble 48 is a single-stor…
$945,000
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3 bedroom house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
3 bedroom house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled within the tranquil embrace of a gated ecological community in Guanacaste, this stun…
$479,000
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Condo 2 bedrooms
Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Located steps from Playa Flamingo’s white sand beach, Villas Flamingo #5 is a fully remodele…
$650,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Villa 2 bedrooms
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Step into a fully furnished, move-in ready villa just two blocks from the white sands of Pla…
$345,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Villa 2 bedrooms
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to Iguana Villas #7 – a beautifully maintained, fully furnished villa located just t…
$280,000
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Mansion 7 bedrooms in Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Welcome to El Palacete Flamingo, an exceptional luxury residence perched majestically above …
$4,40M
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2 bedroom house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
2 bedroom house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Limited Time Opportunity: Casa Diria Now Offered at $269,000 Until October 31, 2026   …
$269,000
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3 bedroom house in Cutris, Costa Rica
3 bedroom house
Cutris, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Introducing Casa Palacio, a luxurious 4200-square-foot home in Tierra Pacifica Ecological Ga…
$675,000
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover a rare opportunity in Pura Jungla, Playa Negra: a private 5,147 m² (1.27-acre) fenc…
$225,000
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9 bedroom house in Tamarindo, Costa Rica
9 bedroom house
Tamarindo, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
REDUCED! This prime rental investment property, just minutes from Playa Tamarindo, featur…
$799,000
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Iguana Villas #2 is a fully remodeled and furnished 2-bedroom condo in Playa Junquillal, Gua…
$467,000
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Property types in Costa Rica

apartments
houses

Properties features in Costa Rica

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury

Costa Rica is located in Central America. It is one of the few countries that has completely abandoned its own army and its expenditures. Such measures have made the local economy stable and attractive to investors in Costa Rica real estate.

Benefits of Buying Real Estate in Costa Rica

Properties for sale in Costa Rica is an investment in a country with a mild climate of 24-28°C, relatively protected from hurricanes. In addition, the country can offer:

  • Eco-friendliness. Costa Rica ranks 5th in the world in the Environmental Performance Index, with 98% of its electricity generated by renewable energy sources.
  • Investment growth. House prices are rising by 5-7% annually.
  • Simplified legislation. Foreigners can buy real estate in Costa Rica under the same conditions as citizens of the state, with no restrictions on land ownership (except for areas 50 m from the coast).
  • High tourist flow. In 2024, the country was visited by 2.5 million tourists, which supports demand for short-term rentals (data from the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo).
  • Low taxes. The annual tax on a residential property is 0.25% of its value, and utility bills on average do not exceed $100 per month for a 150 m² house.
  • Affordable cost of living in Costa Rica. A family of two spends about $1,300–$2,500 per month. In comparison, in the US it is $2,500–$3,500 per family.

Real Estate Prices in Costa Rica

In 2025, you can buy real estate in Costa Rica for an average of $1,000–4,000 per square meter. Apartments are popular in San Jose and the suburbs, while houses and villas are mostly located in coastal areas.

Average house prices in Costa Rica:

Property type Average price per m² (USD) Examples of regions
Apartments 1500–2000 San Jose, Santa Ana
Houses and villas 1200–4000 Tamarindo, Jaco
Secondary 800–1500 Athenas, Greece
Plots 20–500 Arenal, Guanacaste

Where is the best place to buy a house in Costa Rica

The capital with a population of about 1.5 million people holds the lead in attracting foreign capital. San Jose is the center of business and cultural life, which has everything expats need: international schools (Country Day School), hospitals (CIMA) and shopping centers (Multiplaza Escazú). The average price per m² in the center is $1,500–2,500, in elite suburbs (Escazú, Santa Ana) – up to $3,500.

Other popular cities:

  • Tamarindo (Guanacaste Province). A resort town on the Pacific coast, popular with surfers and expats. The average price per m² is $2,000–3,000. For example, a 150 m² house with a pool costs $250,000–400,000. High rental demand (up to $2,000 per month for a villa) makes the region attractive for investment.
  • Hako. A seaside town known for its Playa Jaco beach and vibrant nightlife. Housing prices here are lower than in Tamarindo: 100-150 m² houses cost $150,000-300,000, and m² houses cost $1,200-2,000. Suitable for those looking for budget options with access to the ocean.
  • Manuel Antonio (Puntarenas Province). A region with a national park and some of the best beaches in the world. Villas with ocean views cost $500,000–2 million, and the average price per m² is $2,500–4,000. Rent brings in up to $3,000 per month for a 200 m² house, which attracts investors.

Costa Rica Property FAQs

What is the average price of residential property in Costa Rica?

The cost of housing depends on its condition, class and location. The most expensive are luxury villas and mansions in San Jose. A square meter is from 3000 to 10 thousand euros. The other properties in the same location have the average price of a square meter - 2500 euros.
In other cities, the cost of real estate in Costa Rica ranges from 1000 to 3000 euros per sq. m. Maximum rates are set for facilities off the ocean coast.

Where is it better to buy real estate in Costa Rica?

If the apartment or house is purchased for recreation, you can choose Puntarenas or Tamarindo. These are 2 popular resorts located on the Pacific coast. Here, real estate in Costa Rica is also well suited to receive a passive income from leasing.
For permanent residence you should consider the capital city — San Jose. It is a well-developed city with a large number of educational institutions and jobs.

What documents do you need to purchase a home in Costa Rica?

Foreigners need a valid passport to buy real estate. Other documents are not required.
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