Residential properties for sale in Costa Rica

Costa Rica is located in Central America. It is one of the few countries that has completely abandoned its own army and its expenditures. Such measures have made the local economy stable and attractive to investors in Costa Rica real estate.

Benefits of Buying Real Estate in Costa Rica

Properties for sale in Costa Rica is an investment in a country with a mild climate of 24-28°C, relatively protected from hurricanes. In addition, the country can offer:

Eco-friendliness. Costa Rica ranks 5th in the world in the Environmental Performance Index, with 98% of its electricity generated by renewable energy sources.

Costa Rica ranks 5th in the world in the Environmental Performance Index, with 98% of its electricity generated by renewable energy sources. Investment growth. House prices are rising by 5-7% annually.

House prices are rising by 5-7% annually. Simplified legislation. Foreigners can buy real estate in Costa Rica under the same conditions as citizens of the state, with no restrictions on land ownership (except for areas 50 m from the coast).

Foreigners can buy real estate in Costa Rica under the same conditions as citizens of the state, with no restrictions on land ownership (except for areas 50 m from the coast). High tourist flow. In 2024, the country was visited by 2.5 million tourists, which supports demand for short-term rentals (data from the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo).

In 2024, the country was visited by 2.5 million tourists, which supports demand for short-term rentals (data from the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo). Low taxes. The annual tax on a residential property is 0.25% of its value, and utility bills on average do not exceed $100 per month for a 150 m² house.

The annual tax on a residential property is 0.25% of its value, and utility bills on average do not exceed $100 per month for a 150 m² house. Affordable cost of living in Costa Rica. A family of two spends about $1,300–$2,500 per month. In comparison, in the US it is $2,500–$3,500 per family.

Real Estate Prices in Costa Rica

In 2025, you can buy real estate in Costa Rica for an average of $1,000–4,000 per square meter. Apartments are popular in San Jose and the suburbs, while houses and villas are mostly located in coastal areas.

Average house prices in Costa Rica:

Property type Average price per m² (USD) Examples of regions Apartments 1500–2000 San Jose, Santa Ana Houses and villas 1200–4000 Tamarindo, Jaco Secondary 800–1500 Athenas, Greece Plots 20–500 Arenal, Guanacaste

Where is the best place to buy a house in Costa Rica

The capital with a population of about 1.5 million people holds the lead in attracting foreign capital. San Jose is the center of business and cultural life, which has everything expats need: international schools (Country Day School), hospitals (CIMA) and shopping centers (Multiplaza Escazú). The average price per m² in the center is $1,500–2,500, in elite suburbs (Escazú, Santa Ana) – up to $3,500.

Other popular cities: