Residential properties for sale in Costa Rica

The cost of housing depends on its condition, class and location. The most expensive are luxury villas and mansions in San Jose. A square meter is from 3000 to 10 thousand euros. The other properties in the same location have the average price of a square meter - 2500 euros.

In other cities, the cost of real estate in Costa Rica ranges from 1000 to 3000 euros per sq. m. Maximum rates are set for facilities off the ocean coast.