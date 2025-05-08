Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Maldives
  3. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Maldives

North Maalhosmadulu
7
Malé
4
11 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in North Maalhosmadulu, Maldives
Villa 1 bedroom
North Maalhosmadulu, Maldives
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique investment opportunity - the SUNUM project in the Maldives with a guaranteed return…
$224,347
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in North Maalhosmadulu, Maldives
Villa 2 bedrooms
North Maalhosmadulu, Maldives
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique investment opportunity - the SUNUM project in the Maldives with a guaranteed return…
$331,999
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
4 bedroom house in Malé, Maldives
4 bedroom house
Malé, Maldives
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 203 m²
Become the proud owner of an exclusive beach villa at the Mandarin Oriental Resort in the Ma…
$34,65M
Agency
San Patrik Real Estate
Languages
English, Hrvatski
3 bedroom house in Malé, Maldives
3 bedroom house
Malé, Maldives
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 063 m²
Become the proud owner of an exclusive beach villa at the Mandarin Oriental Resort in the Ma…
$28,38M
Agency
San Patrik Real Estate
Languages
English, Hrvatski
Villa 3 bedrooms in North Maalhosmadulu, Maldives
Villa 3 bedrooms
North Maalhosmadulu, Maldives
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique investment opportunity - the SUNUM project in the Maldives with a guaranteed return…
$454,722
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom house in Malé, Maldives
1 bedroom house
Malé, Maldives
Bedrooms 1
Area 223 m²
Become the proud owner of an exclusive beach villa at the Mandarin Oriental Resort in the Ma…
$4,96M
Agency
San Patrik Real Estate
Languages
English, Hrvatski
Villa 1 bedroom in North Maalhosmadulu, Maldives
Villa 1 bedroom
North Maalhosmadulu, Maldives
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique investment opportunity - the SUNUM project in the Maldives with a guaranteed return…
$274,728
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 1 bedroom in North Maalhosmadulu, Maldives
Villa 1 bedroom
North Maalhosmadulu, Maldives
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique investment opportunity - the SUNUM project in the Maldives with a guaranteed return…
$299,703
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom house in Malé, Maldives
2 bedroom house
Malé, Maldives
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 497 m²
Become the proud owner of an exclusive beach villa at the Mandarin Oriental Resort in the Ma…
$10,03M
Agency
San Patrik Real Estate
Languages
English, Hrvatski
Villa 2 bedrooms in North Maalhosmadulu, Maldives
Villa 2 bedrooms
North Maalhosmadulu, Maldives
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique investment opportunity - the SUNUM project in the Maldives with a guaranteed return…
$399,132
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 1 bedroom in North Maalhosmadulu, Maldives
Villa 1 bedroom
North Maalhosmadulu, Maldives
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique investment opportunity - the SUNUM project in the Maldives with a guaranteed return…
$340,180
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

