Residential properties for sale in Kenya

Kenya is located in East Africa. The country's main attractions are its national parks and 480 km of coastline on the Indian Ocean. The country's capital is located far from the coast, so there aren't as many tourists there as in the port city of Mombasa.

Benefits of Buying real estate in Kenya

The Kenyan property market has been growing steadily due to economic development and the influx of foreign investors. In 2024, the real estate sector grew by 5.6%, according to the Central Bank of Kenya. Here are the key benefits of buying real estate in Kenya:

Affordable prices. Property prices remain competitive. For example, average cost of apartment in Nairobi is 7-12 million Kenyan shillings (KES) (approximately 50,000-85,000 euros), which is lower than its counterparts in South Africa or the UAE.

Property prices remain competitive. For example, average cost of apartment in Nairobi is 7-12 million Kenyan shillings (KES) (approximately 50,000-85,000 euros), which is lower than its counterparts in South Africa or the UAE. Rental income growth. In resort areas such as Diani, rental yields reach 8-10% per annum.

In resort areas such as Diani, rental yields reach 8-10% per annum. Tourism potential. Kenya receives around 2 million tourists annually, driving demand for short-term rentals in Mombasa and Watamu.

Kenya receives around 2 million tourists annually, driving demand for short-term rentals in Mombasa and Watamu. Infrastructure development. Projects such as the expansion of the Nairobi-Mombasa highway are allowing locals to put their Kenyan properties on the market in the suburbs.

Real estate Prices in Kenya

Before you find out how much it costs to buy a home in Kenya, you need to understand what the cost of real estate in Kenya depends on. The price directly depends on three factors: the region, the type and condition of the property. For example, a resale apartment in

Kisumu costs from €21,000. New buildings in Nairobi offer modern amenities, including security and parking, but their price starts from €70,000. In the coastal regions and the capital, real estate is the most expensive, in remote and underdeveloped areas it is the cheapest, but requires repairs and laying of communications.

Average property prices in Kenya:

Property type Description Average price in € Apartments (1-2 bedrooms) Modern apartments in Nairobi (eg Kilimani) or Mombasa 50,000–85,000 € Villas (3-4 bedrooms) Houses with plot in Diani or Watamu, often with a swimming pool 105,000–280,000 € Townhouses Gated housing with security, popular in Ngong 70,000–140,000 € Land plots Plots of 0.1–0.5 ha in the suburbs of Nairobi or on the coast 14,000–70,000 €

Popular cities and areas in Kenya for buying real estate for living and investment

Nairobi is the capital of the country, home to the offices of international companies Google and Visa. Real estate can be purchased here for €50,000–105,000, and a villa in the suburbs for €140,000.

The second most popular is the port city of Mombasa. It has a well-developed tourist infrastructure. The cost of real estate in Kenya here varies: apartments in Nyali cost 6-10 million KES (42,000-70,000 €), villas in Diani – 15-35 million KES (105,000-245,000 €).

Kisumu is located near Lake Victoria, the largest freshwater lake in Africa. Apartments here cost €21,000–€50,000, and houses €70,000. In contrast, there is the elite resort area of Watamu, popular with Europeans. Villas with ocean views cost €140,000–€350,000.

Ngong is a developing suburb of Nairobi with active development. Building plots cost €14,000–56,000. The area is of interest mainly to those who are planning to build a house themselves.

Peculiarities of properties for sale in Kenya

Foreigners can buy property in Kenya, but the land is leasehold for 99 years with the right to extend. Freehold is only available to Kenyan citizens. Purchase requires approval from the National Land Commission (NLC), a process that takes 1-3 months.

A passport, a certificate of marital status and a PIN certificate (tax number) from the Kenya Revenue Authority are required. It is necessary to check the legal purity of the property through a lawyer, as there are disputes over ownership in Kenya.