Residential properties for sale in Kenya

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Residential real estate in Kenya

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Nairobi County
10
Kiambu
7
Central Kenya
6
Tatu City
4
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20 properties total found
Apartment in Kamiti Corner, Kenya
Apartment
Kamiti Corner, Kenya
$63,691
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Tatu City, Kenya
2 bedroom apartment
Tatu City, Kenya
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 5/10
Discover a premium standard of living in the very heart of Tatu City’s central business dist…
$148,700
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3 bedroom apartment in Tatu City, Kenya
3 bedroom apartment
Tatu City, Kenya
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 5/10
Discover a premium standard of living in the very heart of Tatu City’s central business dist…
$248,500
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1 room studio apartment in Tatu City, Kenya
1 room studio apartment
Tatu City, Kenya
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/10
Discover a premium standard of living in the very heart of Tatu City’s central business dist…
$54,800
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Mwingi North, Kenya
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mwingi North, Kenya
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 2/2
We present a new bungalow in the city of Torrevieja in the residential area of Los Altos. Th…
$341,203
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Apartment in Nairobi, Kenya
Apartment
Nairobi, Kenya
$61,375
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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1 bedroom apartment in Tatu City, Kenya
1 bedroom apartment
Tatu City, Kenya
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 5/10
Discover a premium standard of living in the very heart of Tatu City’s central business dist…
$94,000
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3 bedroom house in Biashara ward, Kenya
3 bedroom house
Biashara ward, Kenya
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 Bedrooms Bungalow house for sale in Ruiru Kimbo - newly constructed (sold as is) This p…
$46,992
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Nairobi, Kenya
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 023 m²
Number of floors 1
HOME 5 BEDROOM House Features:   Spacious Layout: This 5-bedroom house offers gener…
$396,825
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3 bedroom apartment in Nairobi, Kenya
3 bedroom apartment
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
DETAILS Kileleshwa 3-Bedroom Apartment at Wakamu Discover the perfect home and investm…
$106,397
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2 bedroom apartment in Ndenderu ward, Kenya
2 bedroom apartment
Ndenderu ward, Kenya
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 11
The project covers an area of 1 hectare, a total area of 32,609   Square meters, 11 floors o…
$57,810
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in OloosirkonSholinke ward, Kenya
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
OloosirkonSholinke ward, Kenya
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 460 m²
Kenpipe Gardens 3 & 4 Bedroom Maisonettes-Now Selling KEY DETAILS Fully detached stand…
$105,000
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Bungalow 10 bedrooms in Nairobi, Kenya
Bungalow 10 bedrooms
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 10
Area 16 187 m²
Number of floors 1
DETAILS Experience Unrivaled Luxury: Own a Residential Property in Karen Prepare to be…
$1,34M
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5 bedroom apartment in Nairobi, Kenya
5 bedroom apartment
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 023 m²
Floor 16
Why Invest in 3408 BELVA? 3408 BELVA is a signature collection of luxury apartments locat…
$330,000
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Nairobi, Kenya
Villa 6 bedrooms
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 023 m²
Number of floors 1
Let’s dive into the details of this remarkable property:   Located in the Blue Zone…
$1,20M
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5 bedroom house in Nairobi, Kenya
5 bedroom house
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
5 Bedroom Maisonette For Sale In Jamhuri Estate Two Description On the top floor - 1ma…
$192,831
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3 bedroom apartment in Nairobi, Kenya
3 bedroom apartment
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
Description • 2/3 bedroom luxurious apartments. • Master bedroom ensuite with large wa…
$92,252
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Nairobi, Kenya
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 023 m²
DETAILS Luxurious 5-Bedroom Kileleshwa Townhouse: Your Dream Home Awaits Discover opul…
$1,16M
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Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Oloolua ward, Kenya
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Oloolua ward, Kenya
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Located in Ngong, Upper Matasia, and 10 minutes’ drive from Ngong town. The property is lo…
$2,428
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5 bedroom house in Nairobi, Kenya
5 bedroom house
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 4 047 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE IN BOGANI, KAREN 5 Bedroom Ensuite + DSQ 2 Storey modern design villa…
$539,344
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Property types in Kenya

apartments
houses

Properties features in Kenya

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury

Kenya is located in East Africa. The country's main attractions are its national parks and 480 km of coastline on the Indian Ocean. The country's capital is located far from the coast, so there aren't as many tourists there as in the port city of Mombasa.

Benefits of Buying real estate in Kenya

The Kenyan property market has been growing steadily due to economic development and the influx of foreign investors. In 2024, the real estate sector grew by 5.6%, according to the Central Bank of Kenya. Here are the key benefits of buying real estate in Kenya:

  • Affordable prices. Property prices remain competitive. For example, average cost of apartment in Nairobi is 7-12 million Kenyan shillings (KES) (approximately 50,000-85,000 euros), which is lower than its counterparts in South Africa or the UAE.
  • Rental income growth. In resort areas such as Diani, rental yields reach 8-10% per annum.
  • Tourism potential. Kenya receives around 2 million tourists annually, driving demand for short-term rentals in Mombasa and Watamu.
  • Infrastructure development. Projects such as the expansion of the Nairobi-Mombasa highway are allowing locals to put their Kenyan properties on the market in the suburbs.

Real estate Prices in Kenya

Before you find out how much it costs to buy a home in Kenya, you need to understand what the cost of real estate in Kenya depends on. The price directly depends on three factors: the region, the type and condition of the property. For example, a resale apartment in

Kisumu costs from €21,000. New buildings in Nairobi offer modern amenities, including security and parking, but their price starts from €70,000. In the coastal regions and the capital, real estate is the most expensive, in remote and underdeveloped areas it is the cheapest, but requires repairs and laying of communications.

Average property prices in Kenya:

Property type Description Average price in €
Apartments (1-2 bedrooms) Modern apartments in Nairobi (eg Kilimani) or Mombasa 50,000–85,000 €
Villas (3-4 bedrooms) Houses with plot in Diani or Watamu, often with a swimming pool 105,000–280,000 €
Townhouses Gated housing with security, popular in Ngong 70,000–140,000 €
Land plots Plots of 0.1–0.5 ha in the suburbs of Nairobi or on the coast 14,000–70,000 €

Popular cities and areas in Kenya for buying real estate for living and investment

Nairobi is the capital of the country, home to the offices of international companies Google and Visa. Real estate can be purchased here for €50,000–105,000, and a villa in the suburbs for €140,000.

The second most popular is the port city of Mombasa. It has a well-developed tourist infrastructure. The cost of real estate in Kenya here varies: apartments in Nyali cost 6-10 million KES (42,000-70,000 €), villas in Diani – 15-35 million KES (105,000-245,000 €).

Kisumu is located near Lake Victoria, the largest freshwater lake in Africa. Apartments here cost €21,000–€50,000, and houses €70,000. In contrast, there is the elite resort area of Watamu, popular with Europeans. Villas with ocean views cost €140,000–€350,000.

Ngong is a developing suburb of Nairobi with active development. Building plots cost €14,000–56,000. The area is of interest mainly to those who are planning to build a house themselves.

Peculiarities of properties for sale in Kenya

Foreigners can buy property in Kenya, but the land is leasehold for 99 years with the right to extend. Freehold is only available to Kenyan citizens. Purchase requires approval from the National Land Commission (NLC), a process that takes 1-3 months.

A passport, a certificate of marital status and a PIN certificate (tax number) from the Kenya Revenue Authority are required. It is necessary to check the legal purity of the property through a lawyer, as there are disputes over ownership in Kenya.

Frequently asked questions about Kenya real estate

At what prices are properties for sale in Kenya?

Property prices in Kenya are influenced by the quality of building materials used, location and year of construction. New apartments are most expensive in the center of the country's two largest cities - Nairobi and Mombasa. Their sq. a meter costs about 1000 euros. In other locations they ask for no more than 500-700 euros per square.

Where is the best place to buy real estate in Kenya?

If you are purchasing an apartment or house for permanent residence, you can choose Nairobi or Mombasa. These cities offer many opportunities for employment and enjoyable leisure activities.
If you are on a limited budget, you can buy property in Kenya in Kisumu. This is a developed metropolis with modern buildings and comfortable beaches.

What documents need to be prepared to purchase real estate in Kenya?

Foreigners need a passport to purchase. A certificate of current marital status is also required.

How much do they pay on average per year to maintain Kenyan housing?

Owners of properties with a square area of ​​80 meters pay annually about 1,200 euros. This amount includes housing tax and utility costs.
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