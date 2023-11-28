Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Kenya
  3. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kenya

Nairobi
5
13 properties total found
Bungalow 16 rooms in Nairobi, Kenya
Bungalow 16 rooms
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 16
Area 16 187 m²
Number of floors 1
DETAILS Experience Unrivaled Luxury: Own a Residential Property in Karen Prepare to be…
€1,22M
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Nairobi, Kenya
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 7
Area 2 023 m²
DETAILS Luxurious 5-Bedroom Kileleshwa Townhouse: Your Dream Home Awaits Discover opul…
€1,06M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Nairobi, Kenya
3 room apartment
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
DETAILS Kileleshwa 3-Bedroom Apartment at Wakamu Discover the perfect home and investm…
€99,206
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Nairobi, Kenya
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 023 m²
Number of floors 1
HOME 5 BEDROOM House Features:   Spacious Layout: This 5-bedroom house offers gener…
€362,125
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa in Nairobi, Kenya
Villa 6 room villa
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 023 m²
Number of floors 1
Let’s dive into the details of this remarkable property:   Located in the Blue Zone…
€1,10M
Leave a request
3 room house in Ruiru, Kenya
3 room house
Ruiru, Kenya
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
3 Bedrooms Bungalow house for sale in Ruiru Kimbo - newly constructed (sold as is) This p…
€47,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with Investment properties, villa in Nairobi, Kenya
3 room apartment with parking, with Investment properties, villa
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
Description & Bull; 2/3 bedroom luxurious apartments. & Bull; Master bedroom ensuite w…
€92,267
Leave a request
5 room house with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship in Nairobi, Kenya
5 room house with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 4 047 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE IN BOGANI, KAREN 5 Bedroom Ensuite + DSQ 2 Storey modern design villa…
€538,812
Leave a request
5 room house with Investments, with Buying a property, with Developments in Nairobi, Kenya
5 room house with Investments, with Buying a property, with Developments
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
                                             5 Bedroom Maisonette For Sale In Jamhuri Estate…
€192,641
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Nairobi, Kenya
5 room apartment
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 023 m²
Floor 16
Why Invest in 3408 BELVA? 3408 BELVA is a signature collection of luxury apartments locat…
€301,143
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Investments, with Buying a property, with Developments in Nairobi, Kenya
2 room apartment with Investments, with Buying a property, with Developments
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 11
The project covers an area of 1 hectare, a total area of 32,609 & nbsp; Square meters, 11 fl…
€57,820
Leave a request
Bungalow 5 bedrooms with parking, with garage, with garden in Nairobi, Kenya
Bungalow 5 bedrooms with parking, with garage, with garden
Nairobi, Kenya
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
    Located in Ngong, Upper Matasia, and 10 minutes’ drive from Ngong town. The propert…
€311,724
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nairobi, Kenya
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nairobi, Kenya
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 460 m²
Kenpipe Gardens 3 & 4 Bedroom Maisonettes-Now Selling KEY DETAILS Fully detached stand…
€95,818
Leave a request

Property types in Kenya

apartments
houses

Properties features in Kenya

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir