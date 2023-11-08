Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovakia
  3. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Slovakia

2 properties total found
Apartment in Bratislava, Slovakia
Apartment
Bratislava, Slovakia
Продается просторная, солнечная 3-комнатная квартира с кондиционером. Площадь квартиры: 111 …
€450,000
2 room apartment in Bratislava, Slovakia
2 room apartment
Bratislava, Slovakia
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer for sale new apartments in the center of Bratislava (the capital of Slovakia). Loca…
€333,000

Properties features in Slovakia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury

About Slovakia

Slovakia is a landlocked country bounded by Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Austria, and the Czech Republic. With it's capital city being Bratislava, Slovakia has a history dating back to the 5th century. The terrain is mostly mountainous that offers breath-taking views and scenic landscapes of the country.

Slovakia is highly advanced in terms of its economy and enjoys a very high standard of living. It is also one of the largest per-capita car producers across the world. Slovakia is dotted with many national parks, caves, rivers, and mountains. It attracts a lot of nature and wildlife enthusiasts every year along with other general tourists and visitors. Additionally, the nation has many ruins of medieval and ancient monuments, ski resorts, lakes, mountains, caves, and much more to offer. It is no surprise that the nation draws tourists in excess of 5 million every year.

Real estate investment

With a constantly developing economy, Slovakia is a prime option if you are considering to buy property and real estate. Slovakia is also a perfect place if you are considering to move permanently. With free universal healthcare, free education, and other similar perks, Slovakia is well-known as one of the best places to live in. There are many options in properties including houses, apartments, villas, and much more that you can find through reliable real estate agencies.

As there are not a lot of restrictions on buying property in Slovakia, you can easily go ahead with the purchase and be the proud owner of your new home in a relatively short span of time. Compared to other developed nations, Slovakian property is quite affordable making it a worthwhile investment. Even if you are just looking to buy property in Slovakia as a long term investment, it is still one of the best options due to the constantly growing economy and nation.

Frequently asked questions about real estate in Slovakia

What is the average price for real estate in Slovakia?

The price for sq. meter is determined by the location of the housing. The most expensive properties are sold in the capital — Bratislava, where for a square of real estate people ask 3000-4000 euros. In the country’s second largest city, Košice, housing is estimated to be 10-20% cheaper. In the rest of Slovakia, prices for apartments and houses are significantly lower — within 1000 euros per square.

What are the requirements for foreigners purchasing Slovak real estate?

Citizens of any country can buy a house in Slovakia. There is no need to obtain special permits from the state authorities for the purchase. To buy property in Slovakia, citizens of other countries need to bring a passport and an open account with a local bank for the subsequent transfer of money to the seller.

What are the taxes and charges for the purchase of Slovak housing?

There is no tax on the purchase of apartments and houses. Foreigners only have to pay the state fee of 250 euros, the notary’s work of about 300 euros and the services of a realtor - 3-4% of the cadastral price of real estate in Slovakia, if the property was purchased with the participation of a real estate agency.
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir