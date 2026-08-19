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Residential properties for sale in Slovakia

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Region of Bratislava
11
Bratislava
4
13 properties total found
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Mala Ida, Slovakia
UP UP
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Mala Ida, Slovakia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 907 m²
Architect-Designed Passive Wooden House by the Forest – Panský les, Malá Ida An architect…
$1,02M
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubravka, Slovakia
2 bedroom apartment
Dubravka, Slovakia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
🏢 Spacious 4-bedroom apartment for sale in the area of Dubravka, Bratislava📌 Features:• Tota…
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Apartment in Bratislava, Slovakia
Apartment
Bratislava, Slovakia
Area 96 m²
# 1524.It's like an elegant 3-bedroom apartment in a cult, Sky Park lens.This prestigious ob…
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
House in Plavecky Stvrtok, Slovakia
House
Plavecky Stvrtok, Slovakia
#2029E 🏡 For sale 4-bedroom home (half duplex) in Plavecký Štvrtok📌 Features:• House area: 1…
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5 bedroom house in Zeleznik, Slovakia
5 bedroom house
Zeleznik, Slovakia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-storey house for sale in Herceg Novi, Topla district. The house with a total area of 2…
$371,610
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2 bedroom apartment in Podunajske Biskupice, Slovakia
2 bedroom apartment
Podunajske Biskupice, Slovakia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 3/13
#2028E. 🏢 3-room apartment for sale without repair in Podunai Biskupitsy (Dolné hony distric…
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TekceTekce
Apartment in Jakubov, Slovakia
Apartment
Jakubov, Slovakia
#2020E.🏡 Apartments for sale at Novobudovi in Yakubov (Malatski, Bilja Bratislavi)Propode to…
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3 bedroom house in Old Town, Slovakia
3 bedroom house
Old Town, Slovakia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Area 720 m²
Number of floors 3
# 2024E.(Sighs) It's about a luxury show in Star Mesa BratislavaWe're talking about selling …
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7 room house in Vojensky obvod Zahorie, Slovakia
7 room house
Vojensky obvod Zahorie, Slovakia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
# 2025E. (Sighs) She's missing a villa with a big precinct in Zagora, 30 miles from Bratisla…
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House in Old Town, Slovakia
House
Old Town, Slovakia
Number of floors 2
#2031E 🏰 For sale a modern villa in Old Town with panoramic views of Bratislava Castle✨ New …
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3 bedroom house in Podunajske Biskupice, Slovakia
3 bedroom house
Podunajske Biskupice, Slovakia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 006 m²
We offer K   selling the villa in Bratislava-pod.biskupicach Square Square Square 1006m2 Hou…
$1,35M
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Apartment in Karlova Ves, Slovakia
Apartment
Karlova Ves, Slovakia
Продается просторная, солнечная 3-комнатная квартира с кондиционером. Площадь квартиры: 111 …
$476,973
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4 bedroom apartment in Podunajske Biskupice, Slovakia
4 bedroom apartment
Podunajske Biskupice, Slovakia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/8
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Property types in Slovakia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Slovakia

Cheap
Luxury

About Slovakia

Slovakia is a landlocked country bounded by Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Austria, and the Czech Republic. With it's capital city being Bratislava, Slovakia has a history dating back to the 5th century. The terrain is mostly mountainous that offers breath-taking views and scenic landscapes of the country.

Slovakia is highly advanced in terms of its economy and enjoys a very high standard of living. It is also one of the largest per-capita car producers across the world. Slovakia is dotted with many national parks, caves, rivers, and mountains. It attracts a lot of nature and wildlife enthusiasts every year along with other general tourists and visitors. Additionally, the nation has many ruins of medieval and ancient monuments, ski resorts, lakes, mountains, caves, and much more to offer. It is no surprise that the nation draws tourists in excess of 5 million every year.

Real estate investment

With a constantly developing economy, Slovakia is a prime option if you are considering to buy property and real estate. Slovakia is also a perfect place if you are considering to move permanently. With free universal healthcare, free education, and other similar perks, Slovakia is well-known as one of the best places to live in. There are many options in properties including houses, apartments, villas, and much more that you can find through reliable real estate agencies.

As there are not a lot of restrictions on buying property in Slovakia, you can easily go ahead with the purchase and be the proud owner of your new home in a relatively short span of time. Compared to other developed nations, Slovakian property is quite affordable making it a worthwhile investment. Even if you are just looking to buy property in Slovakia as a long term investment, it is still one of the best options due to the constantly growing economy and nation.

Frequently asked questions about real estate in Slovakia

What is the average price for real estate in Slovakia?

The price for sq. meter is determined by the location of the housing. The most expensive properties are sold in the capital — Bratislava, where for a square of real estate people ask 3000-4000 euros. In the country’s second largest city, Košice, housing is estimated to be 10-20% cheaper. In the rest of Slovakia, prices for apartments and houses are significantly lower — within 1000 euros per square.

What are the requirements for foreigners purchasing Slovak real estate?

Citizens of any country can buy a house in Slovakia. There is no need to obtain special permits from the state authorities for the purchase. To buy property in Slovakia, citizens of other countries need to bring a passport and an open account with a local bank for the subsequent transfer of money to the seller.

What are the taxes and charges for the purchase of Slovak housing?

There is no tax on the purchase of apartments and houses. Foreigners only have to pay the state fee of 250 euros, the notary’s work of about 300 euros and the services of a realtor - 3-4% of the cadastral price of real estate in Slovakia, if the property was purchased with the participation of a real estate agency.
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