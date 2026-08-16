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Residential properties for sale in Brazil

;
Rio de Janeiro
217
São Paulo
9
Southeast Region
226
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro
217
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227 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Conde, Brazil
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Conde, Brazil
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 465 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive detached house with unique location on a the 10 most beautiful beaches in Brazil. …
$450,159
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2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Apartment for sale - Ipanema - 2 bedrooms - Two Suites Discover this elegant 94 m² flat, …
$670,254
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1 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Renovated Garden Apartment for Sale in Ipanema - 1 Bedroom Imagine living in Ipanema in a…
$306,402
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
4 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Renovated flat for sale with side sea view - Ipanema - 4 bedrooms Discover this renovated…
$938,356
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3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Spacious 3-bedroom apartment with an area of 112 sq.m. + parking space in an area with high …
$360,750
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5 bedroom house in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
5 bedroom house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Panoramic sea view house for sale - 5 bedrooms - São Conrado Located in a luxury condomin…
$804,305
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 407 m²
Triplex in sea front project for sale - Ipanema - 3 bedrooms - Project VIE Balassiano Inv…
$6,43M
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3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Renovated apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Humaitá. The apartment has 90 m2, is well…
$226,929
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 3
This exceptional penthouse of 259 m² is located in the most sought-after area of Ipanema, cl…
$1,63M
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4 bedroom house in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 bedroom house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Charming period house for sale in Urca - 4 bedrooms Located in one of the most emblematic…
$641,529
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3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 112 m²
INVESTOR SPECIAL: High-end flat for sale in Leblon, Paradís Mozak is an exclusive residen…
$1,10M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Duplex penthouse for sale in Ipanema with large terrace - 2 bedrooms Located in the sough…
$660,679
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3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 94 m²
94 m² flat for sale - Rua Barata Ribeiro - Copacabana - 3 bedrooms Discover this 94 m² fl…
$229,801
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2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Renovated 60 m² flat for sale in Ipanema - 2 bedrooms Discover this 60 m² flat, completel…
$344,702
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful penthouse completely renovated in a contemporary style with modern environments, 3…
$643,444
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Discover the magic of living in a stunning duplex penthouse, a true oasis of luxury and soph…
$1,28M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Discover Comfort and Elegance in a Spacious Penthouse in Copacabana Experience the best o…
$511,308
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1 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
50 m² flat for sale in Ipanema - 1 bedroom Discover this beautiful 50 m² flat full of cha…
$180,011
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2 bedroom apartment in Southeast Region, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Southeast Region, Brazil
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 20
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of ​​59 sq.m. and 1 parking space in a parking lot in…
$180,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 208 m²
INVESTOR SPECIAL: High-end flat for sale in Ipanema, Ipanema Almar, developed by the cons…
$2,23M
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 1 bedroom
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
OUI Ipanema is a splendid complex of 39 apartments in the heart of the Ipanema district. Jus…
$564,719
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6 bedroom house in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
6 bedroom house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 4
Incredible house for sale and rent of 800 m² surrounded by nature in Gávea - 6 suites Dis…
$1,04M
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3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Opportunity: renovated 3 bedroom flat for sale in Copacabana - Posto 3 Discover this full…
$166,606
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Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
6 bedroom triplex penthouse in Ipanema for sale Discover the splendour of Rio de Janeiro …
$2,78M
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3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Apartment for sale - 3 bedrooms - 88 m² - Ipanema Opportunity for investors! Located o…
$352,362
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
INVESTOR SPECIAL: High-end flat for sale in Copacabana Be In Rio is a new development lo…
$405,891
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2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
85 m² flat for sale in Urca - 2 bedrooms Discover this furnished flat with a living area …
$244,164
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1 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
INVESTOR SPECIAL: High-end flat for sale in Ipanema, Be In Rio is a new development loca…
$310,082
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3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 182 m²
182m² flat for sale in Leblon - 3 bedrooms Discover this superb 182m² flat for sale in Ru…
$957,506
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4 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
143 m² flat for sale in Copacabana - 4 bedrooms Discover this spacious 143 m² flat for s…
$227,886
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Property types in Brazil

apartments
houses

Properties features in Brazil

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury

Brazil is the largest country in South America, ranking in the top 10 countries by nominal GDP. A strong economy always finds its way into the real estate market, and in Brazil, the appeal of local real estate is enhanced by the tropical climate and 7,500 km of Atlantic coastline.

Benefits of Buying Property in Brazil

The Brazilian real estate market is showing steady growth, with the number of real estate purchases increasing by 15% in 2024 alone compared to 2023. The key advantage of buying real estate in Brazil is the availability of mortgages for both locals and non-residents, although banks have tightened lending conditions for the latter. Another advantage is:

  • Asset value growth. In major cities such as Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, house prices rose by 3-5% in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Tourism potential. Brazil receives around 6.6 million tourists annually (according to Embratur data for 2023), which means there is always demand for short term rental housing in Brazil.
  • Simplified conditions for foreigners. The law allows non-residents to buy real estate in Brazil without having to obtain a residence permit.

Popular Areas of Brazil for Foreigners to Buy Property

Rio de Janeiro remains the leader in popularity due to its coastal location and carnival parades. The average price per square meter is 15,000–22,000 BRL (2,700–4,000 USD). A 2-bedroom apartment will cost 500,000–800,000 BRL (90,000–145,000 USD).

Other popular locations:

  • Sao Paulo (Jardins, Moema). Brazil's financial center with a population of 12.4 million. The Jardins and Moema neighborhoods are popular with expats due to their proximity to business centers and Ibirapuera Park.
  • Florianópolis (Jurere, Campeche). Florianopolis, the capital of the state of Santa Catarina, is known as a surfing center and an ecologically clean region with 42 beaches. The areas of Jurere and Campeche are suitable for buying villas. Their average price is 8,000-12,000 BRL (1,400-2,100 USD) per square meter.

Real Estate Prices in Brazil

Property costs in Brazil vary, with the most expensive properties being on the coast, in Rio and Sao Paulo. Properties inland are 10-20% cheaper, and near the Amazon forests – 50-70%. But such an attractive price is formed due to the lack of normal infrastructure (not everywhere there is electricity) and the distance from the main cities.

Average house prices in Brazil:

Property type Average price per m² (USD) Approximate cost of the object (USD)
Apartment (1-2 bedrooms) 1430–2680 71,400–160,700
House/villa 1070–2140 160,700–446,400
Penthouse 3570–7140 357,100–1,071,400
Commercial 1790–3570 142,900–535,700

The Nuances of Buying Real Estate in Brazil

Foreigners can buy housing in Brazil with virtually no restrictions. The exception is land in border areas and agricultural land. To complete the transaction, you will need:

  • TIN. Individual tax number.
  • Passport with translation. Certified translation of the passport into Portuguese.

If you cannot visit the country, you can make a purchase through a trusted person. It is better to hire a lawyer to check the property. He will tell you exactly who the owner of the property is (Certidão de Ônus Reais) and whether there are any encumbrances on the property.

Frequently asked questions about Brazil real estate

Is it possible to buy real estate in Brazil without citizenship?

Foreigners can find any property for sale in Brazil, with the exception of properties located in strategically important areas. Local citizenship is not required for purchase.

Are foreigners allowed to rent out purchased housing?

Yes, foreign buyers can rent out apartments and houses in Brazil. They have the same rights to acquired objects as residents of the country.

How much does a Brazilian home sell for on average?

Average price per sq. meters across the country 2500-3000 euros. The cost of real estate in Brazil can be higher for luxury villas and penthouses. Their sq. meter is estimated to be 5-10 times more expensive than the market.

Which city is the best to buy a home in Brazil?

If sq. meters are purchased for rent, you can choose Fortaleza and Manaus. These are large resort areas where there is a flow of tourists all year round.
For personal accommodation, it is worth taking a closer look at Sao Paulo, Salvador and Rio de Janeiro. Megacities offer unlimited opportunities for employment, training, and pleasant leisure time.
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