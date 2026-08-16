Residential properties for sale in Brazil

Brazil is the largest country in South America, ranking in the top 10 countries by nominal GDP. A strong economy always finds its way into the real estate market, and in Brazil, the appeal of local real estate is enhanced by the tropical climate and 7,500 km of Atlantic coastline.

Benefits of Buying Property in Brazil

The Brazilian real estate market is showing steady growth, with the number of real estate purchases increasing by 15% in 2024 alone compared to 2023. The key advantage of buying real estate in Brazil is the availability of mortgages for both locals and non-residents, although banks have tightened lending conditions for the latter. Another advantage is:

Asset value growth. In major cities such as Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, house prices rose by 3-5% in the first quarter of 2025.

In major cities such as Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, house prices rose by 3-5% in the first quarter of 2025. Tourism potential. Brazil receives around 6.6 million tourists annually (according to Embratur data for 2023), which means there is always demand for short term rental housing in Brazil.

Brazil receives around 6.6 million tourists annually (according to Embratur data for 2023), which means there is always demand for short term rental housing in Brazil. Simplified conditions for foreigners. The law allows non-residents to buy real estate in Brazil without having to obtain a residence permit.

Popular Areas of Brazil for Foreigners to Buy Property

Rio de Janeiro remains the leader in popularity due to its coastal location and carnival parades. The average price per square meter is 15,000–22,000 BRL (2,700–4,000 USD). A 2-bedroom apartment will cost 500,000–800,000 BRL (90,000–145,000 USD).

Other popular locations:

Sao Paulo (Jardins, Moema) . Brazil's financial center with a population of 12.4 million. The Jardins and Moema neighborhoods are popular with expats due to their proximity to business centers and Ibirapuera Park.

. Brazil's financial center with a population of 12.4 million. The Jardins and Moema neighborhoods are popular with expats due to their proximity to business centers and Ibirapuera Park. Florianópolis (Jurere, Campeche). Florianopolis, the capital of the state of Santa Catarina, is known as a surfing center and an ecologically clean region with 42 beaches. The areas of Jurere and Campeche are suitable for buying villas. Their average price is 8,000-12,000 BRL (1,400-2,100 USD) per square meter.

Real Estate Prices in Brazil

Property costs in Brazil vary, with the most expensive properties being on the coast, in Rio and Sao Paulo. Properties inland are 10-20% cheaper, and near the Amazon forests – 50-70%. But such an attractive price is formed due to the lack of normal infrastructure (not everywhere there is electricity) and the distance from the main cities.

Average house prices in Brazil:

Property type Average price per m² (USD) Approximate cost of the object (USD) Apartment (1-2 bedrooms) 1430–2680 71,400–160,700 House/villa 1070–2140 160,700–446,400 Penthouse 3570–7140 357,100–1,071,400 Commercial 1790–3570 142,900–535,700

The Nuances of Buying Real Estate in Brazil

Foreigners can buy housing in Brazil with virtually no restrictions. The exception is land in border areas and agricultural land. To complete the transaction, you will need:

TIN. Individual tax number.

Individual tax number. Passport with translation. Certified translation of the passport into Portuguese.

If you cannot visit the country, you can make a purchase through a trusted person. It is better to hire a lawyer to check the property. He will tell you exactly who the owner of the property is (Certidão de Ônus Reais) and whether there are any encumbrances on the property.