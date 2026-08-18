Residential properties for sale in Mexico

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Frequently asked questions about property for sale in Mexico
What are the Mexican real estate prices?
The highest real estate prices in Mexico are in resort cities (from 1650 to 3580 US dollars per 1 sq.m.) and in the capital - Mexico City: 1370-2750 dollars per sq.m. In Guadalajara and Merida, prices are lower: from 836 dollars per sq.m.
Where do foreign citizens most often buy housing?
In Mexico City, at resorts with luxurious beaches - Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Puerto Vallarta, as well as in the state of Quintana Roo.
What documents should those wishing to buy real estate in Mexico present?
The following documents must be provided:
passport;
original and copy of proof of address from the country of residence (e.g. utility bills);
visa or visitor permit (Forma Migratoria Multiple).
Do I need to have Mexican citizenship to purchase real estate in this country?
No, foreigners can buy property in Mexico on the same terms as locals, with the exception of properties located within 100 kilometers of the border and 50 kilometers of the coastline. Foreigners are not allowed to buy them directly: they must enter into a trust agreement with a Mexican bank.