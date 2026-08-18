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Residential properties for sale in Mexico

;
Sinaloa
9
Mazatlán
8
Oaxaca
7
Quintana Roo
5
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26 properties total found
Apartment 9 bedrooms in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
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Apartment 9 bedrooms
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 557 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive multi unit Property incredible investment opportunity, in the most sought after to…
$1,70M
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Condo 1 bedroom in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 786 m²
Beachfront paradise at Playa Escondida Condos, Mazatlán. Welcome to your tranquil retreat in…
$169,999
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlan, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 667 m²
Discover Turquesa located in Cerritos, Mazatlán! Offering various floor plans with a LOCK-OF…
$151,000
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Condo 1 bedroom in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 464 m²
Discover QABU – A Unique Residential Experience Experience modern living in the exclusive QA…
$142,000
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Condo 1 bedroom in Chicxulub Puerto, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
Chicxulub Puerto, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 418 m²
Move-In Ready Beachside Living in Progreso! Welcome to Studios 72, where modern coastal livi…
$100,000
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 662 m²
Located in Mazatlán, Sinaloa. Oceanna offers 662 Ft2 to 807 Ft2 of living space in these 2-b…
$175,000
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Condo 1 bedroom in Mérida, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
Mérida, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 721 m²
Discover Saria Residences, located in Temozón, Yucatán! This fully furnished 1 bedroom, 1.5 …
$105,000
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Condo 1 bedroom in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 457 m²
Embrace modern living in this beautifully designed 1-bedroom, 1 -bathroom condo at Altos Mon…
$137,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Villa 1 bedroom
Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 743 m²
Embrace contemporary coastal living with this elegant 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom villa located …
$182,705
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 721 m²
Discover Katara Tower located in Mazatlán. Katara Tower is a low-density development compris…
$117,000
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 936 m²
Discover Mazatlan Condo Torre Playa Azul, the ideal place to begin your new life in Mazatlán…
$147,000
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Condo 1 bedroom in Cancún, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
Cancún, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
We invite investors to invest in high-yield apartments in the Caribbean! We are pleased to p…
$190,600
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Condo 1 bedroom in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 618 m²
Discover Tranquil Living at BLUE LIFE Residences, Mazatlán! Welcome to your new home in the …
$151,000
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3 bedroom house in Progreso, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Progreso, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 384 m²
Move-in Ready Beach Home in Chelem, Yucatán – Private Rooftop Plunge Pool & Stunning Outdoor…
$205,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in San Pedro Pochutla, Mexico
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
San Pedro Pochutla, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 601 m²
Welcome to Sixa Nido, located in the gated community of Mi Pueblito Salchi, just moments awa…
$139,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 545 m²
Located in Tangolunda, Huatulco. Discover the ultimate beachfront retreat with this fraction…
$85,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Crucecita, Mexico
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 420 m²
Located in a quiet residential area of Santa Cruz, Huatulco. The studio residences at Ekuá o…
$137,000
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Condo 1 bedroom in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 657 m²
Located in a quiet residential area of Santa Cruz, Huatulco, the one-bedroom residences at E…
$171,000
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Condo 1 bedroom in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 327 m²
Welcome to Praia Malecón, where the essence of a hotel meets the comfort of your own condo, …
$150,000
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Bahia de Conejos, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Bahia de Conejos, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 3 300 m²
Experience beachfront luxury at its finest inside an exclusive gated community in Conejos, H…
$144,000
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 689 m²
Discover Riviera Condos, located in Mazatlán's Golden Zone! Offering 2 floor plans boasting …
$168,000
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Chicxulub Puerto, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Chicxulub Puerto, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 698 m²
Less than two blocks from the pristine shores of Chicxulub Beach, Dorada offers a perfect bl…
$175,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mahahual, Mexico
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mahahual, Mexico
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Gobal Costa Maya Project is a residential complex with private beach, white sands and the in…
$401,674
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Mahahual, Mexico
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mahahual, Mexico
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Gobal Costa Maya Project is a residential complex with private beach, white sands and the in…
$371,277
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1 bedroom house in Mahahual, Mexico
1 bedroom house
Mahahual, Mexico
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
GOBAL COSTA MAYA, a world-class development consisting of 1500 residences designed under an …
$140,043
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2 bedroom house in Municipio de La Paz, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Municipio de La Paz, Mexico
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Gobal Los Cabos Project is a residential complex with private beach, golden sands and the in…
$154,156
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Property types in Mexico

apartments
houses

Properties features in Mexico

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury

Guides on Buying Real Estate in Mexico

A step-by-step guide to buying real estate in Mexico by a foreigner
A step-by-step guide to buying real estate in Mexico by a foreigner

Frequently asked questions about property for sale in Mexico

What are the Mexican real estate prices?

The highest real estate prices in Mexico are in resort cities (from 1650 to 3580 US dollars per 1 sq.m.) and in the capital - Mexico City: 1370-2750 dollars per sq.m. In Guadalajara and Merida, prices are lower: from 836 dollars per sq.m.

Where do foreign citizens most often buy housing?

In Mexico City, at resorts with luxurious beaches - Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Puerto Vallarta, as well as in the state of Quintana Roo.

What documents should those wishing to buy real estate in Mexico present?

The following documents must be provided:
  • passport;
  • original and copy of proof of address from the country of residence (e.g. utility bills);
  • visa or visitor permit (Forma Migratoria Multiple).

Do I need to have Mexican citizenship to purchase real estate in this country?

No, foreigners can buy property in Mexico on the same terms as locals, with the exception of properties located within 100 kilometers of the border and 50 kilometers of the coastline. Foreigners are not allowed to buy them directly: they must enter into a trust agreement with a Mexican bank.
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