Residential properties for sale in Serbia

Serbia borders the countries of the European Union, but is not a member of it, while maintaining the status of a candidate country for EU membership since 2012. This is both a plus and a minus for the country. On the one hand, there is no full access to the European market, but on the other, local laws are less strict for citizens of third countries. It is due to the latter that Serbia remains popular among expats, who increase the demand for real estate in Serbia.

Advantages of buying residential property in Serbia

You can buy real estate in Serbia both for permanent residence and for investment. The country has a fairly comfortable moderate climate, mountainous landscapes, many rivers, the largest of which is the Danube. If we talk more specifically, then buying property for sale in Serbia has the following advantages:

Affordable prices. The average cost of housing is 2900 €/m², which is 2-3 times lower than in Western Europe (Paris - 10,000 €/m², Berlin - 6000 €/m²).

The average cost of housing is 2900 €/m², which is 2-3 times lower than in Western Europe (Paris - 10,000 €/m², Berlin - 6000 €/m²). Residence permit. Buying residential property gives the right to a residence permit. After 5 years of residence, you can apply for permanent residence.

Buying residential property gives the right to a residence permit. After 5 years of residence, you can apply for permanent residence. Rental profitability. The income from renting out housing reaches 7-10% per annum, for example, in Poland this figure is at the level of 5-6%, and in the Czech Republic - 4-5%.

The income from renting out housing reaches 7-10% per annum, for example, in Poland this figure is at the level of 5-6%, and in the Czech Republic - 4-5%. Low taxes. The tax on the transfer of ownership is 2.5%, the annual property tax is up to 0.4%.

Property prices in Serbia

The average cost of housing in Serbia is €2900 per square meter, but this is data for 2024; a 4-5% increase was predicted for 2025, but there is no up-to-date data yet.

Average housing prices in Serbia:

Property type Price per m² (€) Approximate cost (60 m² apartment, €) New buildings (Belgrade) 2000–3000 120,000–180,000 Secondary apartments 1000–2400 60,000–138,000 Small town apartments 800–1500 48,000–90,000

Secondary property sales in Serbia are especially common in small towns like Nish or Loznica. This is where most of the budget housing is concentrated. In large cities, such properties are difficult to find, as investors quickly buy them up for subsequent renovation and resale.

For example, a two-room apartment of 59 m² in the village of Krivaja costs about €35,000. Houses in the countryside in the Backa Topola area cost from €11,000 for 78 m², and in addition to the house itself, there is a plot of 7 acres.

Average real estate prices in Serbia:

Property type Price (€) Notes House in the countryside 11,000–50,000 Often requires repair Cottage in the suburbs 100,000–150,000 Belgrade, Novi Sad Villa in a resort area 200,000–500,000 Zlatibor, Sokobanja

Where is it better to buy property in Serbia

Naturally, Belgrade, as the capital of the country, is the leader in terms of the volume and activity of the real estate market. The average price per square meter here is €2,306 for existing properties and €2,486 for new buildings. The most expensive properties are in the Novi Beograd area, where prices reach €2,750/m², and in the center - up to €3,397/m².

Other popular cities:

Novi Sad. The second most popular city. Prices for apartments are €1,200-1,800/m², which is 30-40% lower than in Belgrade. It is most often chosen by IT specialists, because regional offices of international companies are based here.

The second most popular city. Prices for apartments are €1,200-1,800/m², which is 30-40% lower than in Belgrade. It is most often chosen by IT specialists, because regional offices of international companies are based here. Nish. A large city with housing affordability on the level of Novi Sad, but unlike it, it is located in the southern part of the country. It is located in the valley of the Niž River and is surrounded by hills and mountainous terrain.

A large city with housing affordability on the level of Novi Sad, but unlike it, it is located in the southern part of the country. It is located in the valley of the Niž River and is surrounded by hills and mountainous terrain. Zlatibor. This is one of the most famous resort towns in Serbia, although such definitions are difficult to reconcile with the fact that the country has no access to the sea. Nevertheless, Zlatibor is a popular tourist destination with mountains, health resorts and rehabilitation centers, such as the Institute for the Treatment of the Thyroid Gland. Houses cost from €50,000, villas - from €200,000. Rent brings in €300-1500 per month.

Features of buying real estate in Serbia

Foreigners can buy Serbian real estate without any difficulties. Citizens of the CIS countries are equal in rights with local citizens in the process of buying, with one difference - you cannot buy agricultural land. However, it is important to check whether there is a reciprocity agreement between Serbia and your country of citizenship.

The transaction will require:

A foreign passport.

A marriage certificate (if available), legalized and translated.

Proof of origin of funds (for amounts over €100,000).

Bank account in Serbia for payment.

The transaction is executed by a notary, the contract is drawn up in Serbian, a translator is required. During the transaction, you need to pay:

Ownership transfer tax: 2.5% of the market value (secondary).

VAT: 10% for new buildings, usually included in the price.

Notary services: €100–30.

Legal support: €500–1500.

Real estate can be purchased with a mortgage with a standard term of up to 20 years at 5.9%, for residents the rate is lower and equals 2.9–3.6%. It can be executed remotely, as well as the purchase as a whole can be made through a trusted person. But personal presence is still preferable.