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Residential properties for sale in Serbia

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Central Serbia
7
Vojvodina
4
11 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Zlatibor, Serbia
1 bedroom apartment
Zlatibor, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2
Cozy apartment for sale in the picturesque Serbian region of Zlatibor 🏡Imagine living among …
$86,387
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Villa in Sremska Kamenica, Serbia
Villa
Sremska Kamenica, Serbia
Area 1 600 m²
| 1 600 m2 | plot 1 629 m2 | 5+ levels | about 20 rooms | several terraces | Premium area |W…
$1,05M
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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1 bedroom apartment in Sokobanja, Serbia
1 bedroom apartment
Sokobanja, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/3
$77,992
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1 bedroom apartment in Zlatibor Administrative District, Serbia
1 bedroom apartment
Zlatibor Administrative District, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
$97,752
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1 bedroom house in Seoce, Serbia
1 bedroom house
Seoce, Serbia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
House for sale in Budva, Seotse district. The house is located on a plot of 250 m2. From the…
$242,159
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5 bedroom house in Bogojevo, Serbia
5 bedroom house
Bogojevo, Serbia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a three-storey house with a land plot in Danilovgrad, a good location, the village …
Price on request
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Bačka Topola, Serbia
3 bedroom house
Bačka Topola, Serbia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 1
Large house in Vojvodina under residence permitLocation – Serbia, Vojvodina, Bachka TopolA r…
$33,000
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1 room studio apartment in Draglica, Serbia
1 room studio apartment
Draglica, Serbia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/2
$65,769
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1 bedroom apartment in Zlatibor, Serbia
1 bedroom apartment
Zlatibor, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3
$71,991
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1 bedroom apartment in Zlatibor Administrative District, Serbia
1 bedroom apartment
Zlatibor Administrative District, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
New apartment in the resort region of Serbia under a residence permitFor sale apartment of 4…
$70,000
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3 bedroom house in City of Novi Sad, Serbia
3 bedroom house
City of Novi Sad, Serbia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious family house in a beautiful Serbian village in VojvodinaFor sale a new family renov…
$47,781
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Property types in Serbia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Serbia

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury

Serbia borders the countries of the European Union, but is not a member of it, while maintaining the status of a candidate country for EU membership since 2012. This is both a plus and a minus for the country. On the one hand, there is no full access to the European market, but on the other, local laws are less strict for citizens of third countries. It is due to the latter that Serbia remains popular among expats, who increase the demand for real estate in Serbia.

Advantages of buying residential property in Serbia

You can buy real estate in Serbia both for permanent residence and for investment. The country has a fairly comfortable moderate climate, mountainous landscapes, many rivers, the largest of which is the Danube. If we talk more specifically, then buying property for sale in Serbia has the following advantages:

  • Affordable prices. The average cost of housing is 2900 €/m², which is 2-3 times lower than in Western Europe (Paris - 10,000 €/m², Berlin - 6000 €/m²).
  • Residence permit. Buying residential property gives the right to a residence permit. After 5 years of residence, you can apply for permanent residence.
  • Rental profitability. The income from renting out housing reaches 7-10% per annum, for example, in Poland this figure is at the level of 5-6%, and in the Czech Republic - 4-5%.
  • Low taxes. The tax on the transfer of ownership is 2.5%, the annual property tax is up to 0.4%.

Property prices in Serbia

The average cost of housing in Serbia is €2900 per square meter, but this is data for 2024; a 4-5% increase was predicted for 2025, but there is no up-to-date data yet.

Average housing prices in Serbia:

Property type Price per m² (€) Approximate cost (60 m² apartment, €)
New buildings (Belgrade) 2000–3000 120,000–180,000
Secondary apartments 1000–2400 60,000–138,000
Small town apartments

800–1500

 48,000–90,000

Secondary property sales in Serbia are especially common in small towns like Nish or Loznica. This is where most of the budget housing is concentrated. In large cities, such properties are difficult to find, as investors quickly buy them up for subsequent renovation and resale.

For example, a two-room apartment of 59 m² in the village of Krivaja costs about €35,000. Houses in the countryside in the Backa Topola area cost from €11,000 for 78 m², and in addition to the house itself, there is a plot of 7 acres.

Average real estate prices in Serbia:

Property type Price (€) Notes
House in the countryside 11,000–50,000 Often requires repair
Cottage in the suburbs 100,000–150,000 Belgrade, Novi Sad
Villa in a resort area 200,000–500,000 Zlatibor, Sokobanja

Where is it better to buy property in Serbia

Naturally, Belgrade, as the capital of the country, is the leader in terms of the volume and activity of the real estate market. The average price per square meter here is €2,306 for existing properties and €2,486 for new buildings. The most expensive properties are in the Novi Beograd area, where prices reach €2,750/m², and in the center - up to €3,397/m².

Other popular cities:

  • Novi Sad. The second most popular city. Prices for apartments are €1,200-1,800/m², which is 30-40% lower than in Belgrade. It is most often chosen by IT specialists, because regional offices of international companies are based here.
  • Nish. A large city with housing affordability on the level of Novi Sad, but unlike it, it is located in the southern part of the country. It is located in the valley of the Niž River and is surrounded by hills and mountainous terrain.
  • Zlatibor. This is one of the most famous resort towns in Serbia, although such definitions are difficult to reconcile with the fact that the country has no access to the sea. Nevertheless, Zlatibor is a popular tourist destination with mountains, health resorts and rehabilitation centers, such as the Institute for the Treatment of the Thyroid Gland. Houses cost from €50,000, villas - from €200,000. Rent brings in €300-1500 per month.

Features of buying real estate in Serbia

Foreigners can buy Serbian real estate without any difficulties. Citizens of the CIS countries are equal in rights with local citizens in the process of buying, with one difference - you cannot buy agricultural land. However, it is important to check whether there is a reciprocity agreement between Serbia and your country of citizenship.

The transaction will require:

  • A foreign passport.
  • A marriage certificate (if available), legalized and translated.
  • Proof of origin of funds (for amounts over €100,000).
  • Bank account in Serbia for payment.

The transaction is executed by a notary, the contract is drawn up in Serbian, a translator is required. During the transaction, you need to pay:

  • Ownership transfer tax: 2.5% of the market value (secondary).
  • VAT: 10% for new buildings, usually included in the price.
  • Notary services: €100–30.
  • Legal support: €500–1500.

Real estate can be purchased with a mortgage with a standard term of up to 20 years at 5.9%, for residents the rate is lower and equals 2.9–3.6%. It can be executed remotely, as well as the purchase as a whole can be made through a trusted person. But personal presence is still preferable.

Guides on Buying Real Estate in Serbia

Real Estate Investments in Serbia: Experts on Trends, Opportunities, and Risks
Real Estate Investments in Serbia: Experts on Trends, Opportunities, and Risks
Serbian Apartment Market 2024: Apartment Prices and Sales Statistics
Serbian Apartment Market 2024: Apartment Prices and Sales Statistics
How to Buy Property in Serbia: Detailed Guide
How to Buy Property in Serbia: Detailed Guide

Frequently asked questions about Serbian real estate

What are the prices of properties for sale in Serbia?

The cost of Serbian real estate depends on the newness. Options in the primary market are valued more expensive than in the secondary market by 10-20%.
Real estate prices in Serbia also vary depending on the location of the apartment or house. The highest prices are set for housing in the capital city of Belgrade. Here, the price per square meter is about 2500 euros. In other cities, the cost per square meter varies from 1000 to 2000 euros.

Is it possible to sell real estate in Serbia without the presence of the buyer?

Yes, remote transactions are allowed by law. In order to buy a home in Serbia without coming to the country, you need to issue a power of attorney at a notary for your representative. You can also contact a Serbian real estate firm, which will supervise every stage of the transaction.

What are the requirements for foreigners planning to buy real estate in Serbia?

Foreign buyers need to have a passport, a family status document and a certificate of legal origin of the funds. To transfer money, the seller will need to open an account in a Serbian bank.
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