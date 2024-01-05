UAE
Realting.com
Switzerland
Residential
Residential properties for sale in Switzerland
Vaud
34
Montreux
13
Lausanne
11
Ticino
10
Geneva
9
Valais Wallis
6
Circolo dell Isole
3
Clear all
106 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment
Moehlin, Switzerland
1
30 m²
2/4
€40,740
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Alliance Estate
Languages: Русский
Castle 8 bedrooms
Geneva, Switzerland
8
1 500 m²
3
Unique Castle 10km from the center of Geneva from the French side, 3km to Lake Lehman. The …
€12,80M
3
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: Русский
Villa with garage, with basement
Ticino, Switzerland
483 m²
Switzerland Canton Ticino Lake Maggiore Awesome villa in the style of "Liberti" Year of the …
€6,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Geneva, Switzerland
900 m²
Switzerland.Geneva Mansion in the embassy quarter A unique offer in the very center of Genev…
€37,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Geneva, Switzerland
1 100 m²
Switzerland.Geneva Mansion in the historical center of Geneva A unique rare object: a chic m…
€24,74M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Carouge GE, Switzerland
4
2
145 m²
3
Situated in the heart of Laconex village, this magnificent spacious and graceful 18th centur…
€1,29M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: Русский
4 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
4
2
150 m²
House of 150 m², rooms: 5, bedrooms: 4, terrace. Overlooking the mountains. Layout: bathroom…
€1,28M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: Русский
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
6
4
300 m²
4
The perfect combination of sophistication and elegance! This beautiful home is located in th…
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: Русский
5 room house
Carouge GE, Switzerland
5
5
470 m²
4
4-storey house with an area of 470 m², rooms: 9, bedrooms: 5, balcony, terrace. Layout: bath…
€4,36M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: Русский
4 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
4
4
250 m²
Exclusive stunning duplex with breathtaking lake views. This stunning duplex, located in th…
€5,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: Русский
5 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
5
5
240 m²
Nice house in a prestigious area. This charming house is located just a few minutes from the…
€5,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
3
4
210 m²
3
Modern comfortable villa of 210 sq.m. with breathtaking views. The location of the villa is…
€3,79M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: Русский
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
2
2
260 m²
2
Great location with great lake views. Situated in the charming village of Brent nad Montreux…
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: Русский
4 room house
Lugano, Switzerland
4
3
280 m²
2
House with panoramic views, in a quiet residential area and just 6 km from Lugano. This cozy…
€1,68M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: Русский
Villa
Lugano, Switzerland
700 m²
Five minutes from downtown Lugano is this rare luxury property. The sun-drenched, all-inclus…
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: Русский
Villa 8 bedrooms
Cologny, Switzerland
8
10
700 m²
3
Prestigious home with breathtaking views, in excellent condition. This stunning, architect-…
€20,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: Русский
9 room house
District de Lausanne, Switzerland
10
1 000 m²
3
This mansion is ideally located between the city center and the shores of Lake Geneva, in th…
€18,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cologny, Switzerland
5
7
550 m²
2
This magnificent home is located in an exclusive area in the heart of Vandevre, just a few m…
€7,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: Русский
8 room house
Nyon, Switzerland
8
9
1 500 m²
2
This luxury home is located on a large plot of 16,402 m² in the picturesque Trelexa area, ju…
€8,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: Русский
7 room house
District de Lausanne, Switzerland
7
6
650 m²
3
"The humble charm of the bourgeoisie" is the phrase that best describes this magnificent man…
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: Русский
Mansion 6 bedrooms
District de Lausanne, Switzerland
6
3
430 m²
3
This luxurious spacious mansion has a great location and wonderful views of the lake and the…
€5,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: Русский
6 room house
Vich, Switzerland
6
6
450 m²
2
This stunning mansion is located between Geneva and Lausanne in close proximity to Lake Gene…
€5,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cologny, Switzerland
5
380 m²
Modern villa with lake view. This attractive villa with modern architecture, light and airy …
€9,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: Русский
Villa 8 bedrooms
Lugano, Switzerland
8
9
887 m²
This exclusive villa is located in a residential, quiet and sunny area. The hill offers a be…
€10,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: Русский
7 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Switzerland
7
340 m²
The bright 340 sq m house is located in the canton of Vaud, Switzerland. The house has 7 bed…
€2,77M
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Switzerland
6
1 000 m²
The beautiful house is located in Collonge-Bellrive, Geneva, Switzerland. The house has an a…
€17,01M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with garden, with sauna, with heating
Switzerland
3
380 m²
A modern villa overlooking the mountainous area is located in a quiet and secluded location …
€2,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Switzerland
6
550 m²
The excellent 18th century house is on the elevations of Lytree This beautiful farm has kep…
€2,41M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Switzerland
3
220 m²
The charming villa overlooking the lake and mountains is in the Swiss city of Minuzio. The h…
€5,06M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden
Switzerland
6
330 m²
The elite house is located in Horgen, canton of Zurich, Switzerland. The three-storey house …
€6,31M
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Search using the map
