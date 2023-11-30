Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Armenia

Yerevan
29
Kotayk Province
3
32 properties total found
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Jrvej, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Jrvej, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-story detached house for sale in the 1st district of Dzoraghbyur community, Kotayk r…
€182,107
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 5/13
A 3-room apartment for sale, in the city of Yerevan, Arabkir administrative district, on Ara…
€335,987
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story detached house for sale, city Yerevan, Arabkir administrative district, Komitas …
€213,975
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 5/6
A 3-room apartment for sale, city of Yerevan, Nor-Nork administrative district, on Lvovyan s…
€151,148
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Floor 3/3
A three-story detached house for sale, in the city of Yerevan, Shengavit administrative dist…
€245,844
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/5
A 3-room apartment is for sale in the city of Yerevan, on Vagharsh Vagharshyan street, Arabk…
€171,635
1 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/16
2-room apartment for sale, city Yerevan, Kentron administrative district, Buzand street, 53.…
€236,739
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/5
A 3-room apartment is for sale, in the city of Yerevan, Kentron administrative district, on …
€273,160
3 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
Floor 3/3
4-room apartment for sale, city of Yerevan, Kentron administrative district, on Mkhitar Hera…
€200,317
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-story detached house for sale, in the city of Yerevan, on Davit-Bek street, Erebuni …
€546,320
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
The 2nd floor of a two-story private house is for sale, in the city of Yerevan, on Kotovsky …
€136,580
1 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/5
A 2-room apartment for sale, in the city of Yerevan, Arabkir administrative district, on Kom…
€154,791
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 7/18
A 3-room apartment for sale, city Yerevan, Davtashen administrative district, Anastas Mikoya…
€170,270
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 5/6
A 3-room apartment for sale, city Yerevan, Nor-Nork administrative district, Minsk street, 8…
€148,417
4 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
4 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Floor 8/8
A 5-room duplex apartment is for sale, in the city of Yerevan, on Moskovyan street, Kentron …
€472,567
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/4
A 3-room apartment is for sale in the city of Yerevan, Shengavit administrative district, on…
€157,158
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 4/9
A 3-room apartment is for sale, in the city of Yerevan, on Yervand Kochar street, Kentron ad…
€145,685
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/15
3-room apartment for sale, city of Yerevan, Erebuni administrative district, 78 square meter…
€163,896
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 8/14
A 3-room apartment is for sale, in the city of Yerevan, on Vratsakan street, Arabkir adminis…
€145,685
1 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 9/14
€136,580
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/11
A 3-room apartment is for sale, in the city of Yerevan, in Kentron administrative district, …
€180,286
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/3
A three-storey detached house for sale, city Yerevan, Arabkir administrative district, on Or…
€1,00M
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 9/9
€182,107
1 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 7/16
2-room apartment for sale, city Yerevan, Kentron administrative district, Vardanants street,…
€145,980
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Mrgashen, Armenia
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Mrgashen, Armenia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 578 m²
Number of floors 3
€355,108
3 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/17
€382,424
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/3
A 3-room apartment is for sale in the city of Yerevan, on Abovyan street, Kentron administra…
€138,674
3 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 6/8
€200,317
3 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 6/10
€227,633
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 6/9
€136,580
