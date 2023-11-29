UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
House
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
United Kingdom
Residential
Residential properties for sale in United Kingdom
England
47
London
45
Clear all
50 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
London, United Kingdom
3
79 m²
The complex is located in Hackney, the most coveted area of London, where the city’s energy …
€1,52M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
2
77 m²
€1,88M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
3
80 m²
€1,43M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
London, United Kingdom
3
79 m²
Residential complex in the Hackney area. The area is a hot spot of culture and trade. It was…
€1,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
London, United Kingdom
3
77 m²
The complex is located between the prestigious Marylebon district with its boutiques and fas…
€2,55M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
London, United Kingdom
3
65 m²
The complex is located in the Hokston area, surrounded by independent galleries, trendy inte…
€1,24M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
2
69 m²
The residential complex is located on the former northern section of the New Covent Garden F…
€1,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
2
63 m²
Apartment in a skyscraper near London City Airport, there is a Jubilee metro line, two Dockl…
€975,500
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
2
52 m²
The hotel is located in the very center of East London, on the promenade of the Lee River. A…
€555,100
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
2
51 m²
Apartment in central western London, between Hyde Park and Wormwood Scrubbs Park. Westfield …
€873,300
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
London, United Kingdom
2
51 m²
The complex is in close proximity to central London, a 5-minute walk from Borough Metro Stat…
€895,500
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
5
359 m²
The most coveted embankment of London.The residential complex is located on the busy South B…
€18,91M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
4
117 m²
Canary Worf — is a fantastic place that can be called home. A residential skyscraper combini…
€1,98M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with gaurded area
London, United Kingdom
2
61 m²
Flickering towers rise on 68 floors. Amenities: 24-hour concierge services Quay Club Gym 20…
€1,08M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
1
49 m²
€825,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
London, United Kingdom
1 448 m²
United Kingdom.London, Fulham Excellent mansion in the Fulham Shikarny mansion area in the e…
€27,23M
Recommend
Leave a request
House with elevator, with sauna
London, United Kingdom
1 492 m²
United Kingdom.London, Hampstead Chic Mansion in the prestigious Shikarny Mansion area of Ha…
€32,68M
Recommend
Leave a request
House with basement, with sauna
London, United Kingdom
1 841 m²
United Kingdom.London, N2 Chic mansion next to the Shikarny Golf Club is an exclusive mansio…
€43,57M
Recommend
Leave a request
House with elevator, with yard, with garden
London, United Kingdom
1 532 m²
United Kingdom.London, Mayfair Suite with the patio Awesome mansion in the historic center o…
€89,86M
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house with sauna
London, United Kingdom
36
2 508 m²
United Kingdom.London, N2 Awesome 1 hectare mansion One of London's most beautiful and expen…
€42,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
House with elevator, with basement, with bath house
London, United Kingdom
474 m²
United Kingdom.London, Belgravia Beautiful house in Belgrade Chic modern new home in the his…
€25,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
House with elevator, with basement, with surveillance security system
London, United Kingdom
2 000 m²
United Kingdom.London Saint John's Wood Chic mansion next to Regent's park Chic mansion with…
€84,87M
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment with elevator, with yard
London, United Kingdom
178 m²
7
United Kingdom.London, SWiE Penthouse near Buckingham Palace Dvochurovnevy penthouse in an e…
€8,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
House with elevator
England, United Kingdom
United Kingdom County Sarrey A chic mansion in Surrey, a stunningly beautiful mansion in the…
€13,34M
Recommend
Leave a request
House
London, United Kingdom
381 m²
United Kingdom.London, SW3 Chic house near Harrods Chic house in the heart of Knightsbridge,…
€13,97M
Recommend
Leave a request
House with elevator, with sauna
London, United Kingdom
1 241 m²
United Kingdom.London, W2 Luxury House near Hyde Park One of the best offers in the historic…
€63,23M
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse with elevator, with yard, with basement
London, United Kingdom
358 m²
United Kingdom.London, W1J, City of Westminster Townhouse with a Stunning Townhouse with a s…
€13,59M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with security
London, United Kingdom
3
75 m²
1
United Kingdom.London, SW7 Stylish apartment in Knightsbridge Stylish apartment with a moder…
€5,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with security
London, United Kingdom
2
92 m²
6
United Kingdom.London, SW1 Apartments with hotel service 5 ***** Apartments with an exclusiv…
€7,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
London, United Kingdom
3
94 m²
2
United Kingdom.London, SW7 Apartments in the modern complex Beautiful apartments in a modern…
€6,82M
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Property types in United Kingdom
apartments
houses
Properties features in United Kingdom
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL