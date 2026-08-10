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Residential properties for sale in United Kingdom

;
London
274
England
573
Manchester
22
Tonbridge and Malling
17
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577 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Crieff, United Kingdom
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2 bedroom apartment
Crieff, United Kingdom
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Floor 2/2
THE ELMS Connaught Terrace, Crieff, Perthshire PH7 3DJ SCOTLAND ***Roof fully re-sl…
$215,856
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2 bedroom apartment in Wembley, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Wembley, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Located in the vibrant heart of north-west London, these contemporary 1 & 2-bedroom apartmen…
$772,343
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2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Poplar Riverside brings a new level of luxury living to East London with its exclusive apart…
$986,682
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4 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
4 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Located in the vibrant Battersea neighborhood, these 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments offer ex…
$7,40M
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2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
These stunning apartments offer the ultimate in luxury living, just moments away from Alexan…
$960,839
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2 bedroom apartment in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
This elegant 2-bedroom apartment spans 830 sq ft and features a South East-facing aspect wit…
$772,874
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4 bedroom house in London, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 452 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury living with these exquisite 4-bedroom townhouses in Fulham. N…
$7,34M
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2 bedroom apartment in Woolwich, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Woolwich, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
This 799 sq ft (74 m2) two-bedroom apartment is available for £705,000 and combines modern d…
$950,332
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1 bedroom apartment in Reading, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Reading, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
This beautifully crafted 1-bedroom apartment for sale in Reading offers a perfect balance of…
$495,013
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1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Experience the vibrant energy of Camden while enjoying modern luxury in these stylish apartm…
$1,10M
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2 bedroom apartment in Wembley, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Wembley, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
St Watkins Residential
$743,410
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4 bedroom apartment in Ascot, United Kingdom
4 bedroom apartment
Ascot, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 318 m²
Apartments for sale in Sunningdale are highly sought after by buyers who want to combine ele…
$4,78M
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2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
his stylish two-bedroom apartment in Lombard Square is designed for comfortable modern livin…
$735,153
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2 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Discover a collection of stylish and contemporary apartments in Birmingham, offering a prime…
$484,704
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1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Invest in one of London's most sought-after neighborhoods with these stunning homes in Camde…
$1,11M
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3 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
Poplar Riverside offers the ideal living space for families, combining modern homes with gre…
$1,29M
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2 bedroom apartment in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Experience luxury living in this 2-bedroom apartment, boasting 817 sq ft of space with a NW/…
$877,948
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1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Experience modern living in New Malden, Surrey, where contemporary design meets the charm of…
$561,186
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2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Down Street Park
$576,441
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2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Enjoy the best of East London in Bow, with 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments offering the perfe…
$1,11M
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2 bedroom apartment in Lowestoft, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Lowestoft, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Situated along the revitalized waterfront, this exceptional residential development offers a…
$915,528
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2 bedroom apartment in Southampton, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Southampton, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
This exclusive new development offers a unique opportunity to experience contemporary rivers…
$899,358
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1 bedroom apartment in Manchester, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Manchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Imperial Tower
$318,036
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4 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
4 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
xperience the finest in riverside living at Powerhouse, Chelsea Waterfront. This luxurious d…
$16,12M
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2 bedroom apartment in Preston, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Preston, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Royal Prestige Park
$258,404
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2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Positioned in the heart of Canary Wharf, this stunning new development offers an exceptional…
$1,46M
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2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Wandsworth Mills offers an exclusive opportunity for investors looking to secure a property …
$1,36M
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3 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
This 1,154 sq ft (107.2 m2) three-bedroom apartment, offers a luxurious and spacious living …
$3,09M
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1 bedroom apartment in Southampton, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Southampton, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Set along the banks of the River Thames, this exceptional new development offers a unique bl…
$732,888
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2 bedroom apartment in Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Situated in the thriving town of Staines-upon-Thames, these modern homes present an exceptio…
$605,924
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Property types in United Kingdom

apartments
houses

Properties features in United Kingdom

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

Although Great Britain is located on an island, it is not very attractive as a resort. But its rich history can please with a huge number of ancient castles, estates and palaces. Modern megacities often alternate with small towns with authentic architecture, which attract investors who want to buy real estate in the UK.

What does buying property in the UK give and its features

Interest in UK real estate is growing, because it opens up many opportunities, be it investments, relocation or creating a cozy home for a family. Let's consider the main ones:

  • Stable real estate market. Local properties are considered a reliable investment due to the steady growth of prices against the background of stable demand.
  • Prestige. For some, buying property for sale in the UK means acquiring the status of a resident of a prestigious country.
  • Variety of options. The local real estate market is rich in a variety of options: from modern apartments to small mansions and cottages in the countryside.
  • Investment potential. Real estate prices in the UK grow by 3-5% annually.

UK Property Prices

The cost of residential properties for sale in the UK varies depending on the region, type of property and its condition. London remains the most expensive city, followed closely by Manchester, Edinburgh and Birmingham. Cheaper properties in Britain are best found away from the major cities.

UK real estate prices:

Property Type Average Price (in pounds)
Apartment in Central London 700,000–1,500,000
Suburban House 300,000–600,000
Countryside Cottage 250,000–500,000

Features of buying real estate in the United Kingdom

There are no strict restrictions on foreign nationals buying UK real estate for sale on the island, but the following points should be taken into account:

  • Taxes. Buyers pay Stamp Duty Land Tax, which depends on the value of the property and the buyer's residency status (from 2% to 12% and above).
  • Documents. The transaction will require a passport, proof of income and legal support.
  • Mortgage. Foreigners can take out a loan, but its terms will be stricter than for local residents.

After the purchase, you must pay the property tax (Council Tax) and maintenance costs annually. There are no mandatory requirements for retaining ownership of the property, so selling real estate in the UK is possible immediately after purchase.

Guides on Buying Real Estate in UK

How a Foreigner Can Buy Housing on Credit in Latvia, Lithuania, the UK and the Netherlands
How a Foreigner Can Buy Housing on Credit in Latvia, Lithuania, the UK and the Netherlands
There are a record low number of real estate transactions in 2023, but prices are remaining the same — all about UK real estate. Analytics from REALTING
There are a record low number of real estate transactions in 2023, but prices are remaining the same — all about UK real estate. Analytics from REALTING
UK Property 2025: Housing Market Analysis
UK Property 2025: Housing Market Analysis

UK Property FAQs

What are the average UK real estate prices?

The cost of real estate for sale in the UK ranges from 3,000 to 7,000 euros per square meter. Apartments, apartments, townhouses and houses are sold at these prices. For luxury properties in the center of major cities, property prices in the UK can be 30-50% higher than the market.

Where to choose real estate for sale in England?

For moving to permanent residence, the best choice is London and Liverpool. These cities have a well-developed infrastructure and many options for leisure and employment.

What documents do you need to present to buy property in the United Kingdom?

Foreigners must have a passport with them. You will also need to provide an extract on the legal origin of the money for the purchase.

Is it possible to sell real estate in the United Kingdom to stateless visitors?

Yes, foreigners without an English passport can freely purchase properties. You are allowed to buy real estate in England with the same rights as residents of the country. This allows you to use the property personally in the future, resell it, or rent it out.
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