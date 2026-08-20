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Residential properties for sale in Mauritius

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Grand Baie
11
Rivière du Rempart District
15
Grand Baie VCA East
11
Flacq
9
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31 property total found
3 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
$990,863
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House in Grand River South East, Mauritius
House
Grand River South East, Mauritius
$816
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House 12 rooms in Grand River South East, Mauritius
House 12 rooms
Grand River South East, Mauritius
Rooms 12
$11,07M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
7 room house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
7 room house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 7
$1,40M
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Apartment in Grand Baie VCA West, Mauritius
Apartment
Grand Baie VCA West, Mauritius
Floor 1
$676,118
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House in Grand Baie, Mauritius
House
Grand Baie, Mauritius
$1,00M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House 17 rooms in Grand River South East, Mauritius
House 17 rooms
Grand River South East, Mauritius
Rooms 17
Number of floors 3
$13,76M
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House in The Vale, Mauritius
House
The Vale, Mauritius
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 1
$1,07M
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8 room house in Grand River South East, Mauritius
8 room house
Grand River South East, Mauritius
Rooms 8
Number of floors 1
$3,61M
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3 bedroom house in Grand River South East, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand River South East, Mauritius
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
$2,68M
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3 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
$903,434
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mauritius
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
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House in Grand River South East, Mauritius
House
Grand River South East, Mauritius
$5,77M
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House 12 rooms in Grand River South East, Mauritius
House 12 rooms
Grand River South East, Mauritius
Rooms 12
Number of floors 2
$6,88M
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7 room house in The Vale, Mauritius
7 room house
The Vale, Mauritius
Rooms 7
Number of floors 1
$955,891
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Poste de Flacq VCA, Mauritius
Villa 6 bedrooms
Poste de Flacq VCA, Mauritius
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 758 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa options in Mauritius 🇲🇺Location: Belle Mare, east coast of MauritiusPrice: $10.4 – $13…
$13,60M
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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House in Grand River South East, Mauritius
House
Grand River South East, Mauritius
Number of floors 1
$3,38M
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4 bedroom house in Riviere du Rempart VCA, Mauritius
4 bedroom house
Riviere du Rempart VCA, Mauritius
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Exceptional view for this villa of great standing located in the village Azuri with its new …
$1,68M
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1 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
1 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Evaco, one of the leaders in luxury real estate in Mauritius, offers one of its most recent …
$469,444
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3 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
PENTHOUSE R+2 - GRAND BAIE Penthouse G + 2 for sale in Pereybere very close to the beach …
$501,917
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3 bedroom apartment in Grande Riviere Noire, Mauritius
3 bedroom apartment
Grande Riviere Noire, Mauritius
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 366 m²
$1,77M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grand Baie, Mauritius
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront Villa for sale in Mauritius in the heart of Grand Baie - Pointes aux Canoniers ac…
$1,65M
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3 bedroom house in Arsenal VCA, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Arsenal VCA, Mauritius
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Close to the sea, luxury hotels, a golf course, this new ongoing project offers luxury villa…
$612,643
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trou aux Biches, Mauritius
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trou aux Biches, Mauritius
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
The Essence, located a few steps from the glorious beach of Trou aux Biches, offers the ulti…
$825,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Flic en Flac, Mauritius
3 bedroom apartment
Flic en Flac, Mauritius
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
This 3 bedroom furnished apartment of ‘Ocean Garden 2’ in Flic en Flac is close to the sea a…
$645,000
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5 bedroom house in Cap Malheureux, Mauritius
5 bedroom house
Cap Malheureux, Mauritius
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
In a natural and innovative environment just a stone's throw from the sea, offering all the …
$4,85M
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3 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Apartment G + 2 for sale in Grand Baie very close to the beach accessible to foreigners 3…
$293,951
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4 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
4 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 590 m²
Pereybère country side: This villa under construction with a panoramic view offers you all t…
$1,80M
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3 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
NEW PROJECT in Grand Baie: Original design, this single storey villa will offer you a living…
$450,327
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2 bedroom apartment in Grand Baie, Mauritius
2 bedroom apartment
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
Grand Baie: In a luxury hotel-style private residence with reception, spa, restaurant, swimm…
$232,586
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Property types in Mauritius

apartments
houses

Properties features in Mauritius

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

Mauritius is an island state in the Indian Ocean. However, despite the name of the ocean, the island is far from India - it is located off the coast of Madagascar. As befits an island in the ocean, it looks like a classic tropical paradise with equatorial nature and many beaches.

Benefits of Properties for Sale in Mauritius

Buying property in Mauritius is attractive to investors because the government does not impose capital gains, inheritance or property taxes, which means you don't have to worry about paying 10-30% on top of the property purchase price.

  • Residence permit by investment. Purchasing a property in Mauritius from $375,000 allows you to obtain a residence permit for the buyer and his family, including spouses, children under 24 and parents.
  • High rental yields. The tourism sector provides demand for short-term rentals, and the island's geographical location makes it popular all year round.
  • Multilingual environment. Mauritius was once a French and then British colony. This made French and English official languages again.

Popular Areas of Mauritius for Foreigners to Buy Property

The tourist hub in the north of the island is Grand Bay. It is suitable for rental investment, as is most of the Mauritius property for sale. The average price is $320,000-650,000 for an apartment or villa.

Other popular areas:

  • Mont Choisy. A prestigious area with luxury villas on the first line. Average price: $550,000–1,300,000.
  • Tamarin. A western area popular with surfers and nature lovers. Both modern apartments and spacious homes are available. Average price: $270,000–$750,000.
  • Flic-en-Flac. A family-friendly area with relatively affordable housing for long-term residence. Average price: $210,000–480,000.
  • Black River. A quiet area with luxury developments and golf courses. Popular with wealthy buyers. Average price: $400,000–$900,000.

Mauritius Real Estate Prices

Local prices do not vary much depending on the location, since the island is small. The cost depends most on the type of property. The most expensive are villas on the first coastline, and the most affordable are apartments in the interior of the island.

Average house prices in Mauritius:

Property type Average price (USD) Characteristics
Apartments 150,000–400,000 1-2 bedrooms, resale or new build
Villas 400,000–2,000,000 3-5 bedrooms, often with the right to a residence permit
Townhouses 250,000–600,000 2-3 bedrooms, in residential complexes

Peculiarities of Buying a Property in Mauritius

Foreigners can buy real estate in Mauritius, but only under the government-approved PDS, IRS, RES programs. To participate in them, you do not need to submit applications, but simply purchase housing through an accredited Economic Development Board (EDB) developer or realtor. The purchase is automatically processed under the relevant scheme.

To purchase, you need a passport, proof of source of funds and a notarized sales contract. After the transaction has been notarized and payment has been completed, the documents are transferred to the Land Registry and the buyer receives a certificate of ownership.

Frequently asked questions about Mauritius real estate

What are the main advantages of investing in Mauritian real estate?

Thanks to political and economic stability and a strong tourism industry, this island nation is considered the best investment destination in Africa. The government of the country offers 3 programs for obtaining a residence permit for those who buy real estate in Mauritius in the amount of 375 thousand dollars. It is important that foreigners can buy housing in Mauritius on a freehold basis.

In which part of Mauritius do foreigners most often purchase housing?

Foreign citizens in most cases seek to buy property in Mauritius, located on the northern and northwestern coasts. It is there that the country's capital, Port Louis, is located, as well as Grand Bay, Perebeire, Trou aux Biches and other popular resorts.

What are the average Mauritius real estate prices?

Prices for real estate in Mauritius depend on the area and type of property. An apartment with 2-3 bedrooms in a resort area can be bought for 240-400 thousand US dollars. The cost of the house ranges from 500 thousand to 2 million US dollars.
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