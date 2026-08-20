Residential properties for sale in Mauritius

Mauritius is an island state in the Indian Ocean. However, despite the name of the ocean, the island is far from India - it is located off the coast of Madagascar. As befits an island in the ocean, it looks like a classic tropical paradise with equatorial nature and many beaches.

Benefits of Properties for Sale in Mauritius

Buying property in Mauritius is attractive to investors because the government does not impose capital gains, inheritance or property taxes, which means you don't have to worry about paying 10-30% on top of the property purchase price.

Residence permit by investment. Purchasing a property in Mauritius from $375,000 allows you to obtain a residence permit for the buyer and his family, including spouses, children under 24 and parents.

Purchasing a property in Mauritius from $375,000 allows you to obtain a residence permit for the buyer and his family, including spouses, children under 24 and parents. High rental yields. The tourism sector provides demand for short-term rentals, and the island's geographical location makes it popular all year round.

The tourism sector provides demand for short-term rentals, and the island's geographical location makes it popular all year round. Multilingual environment. Mauritius was once a French and then British colony. This made French and English official languages again.

Popular Areas of Mauritius for Foreigners to Buy Property

The tourist hub in the north of the island is Grand Bay. It is suitable for rental investment, as is most of the Mauritius property for sale. The average price is $320,000-650,000 for an apartment or villa.

Other popular areas:

Mont Choisy. A prestigious area with luxury villas on the first line. Average price: $550,000–1,300,000.

A prestigious area with luxury villas on the first line. Average price: $550,000–1,300,000. Tamarin. A western area popular with surfers and nature lovers. Both modern apartments and spacious homes are available. Average price: $270,000–$750,000.

A western area popular with surfers and nature lovers. Both modern apartments and spacious homes are available. Average price: $270,000–$750,000. Flic-en-Flac . A family-friendly area with relatively affordable housing for long-term residence. Average price: $210,000–480,000.

. A family-friendly area with relatively affordable housing for long-term residence. Average price: $210,000–480,000. Black River. A quiet area with luxury developments and golf courses. Popular with wealthy buyers. Average price: $400,000–$900,000.

Mauritius Real Estate Prices

Local prices do not vary much depending on the location, since the island is small. The cost depends most on the type of property. The most expensive are villas on the first coastline, and the most affordable are apartments in the interior of the island.

Average house prices in Mauritius:

Property type Average price (USD) Characteristics Apartments 150,000–400,000 1-2 bedrooms, resale or new build Villas 400,000–2,000,000 3-5 bedrooms, often with the right to a residence permit Townhouses 250,000–600,000 2-3 bedrooms, in residential complexes

Peculiarities of Buying a Property in Mauritius

Foreigners can buy real estate in Mauritius, but only under the government-approved PDS, IRS, RES programs. To participate in them, you do not need to submit applications, but simply purchase housing through an accredited Economic Development Board (EDB) developer or realtor. The purchase is automatically processed under the relevant scheme.

To purchase, you need a passport, proof of source of funds and a notarized sales contract. After the transaction has been notarized and payment has been completed, the documents are transferred to the Land Registry and the buyer receives a certificate of ownership.