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Residential properties for sale in Austria

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Vienna
118
Graz
27
Styria
40
Lower Austria
33
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225 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Vienna, Austria
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1 bedroom apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
DescriptionThis condominium has about 50 m2, consists of 2 rooms plus ancillary rooms and ba…
$404,001
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5 bedroom house in Sankt Kanzian am Klopeiner See, Austria
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5 bedroom house
Sankt Kanzian am Klopeiner See, Austria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 448 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover a rare opportunity in one of Southern Carinthia's most beautiful regions. The Haus/…
$681,812
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2 bedroom apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 bedroom apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 6
Very quiet, sunny, barrier-free, air-conditioned, low-energy - condominium with conservatory…
$1,02M
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Languages
English, Deutsch
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3 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
Near VotivkircheOn the border with the 1st Viennese district is this impressive object of an…
$4,35M
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7 room house in Krems an der Donau, Austria
7 room house
Krems an der Donau, Austria
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
The historic old town is within walking distance, very good transport connections and about …
$1,73M
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3 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Brigittenau, immediately next to the Augarten, tram line 5 in front of the doorRenovated apa…
$439,622
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TekceTekce
5 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
5 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Near VotivkircheThis impressive antique property, located next to the 1st district of Vienna…
$3,10M
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Penthouse 3 rooms in Lechnerschaft, Austria
Penthouse 3 rooms
Lechnerschaft, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/1
Description: This exclusive penthouse is for sale in the prime location of Millstatt. The b…
$1,15M
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2 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor -2
The apartment is in a quiet residential area in the 13. District of Hietzing, near the Schön…
$335,501
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4 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 4/6
Mexikoplatz, Vorgartenstraße, next to UNO-City and Prater Park.Penthouse maisonette with air…
$1,21M
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4 room house in Paudorf, Austria
4 room house
Paudorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 532 m²
Description This sunny and family-friendly new construction project is located in a top loca…
$577,212
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3 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Turkenschain Park Petzleinsdorf Castle Park * AKH Vienna * Weeringer Straße * Schools and un…
$2,49M
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Villa 5 rooms in Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Villa 5 rooms
Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 437 m²
Number of floors 2
FontanaGolfClub(FONTANA)Luxurious fully furnished villa with a large terrace and garage in F…
$4,60M
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2 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 2
Floor 1
ottakringModern 2-room apartment in a new building with a balcony and private garden This m…
$370,208
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4 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
The apartment is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Vienna - in Weiburgasse in …
$5,77M
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2 room apartment in Graz, Austria
2 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Floor 4
The apartment is located in Körösiestraße in the popular Geidorf district. This location off…
$179,700
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2 room apartment in Schrocken, Austria
2 room apartment
Schrocken, Austria
Rooms 2
Number of floors 7
Space LechApartment A0-14 Orientation: North East Investor Apartment in the Austrian Alps …
$1,01M
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4 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
The apartment is located in the best area in Beatricgasse in the third district of Vienna. T…
$3,46M
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Villa 5 rooms in Vienna, Austria
Villa 5 rooms
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 3
The villa is located in one of the most prestigious residential areas of the 13th Viennese m…
$1,72M
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2 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 582 m²
Top-Renovated Old Building Apartment with Sunny Garden in Ottakring In the high ground of a…
$345,865
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Apartment in Bad Sauerbrunn, Austria
Apartment
Bad Sauerbrunn, Austria
Bathrooms count 4
Area 770 m²
Bad Sauerbrunn is a traditional resort known for its healing springs and activities, as well…
$1,73M
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7 room house in Giesshubl, Austria
7 room house
Giesshubl, Austria
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 046 m²
This unique house is located on an elevated position in a quiet and peaceful location in Gie…
$4,97M
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9 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
9 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 401 m²
Number of floors 4
Excellent transport accessibility: 2 minutes walk to Unter Sankt Veit station, U4. Developed…
$3,46M
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4 room house in Weidlingbach, Austria
4 room house
Weidlingbach, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 802 m²
Welcome to Weidlingbach, one of the most sought-after residential areas in the idyllic surro…
$913,951
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6 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
6 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 1
DieWohnungliegtimexklusiven19.BezirkDöbling,direktanderDonauundnahedemWienerwald,wasidealfür…
$2,66M
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2 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor -1/4
The apartment is in excellent location in the heart of Döbling. Döblinger Hauptstraße is one…
$517,758
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3 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 3
Welcome to an apartment that combines everything that life in Vienna is valued for: historic…
$726,972
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Apartment in Vienna, Austria
Apartment
Vienna, Austria
Area 105 m²
Floor 3
Location. In an excellent location in the 4th district of Vienna, on the charming street of…
$728,170
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Apartment in Austria
Apartment
Austria
In the immediate vicinity of Neustift am Valde you can enjoy nature, while all the necessary…
$2,14M
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3 room house in Vienna, Austria
3 room house
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
$924,363
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Property types in Austria

apartments
houses

Properties features in Austria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury

Austria is a country with a rich cultural heritage. Its capital, Vienna, has been repeatedly recognized as one of the best cities in the world to live in.

Advantages of buying real estate in Austria

Buying property in Austria offers a number of advantages:

  • Stable economy. The Austrian economy is resistant to external challenges due to the fact that most of it is involved in the service sector and does not depend on fluctuations in resource prices.
  • High quality of life. Particular emphasis in the development of the state is placed on improving the quality of life through increased security and a developed healthcare sector.
  • Developed transport network. Austria is located in the center of Western Europe and is a link for surrounding countries, so the infrastructure in the country is well developed.
  • Attractive nature and culture. Mountains, lakes and historical cities make Austria attractive for living and recreation.
  • Investment opportunities. Despite the fact that the average cost of housing in Austria is higher than in most European countries, the local real estate market shows stable growth, providing potential profit from renting or subsequent sale.

Real estate prices in Austria

The prices of property for sale in Austria vary depending on the region, type of property and its location. As of December 2024, the average price per square meter is around €4,611 euros.

Here are some examples of real estate for sale in Austria in different regions:

  • Vienna: the average price per square meter is around €4,625 euros.
  • Vorarlberg: one of the most expensive regions, where the price per square meter reaches €4,829 euros.
  • Burgenland: a more affordable region with a price of around €2,436 euros per square meter.
  • Styria: the average cost is €2,723 euros per square meter.

It should be noted that it is now possible to buy housing in Austria cheaper than in 2023, when prices were 2.5% higher. Moreover, the downward trend in the price of Austrian housing continues.

Popular cities and regions in Austria for buying a property

When choosing a place to buy a property, it is worth paying attention to the following cities and regions:

  • Vienna. The capital of Austria is one of the oldest cities in Europe with a rich cultural heritage and vibrant city life. You can buy a one-room apartment in Vienna for an average of €256,335.
  • Salzburg. A city of historical buildings and mountains. The average cost of apartments here varies from €4,822 to €6,865 per square meter, and houses from €2,869 to €7,273 per square meter, which is significantly higher than the national average. Prices are especially high in the central areas.
  • Innsbruck. A city in the heart of the Alps, popular among winter sports enthusiasts. The average cost of apartments here is about €5,216 per square meter, and houses - up to €7,015 per square meter.
  • Graz. The second largest city in Austria with developed infrastructure and more affordable housing prices. The average price per square meter is about €2,723.
  • Klagenfurt. A city in the south of the country, known for its lakes and picturesque landscapes. Real estate in Klagenfurt, Austria, is sold at a price of about €2,520 per square meter for apartments and about €2,407 for houses.

Features of purchasing housing in Austria

When purchasing real estate in Austria, the following aspects must be taken into account:

  • Taxes and fees. The buyer is obliged to pay a property transfer tax (3.5% of the value), notary fees (about 1.5%) and registration fees (1.1%). General additional costs can range from 5% to 11% of the property value.
  • Documents. A valid passport, proof of financial solvency and, in some cases (properties in border areas), permission from local authorities to purchase real estate are required.
  • Requirements for foreigners. Citizens of EU countries have the same rights as Austrians when purchasing real estate. Citizens of third countries (e.g. Russia) may need to obtain special permission from local authorities.
  • Purchase process. The transaction usually includes several stages: choosing the property, signing preliminary and main contracts, payment and registering the property rights in the land registry. The process can take from several weeks to several months.
  • Financing. Mortgages are available, but the terms depend on the buyer's status and financial situation. In 2024, mortgage interest rates in Austria averaged around 4% per annum.

Guides on Buying Real Estate in Austria

Mortgage for Real Estate in Austria: Current Rates and Conditions
Mortgage for Real Estate in Austria: Current Rates and Conditions
Moving to Austria: Updated Visa Rules, Cost of Living & Expat Tips
Moving to Austria: Updated Visa Rules, Cost of Living & Expat Tips
Buying Real Estate in Austria: Main Stages, Prices, and Regional Features
Buying Real Estate in Austria: Main Stages, Prices, and Regional Features
23 Vienna Districts: Full Overview and Real Estate Prices
23 Vienna Districts: Full Overview and Real Estate Prices

Frequently asked questions about property for sale in Austria

What is the average price of real estate in Austria?

Prices per square of housing vary, depending on the region. The most expensive prices are set in the capital of Vienna and the tourist area of Vorarlberg. 1 sq. meter here costs an average of 5000 euros. In elite housing and mansions prices are 2 times higher.The cheapest property in Austria is in Burgenland and Styria. The cost of a square in these regions does not exceed 2700 euros.

What are the requirements for foreigners buying property in Austria?

Foreigners need permission from the State Austrian Commission to acquire real estate. To buy a house in Austria, you will also need to open a local bank account for settlement with the seller and confirm the legality of the money by providing certificates from the tax office.

Do foreigners need to pay taxes and fees when buying Austrian real estate?

Foreign persons have to pay the transfer of ownership tax and registration fee. The value of the first is 3.5% of the cadastral price of real estate in Austria, the second - 1.1%.
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