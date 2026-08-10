Residential properties for sale in Cambodia

Cambodia is located in Southeast Asia and is best known for its Angkor Wat complex, rightfully considered one of the Lesser Wonders of the World. The local real estate market is rapidly growing on the coast of Sihanoukville, thanks to the relatively low cost of housing in Cambodia and simplified legislation for foreign investors.

Benefits of Buying Property in Cambodia

Properties in Cambodia are actively developing projects in Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville, targeting expats and tourists. Let's look at the key advantages of such a purchase.

High rental yield. Condominiums in Phnom Penh offer 6-8% per annum, which is higher than in Bangkok (4-6%).

Condominiums in Phnom Penh offer 6-8% per annum, which is higher than in Bangkok (4-6%). Accessibility for foreigners. Since 2010, foreigners have been able to purchase property in Cambodia in any residential complex, provided that the total share of apartments for foreigners does not exceed 70%.

Since 2010, foreigners have been able to purchase property in Cambodia in any residential complex, provided that the total share of apartments for foreigners does not exceed 70%. Low taxes. No stamp duty on properties up to $210,000, and property tax of just 0.1% on properties over $25,000.

Popular Areas with Cambodian Real Estate for Sale

Foreigners prefer areas with developed infrastructure and proximity to business or tourist centers. Phnom Penh dominates with 75% of transactions, but Sihanoukville and Siem Reap are not far behind, and are gaining popularity due to lower prices.

Popular areas for buying property in Cambodia with example average prices:

District Description Average cost (USD/sq.m) Daun Penh (Phnom Penh) The historic center with Sisowath Quay and the Royal Palace; 80% of transactions are rentals to expats 3200–4200 BKK1 (Phnom Penh) An upscale neighborhood with international schools (ISPP), restaurants, and the AEON Mall shopping center; demand for secondary housing 2600–3600 Toul Kork (Phnom Penh) A quiet area with villas and borey; popular with families; the Chip Mong shopping center is under construction nearby 1800–2800 Sihanoukville Otres Beach Resort and Casino; Prices to Rise 10% in 2025 Due to Port and Airport 1200–3000 Siem Reap Angkor Wat's tourist center; focus on guesthouses and apartments for rent 1000–2500

Property Prices in Cambodia

Local housing prices vary by location and property type: you can find modest studio apartments for $30,000 and expensive villas for $500,000. Condominiums are popular with foreigners due to the opportunity to obtain full ownership rights. Property in Cambodia can be purchased at a more favorable price in properties with pre-sale discounts. Developers offer price concessions of up to 20% of the asking price.

Average property prices in Cambodia:

Object type Average price (USD) Studio (condo) 50,000–120,000 Borey (townhouse) 100,000–200,000 Villa 250,000–600,000 Commercial 2000–5000/sq.m

The Nuances of Buying Real Estate in Cambodia

Foreigners can purchase local real estate, but there are some caveats. The law prohibits direct land ownership, but allows the purchase of apartments above the ground floor. Land can be leased for 50-99 years. Therefore, if you invest in Cambodian real estate specifically in houses or villas, the ownership will extend only to the building itself, while the land will have to be leased.