Residential properties for sale in Cambodia

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Cambodia Real Estate

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Phnom Penh
418
Siem Reap
107
Khan Boeng Keng Kang
77
Khan Chamkar Mon
46
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578 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
2 bedroom apartment
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 9/38
Spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms of 75 sq. on the 9th floor with a panoramic view of the c…
$84,467
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 286 m²
Floor 2
This beautiful 4-bedroom villa for sale in a prime location of Siem Reap, just minutes away …
$240,000
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 4
A stylish 2-bedroom condo is now available in Rose Apple Square, one of Siem Reap’s most pre…
$250,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 18/39
Buy an apartment in Cambodia, in installments from the developer, in Time Square 11. Offer: …
$50,092
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4 bedroom house in Sangkat Kouk Khleang, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Kouk Khleang, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
📣📣វីឡាភ្លោះខ្នាតធំ ត្រូវការលក់បន្ទាន់ 📍ទីតាំង: ក្នុងបុរីពិភពថ្មី សំរោងអណ្តែត 💲តម្លៃលក់: 280,…
$280,000
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4 bedroom house in Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 201 m²
Floor 3
Are you looking for a unique home with a blend of modern living and natural surroundings? Th…
$265,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
3 bedroom apartment
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 41/45
🌟 Wyndham Garden BKK1 - 5★ lifestyle in the most prestigious area of Phnom PenhAn exceptiona…
$1,15M
VAT
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Condo 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Condo 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 239 m²
4 Bedroom Unit - 239 sqm - Vue Aston by The Peninsula Capital Co., Ltd
Price on request
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4 bedroom house in Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 173 m²
Floor 3
This premium 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom villa offers a sophisticated living experience in the pre…
$300,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 m²
Elegant 5-Bedroom Villa for Sale in Borey Peng Huoth – Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh An exciting b…
$4,50M
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1 bedroom apartment in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 30
Two-room apartment 60 sq m There are 29 countries in the LUXOVA LCD.Apartment on the 30th fl…
$84,318
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4 bedroom house in Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Floor 2
‼️‼️ Special Forced Sale Price $250,000 ‼️‼️ For Sale : Modern Twin Villa at Veal Svol, Near…
$250,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
2 bedroom apartment
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 45/47
Exclusive real estate option in the center of the capital of Cambodia- in Phnom Penh with a …
$169,680
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Apartment in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Apartment
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Area 38 m²
🏝️ 🔥 📍 🌊🚐 💎 ✔ ✔ ✔ 🏡 ✔ 6 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ 💰 ✔ ✔ 30% ✔ ✔ 40 % 📅 С📈 ✔ ✔ ✔ 🔥 ✔ ✔ ✔ ⚠️ ⚠️ 📩 🌍 кл — у 👍🏝️ 🔥…
$44,251
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3 bedroom apartment in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
3 bedroom apartment
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 43/47
Exclusive real estate option in the center of the capital of Cambodia- in Phnom Penh with a …
$185,070
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Kingston Royale – Spacious 2-Bedroom Living in Boeung Tompun Experience elevated urban livin…
$60,229
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Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 18
Chip Mong ខុនដូរលក់បន្ទាន់🔥 ‼️‼️ FOR SALE $53,000 បន្ទប់គេង ១ នៅផាកលែនឌីខេ 🔥 - ONE Bedroom -…
$53,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 21/46
Premium 5-star hotel complex in the center of BKK1 district, Phnom PenhWyndham Garden BKK1 (…
$221,522
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1 bedroom apartment in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Time Castle 11 - BKK3 | Phnom Penh | Cambodia. 1+1 apartments in Time Castle 11 (TS 11): …
$56,700
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4 bedroom house in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 72 m²
Floor 2
Cozy Shophouse for Sale on Street 454 This charming shophouse on Street 454 presents a fanta…
$320,000
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2 bedroom house in Svay Thom, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Svay Thom, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
This elegant flat house for sale in Borey Tourism. This property combines convenience with m…
$70,000
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
2 Bedroom Unit - 74 sqm - Vue Aston by The Peninsula Capital Co., Ltd
Price on request
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Apartment in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Apartment
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
🚀 R&F City, Phnom Penh – ready-made apartments with infrastructure in a strategic location o…
$50,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 9
Cambodia is a developing country at a mega speed. LZ Sea View Premium is located in Sihanouk…
Price on request
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6 bedroom house in Sangkat Kilomaetr Lekh Prammuoy, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Sangkat Kilomaetr Lekh Prammuoy, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Area 94 m²
Floor 3
Discover a well-designed family home offering 200 sqm of living space on a 94 sqm plot , per…
$120,000
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1 room studio apartment in Cambodia
1 room studio apartment
Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 12
Beautiful apartment with one bedroom 37 m2, with clean finish on the first coastlineCambodia…
Price on request
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Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
1-Bedroom Condo for Sale at Time Square 7 – Toul Kork Discover modern urban living at Tim…
$72,000
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4 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 3
Positioned in the heart of Phnom Penh’s primary expatriate and business zone, this 3-story s…
$800,000
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Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover urban comfort in this charming 1-bed, 1-bath condo for sale in vibrant Pur SenChey,…
$86,400
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4 bedroom house in Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 78 m²
Floor 3
Don't miss this incredible opportunity to own a beautiful house in one of Phnom Penh's most …
$165,000
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Property types in Cambodia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Cambodia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

Cambodia is located in Southeast Asia and is best known for its Angkor Wat complex, rightfully considered one of the Lesser Wonders of the World. The local real estate market is rapidly growing on the coast of Sihanoukville, thanks to the relatively low cost of housing in Cambodia and simplified legislation for foreign investors.

Benefits of Buying Property in Cambodia

Properties in Cambodia are actively developing projects in Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville, targeting expats and tourists. Let's look at the key advantages of such a purchase.

  • High rental yield. Condominiums in Phnom Penh offer 6-8% per annum, which is higher than in Bangkok (4-6%).
  • Accessibility for foreigners. Since 2010, foreigners have been able to purchase property in Cambodia in any residential complex, provided that the total share of apartments for foreigners does not exceed 70%.
  • Low taxes. No stamp duty on properties up to $210,000, and property tax of just 0.1% on properties over $25,000.

Popular Areas with Cambodian Real Estate for Sale 

Foreigners prefer areas with developed infrastructure and proximity to business or tourist centers. Phnom Penh dominates with 75% of transactions, but Sihanoukville and Siem Reap are not far behind, and are gaining popularity due to lower prices.

Popular areas for buying property in Cambodia with example average prices:

District Description Average cost (USD/sq.m)
Daun Penh (Phnom Penh) The historic center with Sisowath Quay and the Royal Palace; 80% of transactions are rentals to expats 3200–4200
BKK1 (Phnom Penh) An upscale neighborhood with international schools (ISPP), restaurants, and the AEON Mall shopping center; demand for secondary housing 2600–3600
Toul Kork (Phnom Penh) A quiet area with villas and borey; popular with families; the Chip Mong shopping center is under construction nearby 1800–2800
Sihanoukville Otres Beach Resort and Casino; Prices to Rise 10% in 2025 Due to Port and Airport 1200–3000
Siem Reap Angkor Wat's tourist center; focus on guesthouses and apartments for rent 1000–2500

Property Prices in Cambodia

Local housing prices vary by location and property type: you can find modest studio apartments for $30,000 and expensive villas for $500,000. Condominiums are popular with foreigners due to the opportunity to obtain full ownership rights. Property in Cambodia can be purchased at a more favorable price in properties with pre-sale discounts. Developers offer price concessions of up to 20% of the asking price.

Average property prices in Cambodia:

Object type Average price (USD)
Studio (condo) 50,000–120,000
Borey (townhouse) 100,000–200,000
Villa 250,000–600,000
Commercial 2000–5000/sq.m

The Nuances of Buying Real Estate in Cambodia

Foreigners can purchase local real estate, but there are some caveats. The law prohibits direct land ownership, but allows the purchase of apartments above the ground floor. Land can be leased for 50-99 years. Therefore, if you invest in Cambodian real estate specifically in houses or villas, the ownership will extend only to the building itself, while the land will have to be leased.

Frequently asked questions about real estate in Cambodia

What are the benefits of buying real estate in Cambodia?

Cambodia properties for sale are highly attractive for investment. Local real estate increases in price by 5% annually - this allows you to resell it profitably in a few years.
Cambodian housing also generates good rental income. The annual profit is 8-10%. If you buy real estate in Cambodia in popular resorts, you can have access to the best beaches in the world all year round.

Which Cambodian cities are the most popular places to buy housing?

Foreign investors are showing high demand for properties located in the popular resorts of Sihanoukville, Kampot and Battambang. Here apartments and houses are purchased for personal use and rental.
Foreigners moving to the country for permanent residence often seek to buy real estate in Cambodia in Phnom Penh. The capital has everything you need for a comfortable stay.

What are the average housing prices in Cambodia?

Prices per sq. meter range from 1500 to 4000 euros. The maximum cost is for properties in the capital and popular resorts. Houses and apartments in small towns and villages are sold at minimal prices.
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