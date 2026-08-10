Residential properties for sale in Hungary

Hungary is located in the central part of Europe, and although it is landlocked, like neighboring Romania, it has its own characteristics. The country attracts visitors with the largest lake in Europe, Balaton. There are also over 1,000 thermal springs in the country, which in turn is an excellent basis for buying real estate in Hungary, especially for rent.

Advantages of Buying a Property in Hungary

The Hungarian real estate for sale is characterized by moderate property prices. According to the statistical office KSH, from 2015 to 2024 average cost of housing in Budapest has grown steadily by 8–10% per year, and there have been no sharp price fluctuations even during the pandemic.

Other advantages of buying real estate in Hungary:

High rental yield. In Budapest, rental yields are 5-7% per annum, which is higher than the average in Eastern Europe of about 4-5%. The annual flow of 15 million tourists increases the demand for short-term rentals.

In Budapest, rental yields are 5-7% per annum, which is higher than the average in Eastern Europe of about 4-5%. The annual flow of 15 million tourists increases the demand for short-term rentals. Unique thermal resources. The large number of thermal springs and mineral waters is due to the country's location in the Carpathian geosynclinal depression, where the thickness of the earth's crust is relatively small. However, on the other hand, this is why earthquakes occur in Hungary.

The large number of thermal springs and mineral waters is due to the country's location in the Carpathian geosynclinal depression, where the thickness of the earth's crust is relatively small. However, on the other hand, this is why earthquakes occur in Hungary. Loyal policy for foreigners. The local real estate market does not restrict the sale of real estate in Hungary to foreigners - the only exception is agricultural land.

Property Prices in Hungary

Property for sale in Hungary remains one of the most affordable in Europe - the average price per square meter is about 1900 euros. In Austria it is 4500 euros, and in Germany - 5000 euros.

Average house prices in Hungary:

Property type Region/City Average price (€/m²) Apartment (new building) Budapest 2800–3800 Apartment (secondary) Budapest 1900–2600 House The environs of Balaton 1300–2100 Apartments Heviz 1600–2300 Commercial real estate Budapest 3200–5500

How to Buy Property in Hungary

Buying a home in Hungary is not difficult, and the whole process begins with finding a suitable property. It is better to use the services of local realtors, since otherwise you will have to independently check the documents and take an extract from the real estate register to confirm the absence of encumbrances on the property.

Next, the parties sign a preliminary agreement, and the buyer makes a deposit (usually 10%). After full payment through a notary, the transaction is registered in the land registry within 30-60 days. Unfortunately, buying a home does not automatically entitle a foreigner to a residence permit, but it can be part of an investment program (through business immigration).

Where to Buy Property in Hungary

Budapest, as the capital of the country, leads in the number of transactions (about 40% of the total). Districts V (center), VI (Terézváros) and XIII (Angyalföld) attract investors due to the high demand for rent. The average yield is 6% per annum.

Real estate near Lake Balaton is a resort real estate center, where tourists often stay. Therefore, local properties are most often bought as an investment for renting out with a profit of up to 5% per annum.

Heviz is a resort with the largest thermal lake in Europe. The demand for apartments for rent to tourists is growing steadily – about 10% annually.

The second largest city in Hungary is Debrecen. It has 200,000 residents, but the main thing is the prices. Apartments here are 20-30% cheaper than in Budapest, and the rental market is growing thanks to students.

Another popular city among students is Szeged. It is home to the university of the same name, which is why the local market is particularly in demand for secondary housing. Students provide income from medium-term rentals of up to 6% per annum.