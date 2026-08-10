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Residential properties for sale in Hungary

;
Budapest
65
Central Hungary
88
Transdanubia
22
Western Transdanubia
17
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112 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
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2 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 6/7
Penthouse Experience Near Bakáts Square – 76 m² Apartment + 40 m² Panoramic Terrace + 2 Park…
$672,314
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2 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
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2 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/3
Located at the quiet end of Murányi Street, just a short walk from Városliget, this bright a…
$293,514
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Languages
English, Hungarian
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
In the prestigious V district of Budapest, in the heart of Lipótváros, a fully renovated apa…
$680,660
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Apartment in Budapest, Hungary
Apartment
Budapest, Hungary
A premium rooftop development is underway in Budapest’s District VI at Jókai Street 10, wher…
$318,968
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
House
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Area 330 000 m²
In the small village of Iliny, located in northern Hungary near Balassagyarmat in the Nógrád…
$1,14M
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4 bedroom house in Csomor, Hungary
4 bedroom house
Csomor, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Luxury Family Home with Panoramic View in Csömör – Move-in Ready For sale in the peaceful…
$856,697
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Condo 1 bedroom in Budapest, Hungary
Condo 1 bedroom
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive Designer Apartment for Sale in Duna-Pest Residences An exceptional, fully furnish…
$345,200
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Apartment in Budapest, Hungary
Apartment
Budapest, Hungary
$180,263
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/4
The historic center of Budapest. Within walking distance there are Parliament, Basilica, Ope…
$871,455
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Budapest, Hungary
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Floor 9/9
Perfectly positioned on the 9th floor of the Residences, a contemporary masterpiece, this pe…
$3,11M
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Apartment in Budapest, Hungary
Apartment
Budapest, Hungary
$274,383
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 2 rooms in Kemeneshogyesz, Hungary
Villa 2 rooms
Kemeneshogyesz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
On the left bank of the Marcal River, between Magyargencs and Szergény, lies the small villa…
$63,378
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House in Budapest, Hungary
House
Budapest, Hungary
This luxury-designed, 149 m² (gross) semi-detached home with three balconies, a terrace, pri…
$1,05M
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Habita
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2 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/5
7 district, historical center, Erzsébet krt., beautiful building, apartment for 3 et., eleva…
$408,088
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Villa 11 rooms in Rigacs, Hungary
Villa 11 rooms
Rigacs, Hungary
Rooms 11
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
A well-kept facility in the Central Transdanubia region with wide use opportunities and a la…
$259,756
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3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
For sale is a stylish, fully renovated apartment in the bustling 7th district of Budapest (E…
$260,338
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4 bedroom Mansion in Solymar, Hungary
4 bedroom Mansion
Solymar, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 2
On the border of Budapest in Shoymar, the house of construction in 2018, 430 m2, 2 storey wi…
$1,40M
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3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
In the historical center of Budapest, an exclusive apartment of 83 m2 is offered for sale, l…
$677,151
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Apartment in Budapest, Hungary
Apartment
Budapest, Hungary
$797,624
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
For sale is a fully renovated apartment of about 32 m2, located in the historic quarter of P…
$177,881
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4 bedroom house in Rackeve, Hungary
4 bedroom house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
In one of Ráckeve’s most exclusive and naturally captivating locations, at the tip of Balabá…
$1,17M
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House in Rackeve, Hungary
House
Rackeve, Hungary
In one of Ráckeve’s most exclusive and naturally captivating locations, at the tip of Balabá…
$1,24M
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
2 bedroom apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/3
In the heart of Keszthely, just a short walk from Lake Balaton, a two-level apartment with t…
$193,647
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2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
For sale is a bright and cozy 2-room apartment of 56 m2 with a terrace, located on the 2nd f…
$307,930
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House in Paloznak, Hungary
House
Paloznak, Hungary
$797,305
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
6 bedroom house in Budapest, Hungary
6 bedroom house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
This exceptional 360 m² family house sits on a 420 m² plot in a peaceful, green area of Buda…
$591,420
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House in Budapest, Hungary
House
Budapest, Hungary
A beautifully maintained, detached family house is for sale in Zugló’s most sought-after “Go…
$985,863
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Spacious. Light. Central. This stylish apartment in the 8th, historic district of Budapest P…
$425,055
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Apartment in Budapest, Hungary
Apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Fully Renovated, Move-in Ready 52 m² Brick Apartment in Excellent Location in Budapest near …
$255,240
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Habita
Languages
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Villa 6 rooms in Pomaz, Hungary
Villa 6 rooms
Pomaz, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 243 m²
In one of the quietest areas of 2013 Pomaz is offered for sale a modern, detached residentia…
$599,721
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Property types in Hungary

apartments
houses

Properties features in Hungary

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury

Hungary is located in the central part of Europe, and although it is landlocked, like neighboring Romania, it has its own characteristics. The country attracts visitors with the largest lake in Europe, Balaton. There are also over 1,000 thermal springs in the country, which in turn is an excellent basis for buying real estate in Hungary, especially for rent.

Advantages of Buying a Property in Hungary

The Hungarian real estate for sale is characterized by moderate property prices. According to the statistical office KSH, from 2015 to 2024 average cost of housing in Budapest has grown steadily by 8–10% per year, and there have been no sharp price fluctuations even during the pandemic.

Other advantages of buying real estate in Hungary:

  • High rental yield. In Budapest, rental yields are 5-7% per annum, which is higher than the average in Eastern Europe of about 4-5%. The annual flow of 15 million tourists increases the demand for short-term rentals.
  • Unique thermal resources. The large number of thermal springs and mineral waters is due to the country's location in the Carpathian geosynclinal depression, where the thickness of the earth's crust is relatively small. However, on the other hand, this is why earthquakes occur in Hungary.
  • Loyal policy for foreigners. The local real estate market does not restrict the sale of real estate in Hungary to foreigners - the only exception is agricultural land.

Property Prices in Hungary

Property for sale in Hungary remains one of the most affordable in Europe - the average price per square meter is about 1900 euros. In Austria it is 4500 euros, and in Germany - 5000 euros.

Average house prices in Hungary:

Property type Region/City Average price (€/m²)
Apartment (new building) Budapest 2800–3800
Apartment (secondary) Budapest 1900–2600
House The environs of Balaton 1300–2100
Apartments Heviz 1600–2300
Commercial real estate Budapest 3200–5500

How to Buy Property in Hungary

Buying a home in Hungary is not difficult, and the whole process begins with finding a suitable property. It is better to use the services of local realtors, since otherwise you will have to independently check the documents and take an extract from the real estate register to confirm the absence of encumbrances on the property.

Next, the parties sign a preliminary agreement, and the buyer makes a deposit (usually 10%). After full payment through a notary, the transaction is registered in the land registry within 30-60 days. Unfortunately, buying a home does not automatically entitle a foreigner to a residence permit, but it can be part of an investment program (through business immigration).

Where to Buy Property in Hungary

Budapest, as the capital of the country, leads in the number of transactions (about 40% of the total). Districts V (center), VI (Terézváros) and XIII (Angyalföld) attract investors due to the high demand for rent. The average yield is 6% per annum.

Real estate near Lake Balaton is a resort real estate center, where tourists often stay. Therefore, local properties are most often bought as an investment for renting out with a profit of up to 5% per annum.

Heviz is a resort with the largest thermal lake in Europe. The demand for apartments for rent to tourists is growing steadily – about 10% annually.

The second largest city in Hungary is Debrecen. It has 200,000 residents, but the main thing is the prices. Apartments here are 20-30% cheaper than in Budapest, and the rental market is growing thanks to students.

Another popular city among students is Szeged. It is home to the university of the same name, which is why the local market is particularly in demand for secondary housing. Students provide income from medium-term rentals of up to 6% per annum.

Guides on Buying Real Estate in Hungary

Hungary Permanent Residence (PR) and Residency Permits: Complete Guide
Hungary Permanent Residence (PR) and Residency Permits: Complete Guide
Latest Changes and News in the Hungarian Real Estate Market
Latest Changes and News in the Hungarian Real Estate Market
Hungarian Property Market: Price Analysis and Step-by-Step Buying Guide
Hungarian Property Market: Price Analysis and Step-by-Step Buying Guide

Frequently asked questions about real estate in Hungary

What is the average cost per square meter of real estate for sale in Hungary?

Prices per square meter depend on the location of the property. The most expensive properties in Hungary are found in the capital — Budapest. Here, a meter costs from 1,500 to 3,500 euros, depending on the technical condition.
In other locations, sellers ask for a square meter from 600 to 1600 euros. In the primary market and for premium class properties, prices may be 10-15% higher.

In which cities is it worth buying property in Hungary?

For personal accommodation, the best choice is Budapest. The capital offers a developed infrastructure, good opportunities for employment and obtaining a prestigious education.
To move to permanent residence, it is also worth considering offers for the sale of real estate in Hungary in the popular resorts of Debrecen and Eger. This is the optimal choice for those looking for a quiet place to stay with all amenities.

What documents do you need to have with you to buy a home in Hungary?

Foreign buyers require a passport from their home country. You will also need to obtain permission to purchase the property from the Hungarian Land Committee. The government agency makes its decision within 2-4 weeks.
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