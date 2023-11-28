Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Hungary

Debreceni jaras
500
Debrecen
459
Southern Great Plain
391
Pecsi jaras
383
Gödöllő Regional Unit
378
Siofoki jaras
367
Keszthelyi jaras
335
Pecs
311
Show more
13 567 properties total found
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Budapest, Hungary
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 082 m²
Number of floors 4
Would you like a truly special home for your family, where every room has a balcony? Would y…
€1,36M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 3/3
A fully renovated 2 in 1, high-class, elegant apartment is looking for a new owner in downto…
€349,000
Leave a request
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mateszalka, Hungary
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mateszalka, Hungary
Rooms 30
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 170 m²
Number of floors 2
In a popular residential area of Mátészalka, a modern family house built in 1995, with brick…
€466,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
4 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 227 m²
€1,79M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
4 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
€763,840
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
4 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
€271,295
Leave a request
6 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
6 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
€750,671
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€117,210
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€100,063
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€230,469
Leave a request
2 room house in Erd, Hungary
2 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€210,451
Leave a request
House in Hungary
House
Hungary
Area 90 m²
€0
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€106,674
Leave a request
4 room house in Felsooers, Hungary
4 room house
Felsooers, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€197,545
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
€468,577
Leave a request
3 room house in Lajosmizse, Hungary
3 room house
Lajosmizse, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€192,014
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 room apartment
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€374,967
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€118,264
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 room apartment
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€369,304
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€168,308
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Koroeshegy, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€342,227
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 room apartment
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€367,881
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€91,924
Leave a request
4 room house in Pocsmegyer, Hungary
4 room house
Pocsmegyer, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€155,929
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€181,478
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€84,022
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Koroeshegy, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€274,166
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
€98,772
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€122,478
Leave a request
3 room house in Radockoelked, Hungary
3 room house
Radockoelked, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
€77,701
Leave a request

Property types in Hungary

apartments
houses

Properties features in Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir