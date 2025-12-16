Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ecuador

4 bedroom house in Quito, Ecuador
4 bedroom house
Quito, Ecuador
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 635 m²
Number of floors 4
THREE CENTURIES OF HISTORY   On the main street of the colonial city of Quito, known a…
$1,40M
VAT
Private seller
Languages
English, Español
3 bedroom house in Tumbaco, Ecuador
3 bedroom house
Tumbaco, Ecuador
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 368 m²
Floor 1/2
Modern house FOR SALE in Viña del Chiche Urbanization, Hilacril Sector, Tumbaco, one of the …
$540,000
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Miravalle, Ecuador
4 bedroom house
Miravalle, Ecuador
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Located in the heart of Cumbaya, Ecuador, this stunning single-family home offers a perfect …
$2,20M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Cumbaya, Ecuador
3 bedroom apartment
Cumbaya, Ecuador
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 166 m²
Floor 1/8
Enjoy the best of Quito's Cumbaya neighborhood in this stunning new condo, ready to move in.…
$360,000
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Quito, Ecuador
3 bedroom apartment
Quito, Ecuador
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 9
Investment department for sale in El Batán, one of the sectors with the highest capital gain…
$315,000
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
