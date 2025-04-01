  1. Realting.com
Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat

Tivat, Montenegro
from
$162,581
4
ID: 27298
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2501
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

About the complex

A new residential complex in the heart of the picturesque suburbs of Tivat, just a few minutes' drive from the center of Tivat.

 

The complex consists of six unique buildings that together offer 54 apartments ranging in size from 42 to 76 square meters, providing a wide selection of layouts suitable for both individual living and large families with children.

 

All apartments are sold with a high-quality finish and built-in plumbing fixtures. The rough construction work for the first two buildings has already been completed and will be ready by April 2025, while the next buildings will start construction in September 2024, with completion in 18 months.

 

Key features:


• Convenient transport links


• ‘Arcadia Academy’ - British International School is just a 10-minute drive away


• The prestigious Porto Montenegro and Lustica Bay complexes are also a 10-minute drive away


• A rapidly developing new area, yet a quiet and picturesque place


• Low-rise development.

 


'Aria Residences' — your ideal home in Tivat, where everyone can find something special.


 

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro

