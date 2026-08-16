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apartments for sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

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penthouses
6
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4
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44
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203 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/6
Exclusive and urgent offer! Imagine waking up to a breathtaking view — the entire Bay of …
$484,870
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Agency
A+RealEstate Montenegro
Languages
English
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Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 60 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$369,255
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Boka Kotor Bay, Dobrota district. New apartments from the developer. The buyer is exempt fr…
$149,405
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2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Dobrota in a complex with a swimming pool near the sea. …
$443,681
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Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 53 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$354,458
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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English, Русский
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2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
Two-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in Dobrota, Kotor – 90 m²A spacious two-bedroom apartment is …
$453,054
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in , Montenegro
Apartment
, Montenegro
$215,290
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in , Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
Furnished apartment with sea view for sale in Dobrota. A cozy apartment of 60 m2 with a thou…
$305,357
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1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
One bedroom furnished apartment with sea view, Dobrota, Kotor Area: 50m2 Bedrooms: 1 Bathroo…
$259,347
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/3
1-bedroom apartment with a spacious terrace in Dobrota.This bright and cozy apartment is loc…
$361,417
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Exclusive two-bedroom apartment of 106m2 with an open view of the sea, in a building with a …
$483,045
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 54 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$297,630
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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English, Русский
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Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
$357,472
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer for sale apartments in Dobrota - a picturesque seaside area near the Bay of Kotor, …
$265,221
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2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
New residential complex with swimming pool 40 m from the sea in the exclusive seaside resort…
$319,187
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Apartment for sale in Kotor, Dobrota in a quiet location near the sea. The apartment has an …
$315,577
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4 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/3
The spacious apartment is located in an authentic stone house, in close proximity to the old…
$522,576
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3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Apartment with a fantastic view of Boka Bay, 3 bedrooms + a guest with a kitchen in kind, wh…
$331,234
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
New, fully furnished apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the bay in Dobrota, Kot…
$1,09M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxurious New Penthouse with Panoramic Views of the Bay of Kotor — DobrotaA unique opportuni…
$551,575
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
For sale is a one-bedroom apartment of 42m², located on the second floor of a residential bu…
$115,100
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Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
Studio apartment of 37m2 in the village of Dobrota. The studio's structure includes a kitche…
$109,910
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1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
We are offering a one-bedroom apartment located in the beautiful area of Dobrota, part of Ko…
$162,767
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Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 32 m²
Boka Kotor Bay, Dobrota district. The apartment is a studio in a new residential complex wit…
$128,005
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2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 4/4
Elegant life by the sea – your exclusive home in the heart of the Bay of Kotor Discover refi…
$864,852
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3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/5
Furnished 3-bedroom apartment in Dobrota.Luxurious apartment with 3 bedrooms and panoramic b…
$671,358
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Apartment in , Montenegro
Apartment
, Montenegro
$386,825
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/5
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$265,221
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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English, Русский
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2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer for sale an apartment with two bedrooms in Dobrota - a picturesque seaside area nea…
$276,753
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2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Area: 81,84 m2 (56,48 m2 + terraces 25,36 m2) Bedrooms: 2 Bathroom: 1 A modernly furnished …
$483,966
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
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