Apartments with garage for sale in Montenegro

Podgorica
254
Herceg Novi
172
Ulcinj Ulqin
4
Risan
57
369 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Apartment in Budva 96 m2.   The house was built using the latest technologies, this can not …
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
The last few apartments in the Visterija Residence of the Lustica Bay complex are the best i…
$955,235
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 201 m²
Floor 3/3
Discover a World of Luxury Living in Tivat: Introducing Tivat Gardens! Nestled along the …
$425,545
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 3
$546,266
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 6/6
$179,455
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Radovici, Montenegro
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 88 m²
FOR SALE A NEW COMPLEX OF APARTMENTS BY THE SEA ON THE LUŠTICA PENINSULA WITHOUT AGENCY COMM…
$338,393
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment in Dobrota with an area of 67 m2. The apartment is…
$230,583
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/5
$237,514
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
For sale is an apartment in the center of Budva (opposite the park, 7 minutes from the sea).…
$208,118
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/4
In the prestigious Edelweiss residential complex, modern one-bedroom apartments are availabl…
$172,531
Developer
Edelweiss Eco House
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Amazing 1-bedroom apartment in the Dukley Gardens resort – Area: 107 sqm – Spacious livi…
$1,01M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Apartment structure:1 room, 1 bathroom, terrace. COMPLETION DATE: June 2025. PURCHASE IN INS…
$127,254
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Baošići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Baošići, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/4
We are offering a one-bedroom apartment of 45 square meters with an additional 15 square met…
$192,482
Condo 1 bedroom in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 5
$112,318
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
We offer for sale two one-bedroom apartments with an area of 48 square meters in Tivat. New …
$211,827
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
Sale Budva No. 2768.Quiet center of Budva Apartment with 2 bedrooms Area 68m2 2nd floor Full…
$286,665
2 bedroom apartment in Pecurice, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Pecurice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
Luxury apartment with sea view in a prestigious complexFor sale spacious apartment of 85 m² …
$231,055
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Plus, you can buy a parking month in an underground garage for the 20,000s. A luxurious apar…
$410,215
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo 2 bedrooms in Seoca, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Seoca, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/5
$158,131
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/4
The developer "Horizont Invest", operating on the market since 2017, presents a new project …
$241,297
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/4
ID-2141 Spacious luxury two-bedroom apartment for sale in Petrovac. Location: Petrovac…
$399,719
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
The structure of the apartment: 3spalni, 2 Sanuzla, Bolshaya Termrass50M2 Swidom
$542,610
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/2
Botanika 3 Bedroom apartment at The Peaks, Luštica Bay: The exclusive neighbourhood not only…
$1,01M
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
In addition in 100 Europe/month. - Long -term renting parking places in the garage. An excel…
$235,519
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Apartments area: 55 m2, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, to the sea 500 meters. A wonderful investm…
$131,255
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Sale: apartments with views of the sea in the center of Budva in one of the most prestigious…
$574,918
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
For sale exclusive apartment of 107 m2: two bedrooms, spacious living room combined with din…
$1,04M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Apartments with one bedroom in a complex on the first line of the sea, with an area of ​​42M…
$159,458
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
A wonderful apartment with a sea view only 3 minutes walk to the sea! The price includes ne…
$162,551
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Square: 55, 90, 105 sq.m. Price: 3200-3500 euros on square meters. meter Distance to the se…
$202,848
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

