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apartments for sale in Sutomore, Montenegro

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57 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in , Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/7
The apartment is located in the flat part of Sutomore, just 500 meters from the sea, on the …
$120 244
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Apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
Apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/5
Studio apartment of 34m2 in a new building in the city center. A terrace with a view of the …
$100 767
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Apartment in 8, Montenegro
Apartment
8, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/5
The 36m2 studio, including a terrace, is located on the 1st floor of a new building with an …
$123 035
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
1 bedroom apartment in 52 VuJo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
52 VuJo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
34 m2 | 1 bedroom | 1 bathroom | Sea view | Elevator | Fully furnished | Ready to rent | 600…
$120 323
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/5
The apartment has an area of 48 m2 with a two-level layout, fully ready to move in. On the g…
$134 677
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1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Welcome to the epitome of modern living in the heart of Sutomore! Nestled within the renowne…
$150 905
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Sutomore, new studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments on the first line to the sea and the b…
$215 445
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 6/6
The 66 m2 apartment is located on the 6th floor in a new building in the city center, the Vo…
$186 050
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Apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
Apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/5
The area of the apartment is 37 m2. The apartment is sold with a high-quality finish, which …
$193 620
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1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
our beachside home—steps from the sea. In a boutique project of 30 new apartments by the bea…
$154 114
VAT
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Apartment in 10, Montenegro
Apartment
10, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 5
Modern furnished studio apartment of 31 m2 in Sutomore, Voli building. The apartment is loca…
$112 046
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1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$213 425
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 6/6
The one-bedroom apartment of 64 m2 is located on the 6th floor in a new building in the city…
$178 108
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3 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 154 m²
In the very center of the Montenegrin seaside, in the most picturesque place, on the unique …
$989 129
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2 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 6/6
The 63 m2 apartment is located on the 6th floor in a new building in the city center, the Vo…
$159 978
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2 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 3
This beautiful three-bedroom apartment of 63.55 m², located on the third floor of a modern b…
$262 296
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Apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
Apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
144 352 - 225 607 €
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
Bar Riviera, Sutomore district. One bedroom apartment Distance to the sea 900m. on a flat r…
$104 731
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2 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/1
The apartment is located in a picturesque gated complex in Sutomore, located on the 1st floo…
$176 168
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1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/5
38m2 apartment on the 4th floor in a new building in the city center. Structure: 1 bedroom, …
$121 764
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1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
our beachside home—steps from the sea. In a boutique project of 30 new apartments by the bea…
$154 114
VAT
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Welcome to the epitome of modern living in the heart of Sutomore! Nestled within the renowne…
$257 724
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/8
For sale — cozy 1-bedroom apartment in Sutomore: sea and old fortress just 3 minutes away! …
$117 169
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1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 4
PROJECT FOR INVESTMENT AND RECEIVING INVESTMENTS OF CHERNOGORIA ✅My name is Leon, ask me you…
$165 938
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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2 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 4
PROJECT FOR INVESTMENT AND RECEIVING INVESTMENTS OF CHERNOGORIA ✅My name is Leon, ask me you…
$258 526
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 4
PROJECT FOR INVESTMENT AND RECEIVING INVESTMENTS OF CHERNOGORIA ✅My name is Leon, ask me you…
$258 526
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Close
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Apartment in 10, Montenegro
Apartment
10, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/5
Modern furnished studio apartment of 38 m2 in Sutomore, in the popular Voli building. The ap…
$113 442
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1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious studio apartment of 74 m2. The apartment is partially furnished. The bathroom is fu…
$387 240
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1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$253 403
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/3
An apartment of 40m2 on the penultimate floor in a low-rise residential building. The apar…
$100 189
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