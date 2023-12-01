Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Sutomore
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Sutomore, Montenegro

1 BHK
15
2 BHK
5
3 BHK
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
49 properties total found
1 room apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Floor 2
€100,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sutomore, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€52,560
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€116,592
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€131,523
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sutomore, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€58,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sutomore, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€52,940
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€116,592
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€131,523
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sutomore, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€58,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 3
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€217,624
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 3
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€215,534
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, new building in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, new building
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€60,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
€315,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Studio & 1 Bedroom Apartments: New Apartments in Sutomore: The property is located on a plot…
€52,560
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
€55,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
€52,940
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Legal 1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore. Apartment area 30m2. High ground floor. Structure: en…
€36,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Apartments in a new building in the center of Sutomore Apartment area 31 m2 (studio) and 50 …
€62,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
Apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 30 m²
NUM 5587 Studio for sale in Sutomore in a quiet location near the sea. The apartment has …
€63,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
One bedroom apartment in a quiet location in Sutomore. Apartment area 30m2. The house consis…
€55,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
€61,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 165 m²
Two unfinished apartments in Sutomore. The apartments are located on the second and third fl…
€86,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
Apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 24 m²
Two apartments - studios with a gorgeous sea view in the central part of Sutomore. The area …
€60,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
Apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 32 m²
Studio apartment in the central part of Sutomore below the highway. apartment with a total …
€65,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Two-bedroom apartment in a small apartment building in Sutomore. - located in a four-apartm…
€44,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
Apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 27 m²
Studio apartment in the flat part of Sutomore, Bar Apartment 27m2 + 20m2 terrace The apart…
€59,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
NUM 4604 Duplex apartment for sale in Sutomore, near the town of Bar. The apartment has an a…
€78,000
Leave a request
Apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Sutomore, Montenegro
Apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 31 m²
Bar Riviera, Sutomore district. Apartments in a new multi-apartment building Distance to th…
€62,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Bar Riviera, Sutomore district. Apartments in a new multi-apartment building Distance to th…
€90,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
Bar Riviera, Sutomore district. Apartments in a new multi-apartment building Distance to th…
€82,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir