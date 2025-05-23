Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Podgorica, Montenegro

130 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
New, three-room apartment, 142 m2 in the exclusive settlement of Gorica C, Podgorica. The ap…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2
The apartment is 75 m2. In a new house. The building has an elevator. Structure: entrance ha…
$222,795
3 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
$384,065
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
For sale is a beautiful two-room furnished apartment of 70m2, located on the second floor of…
$265,450
3 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 8/8
The apartment is on the 8th (last floor) in a building with an elevator. The apartment has 3…
$258,480
3 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
Podgorica   For sale luxury apartment of 103 m2 with three bedrooms in the house Zetag…
$396,729
3 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 6/6
Luxury apartment for sale in Zabjelo district, high attic, area 126m2. The apartment has 3 b…
$178,452
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
For sale apartment in a new building in Podgorica. The apartment is 47.50 m2 and consists o…
$117,697
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Description Podgorica, district of City Quart. Apartment with two bedrooms in a new area, al…
$216,231
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4
The apartment is located near the building where the Caffe Club Amfora is located. The apar…
$134,110
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale apartment 71m2, City kvart, Podgorica. The apartment is located in a new buildin…
$184,962
3 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 6/12
The apartment has an area of 105m2 (according to the documents 88m2, plus 3 terraces). On th…
$246,343
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
A bright apartment of 59 m2 is located in a quiet area of Podgorica — Momisici, opposite Ars…
$136,273
2 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Two-room apartment of 58 m2 No document "Nema Dozvola" Layout: living room with kitchen, 2 b…
$107,950
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/10
The apartment has an area of 88m2 (72m2 according to the sheet, plus a terrace of 16m2) on t…
$158,985
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
Sale of finished apartments in a luxury building, Podgorica Zagorić Structure: Three-room…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Podgorica 90000e Old Aerodrom, Normal Company house Apartment 40 m2 furnished, has one b…
$97,870
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
A furnished two bedroom apartment of 60m2 is for sale, located on the third floor of a resid…
$320,799
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
Podgorica New house in Maslina, Podgorica, combines harmony of tradition and modern design.…
$79,332
3 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 2
For sale is a spacious and bright three-bedroom apartment with a total area of 93 m2 on the …
$182,779
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 40 m²
Podgorica, Zabelo. 70,000 e apartment 40 m2 (ground) Hurry up to buy an apartment in a new…
$72,616
3 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Area: 142 m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2+1 Storage Garage: 3 New, three-bedroom apartme…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Podgorica Zabelo 48.4 m2 - 89540 e For sale apartment with a beautiful layout in a residen…
$93,147
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4
For sale a fully furnished and recently renovated two-bedroom apartment in the Stari Aerodro…
$134,937
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Podgorica, Zabelo. 74400 e apartment 40 m2 Hurry up to buy an apartment in a new complex a…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
$65,519
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 5
Podgorica One bedroom apartment 56 m2 Apartment in a new building, premium finish, furnitu…
$310,476
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Podgorica. Zabelo. Apartment in a new building under construction with one bedroom 46 m2.…
$92,357
3 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 72 m²
Podgorica Zabelo For sale is a three-bedroom apartment under construction, with an area of …
$157,679
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
Description Podgorica, district of City Quart. Apartment with two bedrooms in a new area, al…
$205,419
Properties features in Podgorica, Montenegro

