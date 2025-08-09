Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Boreti, Montenegro

118 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartment in a gated complex, with a parking space in a closed garage, with a beautiful view…
$186,442
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
Budva Riviera, Becici district. Two bedroom apartment in a seven-storey club house in a conv…
$350,652
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Located in one of the most sought-after areas of Budva, this apartment is part of an exclusi…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 4/6
Fully equipped and furnished apartment in an elite apartment complex in Becici, only 550 met…
$587,861
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Floor 7/11
Breathtaking panoramic views of the sea, Becici beach and Sveti Stefan. The new residenti…
$739,214
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Welcome to your modern retreat in the heart of Becici, Budva. This one bedroom apartment, lo…
$239,561
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/3
The apartment has an area of 54m2 (according to the documents 39m2). Apartment structure: 1 …
$101,254
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 502 m²
Apartments in the villa (A2/V3): 2 bedrooms, 271 sq.m. + 231 M.KV Terassa on the roof. ROI 6…
$3,56M
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 5
#sell #bechichichiId 207🏠2 bedroom apartment for sale in Elia Residences complex, Becici.Are…
$312,155
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
We bring to your attention apartments in a new residential complex in Becici, Budvan Riviera…
Price on request
Apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
Apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Area 28 m²
#Prodajagarsonjere_Becici ID127д 📍Prodaja garsonjere u Bečićima Površina 28 kvadratni…
Price on request
Apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
Apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
We present to your attention luxurious apartments in a new modern complex of the resort area…
$1
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
An attractive apartment with one bedroom is sold, located in a picturesque resort village of…
$187,198
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/5
The apartment is in a new building on the 5th floor with a total area of 43m2, the LCD is on…
$157,243
Condo 1 bedroom in Boreti, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
text
$143,212
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/10
Apartment in the Acacia residential complex on the 4th floor, a one-bedroom apartment of 47 …
$156,159
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
Budva Riviera, Becici district. New apartment with one bedroom in a convenient area Distanc…
$168,679
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
A two-bedroom apartment is sold, located in the resort village of Bechichi, on the territory…
$109,030
3 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
For sale a four-bedroom apartment, with a total area of 229m2 in a five-star complex on the …
$1,50M
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/5
#Selling #BeciciID 412🏠 For sale apartment with 2 bedrooms in Budva, Boreti districtArea: 86…
$275,972
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 3/3
2 bedroom apartment for sale in the Boreti area, Budva opshtina. Area - 71m2. Located on the…
$156,822
3 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Apartments for sale in a new house, which is located in the popular resort village of Bečich…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
New residential house in the village of Becici, only 450 meters from the sea. The house is …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Ivanovici is a village near Budva, not far from the famous hotel Splendid and the long sandy…
$152,059
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
For sale is a two-bedroom apartment located in the resort village of Becici, on the territor…
$120,060
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 6
text
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
#sell #bechichichiID 533🏠 Apartment for sale with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Becici. Hous…
$325,491
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Square:   46.16 m2+ 13m2 (terrace) – 108 500 € 39,12 m2+13m2 (terrace) – 95 500 € Hous…
$111,081
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Furnished and equipped apartment for sale in the Boreti neighbourhood. Not far from the Hote…
$264,268
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
The residential complex stands on a coniferously forested peninsula where Budva borders Beci…
$327,814
