Apartments for sale in Risan, Montenegro

Apartment 1 bathroom in Risan, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom
Risan, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
A11-065. Studio apartman in the heart of Risan town For sale - the studio apartment size of …
€55,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Risan, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
New Apartments in Risan: The small town of Risan is the oldest settlement in the Bay of Koto…
€140,389
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
Risan Apartment on the Bay: Set on the front line of the bay lies an exciting new developmen…
€248,800
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Risan, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
Risan Apartment on the Bay: Set on the front line of the bay lies an exciting new developmen…
€150,500
3 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Seafront apartment in Risan. Apartment area 67 m2, high ground floor Structure: living room,…
€163,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Risan, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
New Apartments in Risan: The small town of Risan is the oldest settlement in the Bay of Koto…
€140,389
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Risan, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
Welcome to the exclusive residential complex located in the heart of Risno. This luxury comp…
€164,520
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Risan, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Welcome to the exclusive residential complex located in the heart of Risno. We present to yo…
€159,036
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Risan, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Welcome to the exclusive residential complex located in the heart of Risno. We present to yo…
€140,389
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Risan, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2
Welcome to the exclusive residential complex located in the heart of Risno. This luxury comp…
€170,004
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Risan, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
Welcome to the exclusive residential complex located in the heart of Risno. This luxury comp…
€183,055
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Risan, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
Welcome to the exclusive residential complex located in the heart of Risno. This luxury comp…
€176,910
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Risan, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
€140,389
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Risan, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
A11-055. Brand new apartments in Risan The small town of Risan is the oldest settlement in t…
€141,000
Apartment in Risan, Montenegro
Apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Area 23 m²
NUM 5653 Studio for sale in Risan near the sea. The apartment has an area of 23 m2 withou…
€63,000
1 room studio apartment with furniture, in city center, with mountain view in Risan, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment with furniture, in city center, with mountain view
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
We offer for sale a cozy studio in a stone house in the very center of Risan. The apartment …
€65,000
1 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
NUM 5618 Apartments for sale in a new complex in Kotor, Risan. The complex is located in …
€140,389
4 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Risan, Montenegro
4 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
An apartment-type house for sale in an exclusive location in Risno, municipality of Kotor. T…
€400,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Risan, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Apartment in a closed complex with two swimming pools in Risan  Distance to the beach - 200…
€150,000
1 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3
A11-031. One bedroom apartment in RisanFor sale - One bedroom apartment in Risan. The apartm…
€119,000
Apartment in Risan, Montenegro
Apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Area 27 m²
Property for sale in Montenegro -Apartments for sale in a fully renovated traditional Boka b…
€345,000
2 room apartment with parking in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
D11-017. Apartment close to the a beach in RisanFor sale - apartment in residence complex, c…
€147,000
1 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 89 m²
NUM 5283 Apartment for sale in Risan in a quiet location near the sea. The apartment has an …
€160,000
3 room apartment with sea view in Risan, Montenegro
3 room apartment with sea view
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1
А5-290. Three Bedroom Apartment in First Line, StrpFor sale Three bedroom apartment in first…
€324,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment with sea view
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
A5-284. Two bedroom apartment in RisanFor sale two bedroom apartment in Risan Apartment 2 b…
€140,000
Apartment with sea view in Risan, Montenegro
Apartment with sea view
Risan, Montenegro
Area 65 m²
А5-277. One bedroom apartment with sea view, RisanFor sale cozy apartment with a total area …
€135,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with furniture, with parking in Risan, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with furniture, with parking
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
For sale apartment with 3 bedrooms, with a total area of 97 sq. meters, in the city of Risan…
€140,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Risan, Montenegro
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 4/4
A5-268. Three-bedroom apartment in a complex, RisanFor sale an apartment with a total area o…
€140,000
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Luxury two-bedroom apartment, located approximately 500m away from the sea, in a small resid…
€233,900
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Luxury two-bedroom apartment, located approximately 500m away from the sea, in a small resid…
€217,500
